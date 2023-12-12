The Art Tenet of the Theater Principle

Natural order

There will always be bad people in the world, it’s simply natural. People tend to forget most of us are apes, universe meat, the universe creates infinite idiots just to eat them. Human history is dark and grim, from the holocaust, the wars, and 911. But in the 21st century, most of human histories’ morbidity is being eradicated. And as a sovereign individual, all you can do is contribute to such positive progress, stand up for what’s right, and enjoy the ride.

But ultimately, good and bad are relative and subjective social constructs. Though they are objectively humans’ interpretation of reality. Which is why it’s prevalent and applicable to all humans. But we must remember, we aren’t exempt from nature. Violence is a part of such, a perfect human society simply doesn’t exist. We should be proud of our progress, but acknowledge the fact that as humans there will always be bad people. And this is natural. But, death is the greatest equalizer, in the end, we will all be at peace. Which is something to derive solace and a peace of mind from, in the end everything you’re worried about now, everything that’s stressing you; is impermanent.

The art tenet

There is beauty to be found in destruction. As humans we are part of the cosmic and universal nature. We can’t control the way the universe works or change human nature. But we can decide how to act within those perimeters. Nature is innately beautiful and makes no mistakes. Everything that happens within nature is perfect. Everything that happens within nature is good, or at least necessary. Not only is the natural world inherently good and beautiful, but it’s your cathedral. Improvisation. Therefore you should accept everything as it is, including loss & adversity, in fact you should love it they build you up. Something even more beautiful can be birthed because of it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There’s beauty to be found within it, if you can look deep enough. Human civilization is a canvas, a beautiful one at that. There’s light within the darkness, even the shadows know each other in the light. This tenet highlights the fact that the natural cosmos we’ve been brought into is art, the bad, the good, it’s art. It’s a canvas that we can paint with either bad or good description, but one thing is certain, it’s art. Pain and suffering is simply apart of human existence, and challenges us to develop resilience and endurance.

What if someone was abused as a child whom lacks to ability to do anything about it? That person has been gifted a painting palette, a slew of possibility to paint their canvas with. This applies to any person who has been subject to maltreatment, or adversity. The greater the injustice, the more colors on the palette. Therein lies to beauty of things we typically assign the “bad,” value. Along with the morbid beauty that is naturally acquainted with it.

How to live in accordance with nature

Accept the natural order

Accept the impermanence of everything

Practice mindfulness and self-awareness

Focus on living a virtuous life

Practice gratitude and appreciation for the natural world

Not worrying about things outside of your control

Remaining calm in the face of chaos

Being happy with what you have

Accepting everything that happens, as most is out of your control anyways

Why save lives or help others then?

To do so is to live virtuously, vicariously living in accordance with nature. We are designed to help others and benefit the species. We should give to others cheerfully, quickly, and without hesitation. Helping others, helps ourselves. Your own benefit is inseparable from the benefit of others. A good life hinges on justice, helping others, on being a good steward of the hive, of the common good.

You forget those who commit evils are not happy with themselves, they are unhappy, they are miserable, it sucks to be them. But we should not have hatred towards those who do ill. We should rather pity, because they’re simply blind. We can’t save everyone victim from molestation, abuse, or famine. This is simply out of our control. But we can do all we can to make the world a better place. And realize the beauty of it all, laugh at the absurdity, and accept the beautiful flaws of humanity. Living in harmony with nature brings peace and tranquility.

After all, life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to dance in the rain.

Tis the theater

Thanks for reading

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash