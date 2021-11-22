The Applications of Digital Technology and Innovation

By Kelly SY Chou

Looking back at 20 years ago, people were concerned and worries about the year 2000, which is about to enter the 21st century. And now we are facing an era of digital transformation in which new technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet network, and 5G are simultaneously impacting. If we observe this technological iteration process from a social point of view, we can easily perceive that this is a history of technological and social development that continuously penetrates into people’s needs and thus changes the way people live. The development and evolution of digital technology are closely related to human life.

Digital technology has become a crucial force that drives the development of countries worldwide. How to use digital technology to enhance industrial competitiveness is also a technology development policy that many countries are committed to promoting. All efforts are to advance in the direction of developing a smart country, and the ultimate goal is to promote the well-being of the people across the country. Digital technology brings us a safer, friendly, and sustainable digital living environment.

Try to think about it, around us, there are more and more conveniences brought by advances in digital technology. For instance, in the past, it was relatively difficult to obtain sufficient medical resources in remote areas lacking transportation to seek medical treatment or difficulty for patients with chronic diseases to leave their homes, and so on. These problems can now be solved through remote medical online systems or remote monitoring equipment.

In the field of education and learning, more and more distance teaching models are now emerging, which has greatly changed the learning styles of people in the past. And the restrictions of the location, you can always learn from each other with teachers and students far away on the other side of the earth. What is more, even products such as educational robots are gradually appearing on campuses or homes.

Issues such as smart transportation, low-carbon transportation, and unmanned vehicles have also been enthusiastically discussed and researched in recent years. Tools such as APP ordering meals (uber eats, deliveroo, etc) and one-click ordering are even more indispensable parts of many people’s modern life.

I am from Taiwan and more and more fields are introducing digital technology to create more new services. For example, in 2019, the Ministry of Health and Welfare proposed to apply AI-based natural language processing tools to automatically interpret human health inspection reports to construct a more personalized and precise testing service. And the Ministry of the Interior proposed the application of AI robots to construct a “smart house” service experience in residential spaces that can repeatedly verify. In other words, there are more fields continuing to introduce AI, VR, and other digital technologies to create and build more precise and personalized services. From my perspective, this is not only a topic facing the introduction of global digital technology but also a topic and goal for Taiwan to create and improve innovative services of digital technology in the future.

This post was previously published on Digmedia.lucdh.nl and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

