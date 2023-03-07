The Art of Seduction is the Art of Selection: My 9 latest lessons learned in dating (part 2)

To read part 1, click here.

5. Women have very different tastes in terms of men

Some like them very muscular, others slimmer. Some prefer them blonde or dark-haired. Some like nerds, and some like artists. Some like shy guys, while others prefer very extroverted and charismatic guys. However, some men seem to create consensus on their attractiveness.

6. Cultural representations matter

I’ve been living in Spain for four years now, and from my experience and observation, black men don’t have a lot of success here, in comparison with other countries such as England, France, or Italy. They’re not racist, they’re just not exposed as much to different representations of Black people as in other countries. My Indian friend faced the same reality. So I would say, in regards to dating success, locations matter.

7. Seduction is an art, but pick-up lines don’t work. (it’s all about the vibe, context and timing are KEY)

Most girls look out for a genuine connection with a unique individual. If pick-up lines could maybe work on Tinder (and I doubt it), they usually don’t work in the real world. You can have some skills, some “game” (ie being comfortable in a seductive interaction) and that can drastically enhance your chances to have success in dating; however, authenticity is a big component of creating solid connections with people.

8. You need to move the needle, but it should be effortless.

From the tiniest ounce of friction you encounter, move on. Focus on your goal: meeting women that are a great fit for YOU. Remember, our TIME is a very scarce resource.

9. Build yourself up.

When you improve yourself, you notice progress. And people too. You might get a few surprises 😉

Hope I brought you value. Dating and relationship advice might seem shallow at first but I really think they are parts of the most important decisions of one’s life, so they require a minimum of effort and thought process.

Hope you guys find something that fulfills you and bring you joy. Have a great week.

