3. Character Becomes Visible Through Choices

Words such as kind, honest, and thoughtful become more meaningful when we connect them to something that happened.

Character often becomes visible where another choice was available.

Someone could have accepted all the credit, but mentioned who helped. They could have allowed a misunderstanding to benefit them, but corrected it. They could have answered impatiently, but explained the task again without embarrassing the person asking.

We can name that choice.

When everyone thanked you, you made sure they knew who else had worked on it. I respected that.

The compliment gives the recipient a recognisable moment. They know what we noticed and why we appreciated it.

There is no need to turn one action into a judgment about their whole personality.

We have seen something valuable. We can say so.

You explained it again without making me feel foolish for asking.

You gave their suggestion a fair hearing, even though you disagreed.

You admitted the mistake before anyone had to question you.

These sentences do not need much decoration. Their meaning comes from the detail.

Before giving your next compliment, consider whether the sentence could be said unchanged to almost anyone. If it could, there may be a more personal observation waiting underneath it.