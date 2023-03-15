The Art of Manipulation: How Some Men Convince Women Not to Date Them

Specifically, I need to zero in on how a few men control ladies to persuade them that it’s anything but smart to date them.

This sort of control can show itself in various ways. For instance, a few men might utilize gaslighting strategies, in which they make ladies question their view of the real world.

Others might depend on terrorizing or close-to-home control, with the goal that the lady feels incapable to do what she needs.

It is vital to comprehend that control is generally difficult to identify. Commonly, the ones who use it are proficient at causing it to give the idea that they are worried about the lady’s prosperity.

In any case, truly, what they are doing is subverting her self-assurance and her own choices.

On the off chance that you end up in a circumstance where a man is attempting to persuade you that it’s anything but smart to date him, you must require the investment to look at why he’s doing that.

Is it safe to say that he is truly worried about you, or would he say he is attempting to address his issues to the detriment of yours?

Recollect that you should be with somebody who regards you and treats you with adoration and thought.

Assuming you feel that somebody is attempting to control you to get what they need, make it a point to away from the circumstance.

Control is certainly not a strong starting point for a solid and cheerful relationship.

Control of connections is a serious and normal issue. Frequently, individuals who utilize manipulative strategies don’t know that they are doing as such, as these strategies can be extremely inconspicuous.

Be that as it may, whether or not the control is cognizant or not, its effect on the individual being controlled can be critical.

On account of men who control ladies to persuade them that it’s anything but smart to date them, there are a few methods that they frequently use.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For instance, they might attempt to persuade the lady that she isn’t sufficient for them, or that they are not able to focus on a committed relationship.

This can cause the lady to feel uncertain and neglected, which can prompt her to leave the relationship.

Another normal procedure is to attempt to separate the lady from her loved ones.

This can cause the lady to feel reliant upon the man, which can lead her to surrender to his requests and acknowledge ways of behaving that are unfortunate for her.

They may likewise utilize the strategy of responsibility, causing the lady to feel that she is making him feel horrible assuming she chooses to date another person, or on the other hand on the off chance that he will not measure up to her assumptions.

This strategy can cause the lady to feel caught and that she must choose the option to oblige to the man’s requests.

Then again, it is vital to perceive that control isn’t purposeful 100% of the time.

Certain individuals might be utilizing manipulative procedures without acknowledging they are doing as such.

For instance, they might be so used to having everything in their particular manner that they don’t understand they are attempting to control their accomplice.

In any case, regardless of whether the control is unexpected, it is as yet impeding the relationship.

It can disintegrate trust and shared regard, which can prompt a poisonous and undesirable relationship.

So how might we safeguard ourselves from control in our connections? To begin with, it means a lot to look for advance notice signs.

Assuming that your accomplice is by all accounts attempting to control or control you here and there, it is essential to perceive this and talk about it with them.

Second, defining clear limits in the relationship is significant. On the off chance that there is something you are not able to endure or on the other hand assuming you have explicit necessities that should be met, it is critical to impart this obviously to your accomplice.

This can assist with forestalling control from here on out.

Third, it is essential to know about your sentiments and requirements in the relationship.

Assuming you feel that your accomplice is attempting to control or control you, it is essential to require the investment to consider how you feel about this and what you want to have a good sense of reassurance and regard in the relationship.

Eventually, the way to shield yourself from control in connections is to have transparent correspondence with your accomplice.

On the off chance that you feel that something isn’t squarely in the relationship, it is essential to discuss it and work together to track down an answer that works for both of you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Wiktor Karkocha on Unsplash