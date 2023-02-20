The Art of Moving On: Understanding Revenge Healing and Replacement Healing

The goal after heartbreak should be to heal. You can prolong your healing process if you make the mistake of settling for taking the “feel-good/heal quick” exit instead of following your healing journey to the end. Healing is a process and there are no shortcuts.

So avoid these two healing mistakes that will surely keep you stuck in your pain.

1. Revenge Healing

Revenge healing is healing with the aim to prove something to your ex or get back at them for hurting you or ending the relationship. Revenge healing is saying to yourself, “I’m going to show them.”

There are several forms of revenge healing:

Living beyond your financial means — buying shoes, purses, clothing, or trips to show your ex you’re good without them Dating or being intimate with someone who is close to your ex Destruction — keying a car, damaging credit, spreading personal information (whether truth or lies) that you shouldn’t share, or showing up on a job and causing drama

If your healing process has a motive of proving something to your ex or getting back at them, it’s revenge healing and it will likely not produce the results you desire.

Yes, it may feel good temporarily, but it won’t help you with what you need most — HEALING!

Replacement Healing

Replacement healing is jumping into a new relationship before you’ve had time to fully process and heal from the previous relationship.

I’m sure you’ve heard people say, “the best way to get over your old love is to get under a new one.” But this is actually a temporary response that may open the door to more pain.

Replacement healing may work for a minute — which is why you avoid it. A new relationship will give you the illusion that you’re over the pain you’re trying to forget. But if you’ve not healed, that pain just gets buried only to resurface later.

Side Note: Replacement healing isn’t just done with people. It can be done with food, work, exercise, and any other type of avoidance behavior that distracts and keeps you from feeling your feelings.

Feeling your feelings is actually the best and healthiest way to heal!

You’re allowed to be sad. Breakups hurt! You’re allowed to feel all the things that come along with breakups like feeling rejected, feeling unwanted, and feeling undesirable. But remember, replacing your ex won’t heal these feelings. It will cause them to fester!

Healthy Healing Process

Take the time to focus on your complete healing after a breakup. This may involve therapy, self-care, or simply spending time with friends and family.

Allowing yourself time to go through a process where you’re reminded of your worth and value — single and apart from your ex — is all the healing balm you need.

Moving on after a breakup is an art that requires time, patience, and self-care. By understanding the pitfalls of revenge healing and replacement healing, you can move forward in a healthy, self-loving, and positive way.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

