The Art of Dropping Thoughts Into Breaths

At the heart of ten-second centering is using the long, deep breath you master as a container to hold a specific thought. Let’s consider two different sorts of thoughts: “stained glass window” and “I am perfectly fine.” One task you face when you insert a thought into a long, deep breath is deciding how to break it up so that it divides naturally and rhythmically between the inhale and the exhale. You’ll discover, for instance, that “stained glass window” divides most naturally as (stained glass) and (window) and that “I am perfectly fine” divides most naturally as (I am perfectly) and (fine). Give this a try and see if you agree.

The most natural way to break up a given phrase is not by mechanically dividing it in half according to its number of syllables but by testing it out and allowing it to divide as it wants. Consider the seven-syllable phrase “a crisp walk in the country,” which, because it contains seven syllables, can’t be divided equally. As an exercise, try dividing this phrase up so that it comfortably fills one long breath. I think you’ll discover that it naturally divides into (a crisp walk) on the inhale and (in the country) on the exhale. Any other division of these seven syllables feels awkward and unnatural. Try some variations, like (a brisk) on the inhale and (walk in the country) on the exhale and (a brisk walk in) on the inhale and (the country) on the exhale. I bet these won’t feel right to you.

A second challenge is inserting a thought into your long, deep breath while at the same time not seeing an accompanying image. When we think a thought, sometimes we see an accompanying image and sometimes we don’t. “Stained glass window” is the kind of phrase that naturally conjures an image. “I am perfectly fine” is the kind of phrase that doesn’t tend to spark an image. The centering incantations you will learn are of the second type and you should have no problem “not seeing” images as you breathe-and-think. If you’re a very visual person and accompany all of your thoughts with images, you’ll want to make an effort to “think without seeing.” Part of the meditative and centering power of this technique is in the way that it reduces mental stimuli and clutter, including unnecessary visuals.

Let’s practice breathing-and-thinking right now. First, practice your long, deep breath. Then insert each of the following phrases into a single long breath, letting the word or phrase divide naturally between the inhale and the exhale:

+ “Stained glass window”

+ “I am perfectly fine”

+ “A brisk walk in the country”

+ “I am an artist”

+ “Amazing”

+ “A special meal with my best friend and her two cousins”

+ “Big dog”

+ “I am calm and contented”

+ “Two toads and an alligator”

I’m sure that you noticed several things. Single words (like “amazing”) and short phrases (like “big dog”) had to be stretched to fill up a long breath. With “big dog,” for instance, you were actually thinking “biiiiiiiig” on the inhale and “doooooooog” on the exhale. A long phrase like “a special meal with my best friend and her two cousins” could hardly be squeezed in at all. Some phrases may have surprised you by their power, others by their ability to make you smile.

Amanda, a reporter, explained: “I found that if the phrase was rhythmic and evenly divided, it was easy to do. If it wasn’t, I had problems. Either I sped the breath up too much or my mind went off on a tangent. For instance, I bounced from one image of a stained-glass window to another and ended up at the Cathedral of Notre Dame. Before I knew it, I was off thinking about French food and wine. This was a lovely mini-vacation but not exactly centering!”

Set aside a little time to practice breathing-and-thinking. Create some phrases of your own and pop each one into a long, deep breath. Learn the nuances of splitting up phrases so that they naturally and comfortably fit into the container that a long, deep breath creates.

[Over the course of several weeks I’ll be providing a series of posts that will help you stay calm and centered in 2022. These posts are based on two of my books, Redesign Your Mind and Ten Zen Seconds. To learn more about the techniques I’ll be describing, please take a look at those two books.]

To learn more, please take a look at Redesign Your Mind and Ten Zen Seconds.

