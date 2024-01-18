The Art of Minimalism

During my documentary binge watching during the pandemic between 2020 and 2021, I came across a documentary on Netflix entitled, “Minimalism: A documentary about the important things” which is an episode compilation of a video-essay series that explores a specific problem spawned by consumerism— from busyness and impulse to social media and destabilization of the economy. I was already aware that minimalism was a lifestyle involving the reduction or simplification of one’s material possessions, and in turn, it can potentially free one to lead an existence that is more intentional, purposeful, and spiritual.

Being that I was in the throes of the pandemic like most people, I was relentlessly looking for solutions that would broaden my peace of mind while confined to quarantine. The title of the documentary piqued my interest and the testimonials along with the visual validation of the series seized by undivided attention. Once the documentary ended, I immediately started to take inventory of my abode, scanning every square inch of my space to ascertain what no longer served me. It gave me a sense of control, liberation, and power during a time where solitude was no longer synonymous with sanctuary. The more space I cleared, the more emancipated my overall being felt because of my newfound practices of minimalism. I was able to pinpoint ten practices that proved to be indubitably effective from the moment I implemented them.

The first practice I adopted was decluttering where I regularly assessed and removed unnecessary possessions to create a simplified living space. Not allowing possessions to possess me, especially if I deemed the possession futile daily. The next part of the process was for me to release the possession by gifting or selling it to someone else I felt could benefit from using it. Heirlooms entrusted to me or things of sentimental value being exceptions, but I took it even further by designating a space where the possession wouldn’t clutter or obstruct the flow of my newly discovered feng shui.

This practice conjured reverberations of nostalgia— one of the Cyrano de Bergerac classics— the movie starring Jose Ferrer that I used to watch with my father as a kid. A quote Cyrano made in the movie now visited me with much more clarity when he said that he only “wore his adornments on his soul.” I realized further that I’ve never been one to harbor possessions and from a spiritual standpoint, have always carried my alters and built shrines within me that allow me to access my ancestors and the source directly no matter where I am. My approach to my possessions or lack thereof now also allowed me to identify with my fascination of how Jay-Z constructs his lyrical lines while recording songs— straight from his mind to melody with his vocals substituting for a pen and pad.

The next practice I immersed myself in was the art of intentional purchases. Again, the primary objective became predication upon usage of the possession of potential purchase. If an item couldn’t serve me from day-to-day, I simply disregarded it an option. This reminded me of a time when my grandfather saw me where three different pairs of shoes in one week. Him being adamant about only being able to wear one pair at a time instilled in me that shoes are to be worn, not to be coveted. Practicality examined and exercised gave me greater differentiation of what I wanted and needed.

For some reason, shoes helped me grasp this practice the most because I have friends that have thousands of dollars’ worth of shoes in their closest and friends that wear one all-purpose pair of shoes for years before they purchase another. In the past, I’ve vacillated between both examples (never hitting the thousands height of shoe ownership, though). Being mindful of what I bring into my life, focusing on quality and necessity rather than quantity has helped me create space from the gravitational pull of instant gratification.

Another practice that has served me well when I’m disciplined enough to maintain the practice is digital minimalism. Streamlining my digital life by organizing files, limiting apps, and reducing screen time has become a health benefit. The artificial blue light emitted by smartphone screens have proven to disrupt our circadian rhythms, which can throw off our natural sleep-wake cycles. Shutting my phone off an hour before I go to bed has consistently staved off insomnia opposed to the disrupted cycle I endured during the times when I got inextricably tethered to my phone before bed.

One of the more interesting practices of minimalism to me was creating a capsule wardrobe where you maintain a small, versatile wardrobe with essential, high-quality clothing items. I read somewhere that many successful people are linked to capsule wardrobes because they spend less time in the morning indecisive sifting through packed closets trying to figure out what to wear. For me, it saved a lot of time getting ready in the morning and supported my budget with more intentionality (I was no longer spending money on clothes I seldom wore). Mindful consumption gave me the awareness to consider the environmental and social impact of my purchases and allowed me to opt for sustainable and ethical choices.

Simplifying my financial life by automating bills, minimizing credit cards, and prioritizing savings augmented the practice of simple finances. Embracing the philosophy of essentialism, focusing on what truly adds value to my life and letting go of the rest emboldened an essentialist mindset. Practicing mindfulness by concentrating on one task at a time, avoiding multitasking and unnecessary distractions helped me zero in on single tasking. Streamlining digital tools and applications, keeping only those that enhance my productivity and well-being make mindful technology possible.

Most importantly, cultivating meaningful connections, letting go of toxic or superficial relationships to create a more fulfilling social circle establish purposeful relationships for me. The five closest people to you are who you are. I wholeheartedly believe that purposeful relationships and the nine other practices enumerated here can help you choose a solid circle of five people in your life and create the space needed to amplify your joy while simultaneously reducing stress. I’ll always find my way back to the practices that continue to help me create space.

iStock image