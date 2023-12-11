The Antagonist: The Theater Principle’s Response to the Evil World We Live In

The grim reality

There are those who live peaceful, exciting, joyous lives. On the flip side there are those who live miserable, horrible lives full of suffering, abuse, and oppression. Neither of them had control over such fates, they didn’t ask to be born, yet others are dealt better cards than others. This fateful injustice bothers most people, especially empaths like me and hopefully you.

We are sentient animals cursed with consciousness and self-awareness. We have the ability to interpret the brutal nature of nature and reality, and ascribe meaning to them. This is bad, that is good, that other thing is neither. We are the only animals intelligent enough to make such interpretations, observe the world around us in a unique fashion, and ponder upon own very own mortality. Enough critical thought leads us to the realization of fate, and the brutal nature of it. Which is vastly uncomfortable.

Empathy

We can join the fight to contribute to the greater good, we should be content with playing our part, with performing.

It is through the pain of confronting and resolving problems that we learn…it is in this process of meeting and solving problems that life has meaning.-M. Scott Peck

Problems call fourth our courage and our wisdom; indeed, they create our courage and our wisdom. It is only because of the pain of problems that we grow mentally and spiritually.-M. Scott Peck

Wise people learn not to dread but actually to welcome our problems and actually to welcome the pain of problems. -M. Scott Peck

Those who are suffering, by fate, are bestowed the opportunity to grow in multiple areas beyond that of someone who is not. They have the opportunity to develop strong resilience, enlightenment, elevated consciousness, and overflowing joy through gratitude. We must realize these people are not unfortunate, but rather, uniquely fortunate.

Though too much of anything can turn someone into their antagonizer, or someone whom they don’t want to be. But, the opportunity to rise above it into something much greater is astounding. Notable examples include Micheal Jackson, and Beethoven. Both physically abused growing up, but turned it into uber-success. One of the greatest revenges, and personal growth byproducts.

There are babies killed, who don’t possess the self-awareness to bask in any of these. Young children with cancer. If you can’t help those individuals in any way, don’t worry, it’s outside of your control and your empathy for them is not in vain. Which brings us to the credits.

The credits

Death isn’t bad, it is the end of all suffering and permanent peace and tranquility. Those who are brought into existence for any extremely short period of time such as babies who are killed, they don’t suffer the slightest inconvenience from it. Those who strictly only suffered in their lifetime, who hadn’t had the opportunity to grow from it, and died in a vile way are now at peace. Nonetheless, their deaths also breed new life, as energy can’t be destroyed, it’s dispersed back into the environment. The theater that is this universe has credited you.

Focus on what you can control, which is doing your duty in being a shining light in a world of darkness. Spread positivity, and help others selflessly, perform. As for all the evil happening to those undeserving of it every moment in the world, they have unique opportunities. And otherwise, just like everything else in the universe, laugh at the absurdity of it all.

Life should be taken with a grain of salt, we live in a clown world essentially, full of bad people. But there’s also a lot good people. Therefore we should nonetheless laugh at the absurdity of it all, and perform.

In an inherently irrational universe, rationalizing the irrational maybe irrational. Therefore, instead of struggling with that futile effort sometimes, we should rather embrace the mystery and wonder of life. And not forget to enjoy the ride, you only get one.

Afterall every story needs an antagonist right? It’s just that with humanity, we’re our own supervillians.

Tis the theater

Photo credit: Andrew Seaman on Unsplash