The Art of the Dad Stance

The proper dad stance isn’t physical. It’s spiritual. It’s connecting with our inner dad and feeling the power of the lecture course through your ancestors. Imagine bending your knees, placing your hands on your hips like you have secret knowledge, and breathing deeply. Only once you have mastered the spirituality of the dad stance can you properly execute the maneuver.

Let us begin.

The dad stance starts like a good house-with a strong foundation upon solid ground. Place your feet shoulder-width apart and dig your toes into your sandals or New Balance sneakers. Connect with father dirt. Feel his callouses flow into you and remember that time you played high school sports. Deep breath and hold it, 1, 2, 3, and exhale your greatness.

Next, make sure your knees are slightly bent. But not too bent because then you’ll never be able to straighten back up. So maybe a 1% bend. If you need it, make sure your knee braces are tight. Is there a twinge in your knee? If there is, it probably means that someone has touched the thermostat. Go check to make sure. Once disaster is averted, return to your wide stance with knees slightly bent.

From there, you want to focus on your lower back. Mainly because it always hurts now. It’s funny, before you were a father, you never had back problems. Now you tweak your back rolling over too fast in bed. Let’s do some stretching before we get to the Dad 2 position. Place both hands on the small of your back and slightly massage. Run one hand down to check for your wallet. And return to your back. Lean backwards and expose the dad gut to the sky. Dare it to strike you down. Admire the gutters that you cleaned last week as you look up. And return to the 2 position.

With a wide stance, knees slightly bent, quickly clench your butt cheeks. Good, good. You look marvelous. Very tight and you are only a couple of sit-ups away from being in shape.

Now it’s time to move onto the shoulders. They carry the future of your children. The weight of that responsibility pushes down on you hard. But that’s ok. You’re dad and you’re meant to take it all. Let every sacrifice prop your shoulders up. Make them broad, and hard like granite. Every late-night feeding and blown out diaper. Those shoulders have seen it all. From offering shelter in a stormy world to a handle to allow your children to climb higher than you did.

Roll them once, twice, and three times. Let them announce your dad stance to the entire world.

Next, roll your neck back and forth like it’s constantly looking for danger. This goes back to our caveman days when we had to be on the hunt for a mammoth or an air filter that needed changing. Back and forth. Back and forth. Listen, do you hear a belt on a 1985 Ford that needs replacement? You’ve always got to be on your guard as a dad.

You’re almost ready. Close. You’ve got the basics of stance down. However, there are two subtle moves you need to do first. Many young fathers forget this part, but trust me, it’s essential in doing the dad stance right.

First, squint your eyes behind your sunglasses. No one will know, and they are not supposed to. This helps you find your inner Clint Eastwood. Next, while still squinting, flare your nostrils. You smell that? That smells like victory.

Now you are ready.

Do it all at once. The feet, the knees, the back with wallet check, broad shoulders, the squint and inhale! And boom, the power move—place your hands right on your hips for some reason! No one knows why, but that’s what gives the dad stance its power and respect!

There is the dad stance! That’s the stance that says “Hey, whatcha building over there? Is that a deck? You need to use 10 penny nails on that, you know.” Or “What kind of water heater are you working with? 210? 220? Yup, got myself a duel tank system. Yup. Duel tank is the way to go.”

That’s what a dad stance says without words. It talks about taking out a fixed mortgage instead of a variable rate one. Oil changes every 3,000 miles no matter what the new-fangled synthetic oil recommends. It’s 3,000 miles, dang-it! This is the proper dad stance. Let’s go try it out.

Head to your living room and stop right in the middle of the TV. Why the TV. We don’t know why but us dads are drawn to it like a fly to your bug zapper near your BBQ. Pull the dad stance right at the good part of whatever movie is on. Is Thanos going to win? Not with your dad stance staring him down. Tell the kids to hush, this here is important dad work! Good job, dad!

Now let’s go out to the front yard. Hit the stance. You won’t know it immediately, but your grass will start to grow up better. A bit straighter and by the book. Grass that will stay away from the drugs and alcohol. You’ll know you’re doing it right when your dad neighbors come out on their porch and do their dad stance. This is a quorum of dads and together, you can make the world a better place.

Don’t beat yourself up if you can’t get it right the first time. It takes time and a lot of practice. But it’s in your cargo shorts and has been passed down from father to son since the dawn of man and the invention of the WD-40.

Now go forth and do the dad stance where ever your power is needed. At the DMV. In the lawn and garden center. On the dance floor of your kid’s wedding. It’s an awesome responsibility to hold, but you’re dad. You can handle this.

