The Beauties of Highly Conscious, Spiritual People in Relationships

The number of times we are told to view relationships carefully implies they are frequently the most laborious facet of life. Fortunately, through self-awareness, other possibilities can be made for the way we reach out to and coexist with others.

I am lucky to have known lots of amazing people at different places on their quest towards consciousness and to digest some quite interesting tools and resources surrounding this subject too. Consequently, I have observed five elements that are present in highly conscious individuals with regards to their relationships.

These seven beauties of highly conscious, spiritual individuals completely exceed our traditional understanding of human conditioning. Hence, this group of people grants us all permission to move beyond conventional relationship wisdom and seek out relationship experiences that, until recently, the majority of us could only imagine.

So, what are these five elements that are only found in highly conscious, spiritual people in a relationship?

1. Understand that one’s feelings are not another’s responsibility to look after

The ability to understand and share the feelings of another involves going along with our partner down the rabbit hole to demonstrate how much we care. Individuals with a high level of consciousness and spirituality understand that when we sympathise with anyone’s lows, we make them significant and dis-empower them further.

By contrast, they have the backing of their partner by gripping and keeping a widened, loving room for them, so they can return on their two feet when they are ready to face the world once again. This is not a shortcut but a conscious decision. It takes practice — and patience — and commitment to hold space for another whilst being in allowance of ourselves and maintaining the awesomeness in our lives.

Here is a tip: the best method is to be willing to support or defend your partner while holding fast to our own happy place and motivating them up there alongside you.

2. Relationships are formed based on connection, not mutual experiences

When we are with a soul who vibrates at the same frequency as us, we feel linked to them at every level. It is like the particles around us are advocating that connection, offering a sense of unity with life itself that feels synchronised and mighty.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When we pause for a moment, we realise that we usually develop connections from shared experiences or pain points. This is a drawcard for stuff that is still healing to play out, delivering a learning rather than loving experience.

We have all gone through lots of learning experiences. I certainly have had many. Although agonising then, they offered what I needed to eventually become more self-aware and grow.

Here is a pearl of wisdom: comprehending and unravelling communion vs connection for you in all your social ties can be liberating and raises your self-confidence.

3. Recognises that “holding a hand” and “chaining a soul” are two different terms

Conscious and spiritual relationship gurus are aware that a relationship’s purpose is growth and expansion. If their partner grows faster than them at any point in time, they would be happy for the other person, rather than feel guilty about themselves for failing to keep up.

They are fully conscious that their partner is a soul in a body having a human experience. Furthermore, they understand that souls, bodies and beings have the freedom to govern themselves or control their own respective affairs. In other words, they do not belong to anyone. This is genuine love at play, and it flies in the face of all we have brought as real and true around relationships where familial cultures and social expectations apply.

Here is a bit of advice: Think about the old-fashioned and unproductive relationship patterns and principles you are still holding onto that restrict you and your partner’s growth. How can you change them right now?

4. They love themselves to cheer others up

Count the number of times you had to sacrifice important parts of your identity to keep your partner’s happiness intact. Were they all worth it? Extremely conscious people detest this faulty reasoning of love.

Although they can adapt to situations quickly, are creative thinkers and have nothing but love to give, these folks are well aware that sabotaging themselves, their time, decisions, and moral principles for the happiness of others is a fantasy and a bobby trap that propagates resentment, disrespect and in the end, erases love.

Here is a piece of handy advice: hanging onto our integrity and being kind to ourselves enables us to be the most cheerful and loving partner we are capable of being.

5. Visualise and advocates societies that support healthy relationships

Today’s societies are more dynamic than ever. Not only that, they have become more survival-oriented. Together, they have created somewhat of an ideal way to apply unrealistic pressure on relationships. Increasingly, flying around is this unspoken rule that says one person will and should provide the other with everything. If you follow that expectation, there is no chance for a healthy, realistic relationship to develop.

Conscious maestros have a different view; they believe that a different possibility exists, where people are empowered, loving and kind towards all. From there, “romantic” relationships are is all about choice. Being partnered up feels less like an obligation, and more intimate connections can be made.

Pro tip: Think about how you can contribute to all around to facilitate more awareness and light on Earth. What would this construct in your realm and your relationships?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***