The Beautiful Thing About Falling Out of Love

Ifour time on earth is temporary, why wouldn’t our time together be too? Each one of us is going to have to say goodbye to someone we love, one way or another.

We will have to release our lovers and get unfamiliar with the history we’ve created with them, at some point. And we will do this time and time again. This is how it goes, and we know this.

Yet, we continue to play pretend, acting as though we can manipulate our way into “forever”. It’s not only unrealistic — it’s unfair. We are being unfair to ourselves, and the ones we are holding onto.

…

Absolutely Nothing Lasts Forever

Because nothing can last forever

This is because “forever” doesn’t exist. This place called forever isn’t a real destination, but we’ve become so afraid of “losing” that we no longer choose to enjoy the moment or the journey with the people we love or fall in love with.

We fail to appreciate the journey of our relationships when the truth is the bonds we’ve built with the ones we love won’t last. We try to force “forevers” out of “right nows”, searching for permanence where there is only temporary.

We keep promising ourselves that we’ll find our “always” in different people when there is none to be found, and never will be because, in reality, nothing is permanent. When these bonds fall apart, they are constant lessons that endings will always be inevitable and completely unavoidable.

And why should they be?

This is about mastering the art of letting go of the people we love. This is about realizing that we have to let go, whether we agree or disagree. Whether we like it or not. Goodbyes are not only inevitable,

they are eventual.

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This Is The Way It Goes

Connections disconnect

Eventually, there is no more energy left to latch onto or emit, we grow apart. There’s nothing either side has in common anymore because we’ve outgrown one another. Eventually, we learn all we can learn from a person.

Relationships come to an end — all of them. That’s the way it goes. That is life. Now, let me tell you why that’s okay. It’s okay because the beauty of outgrowing one another is the fact that growth is the cause. We are separating because we are leveling up.

We are ready to start a new chapter and meet the new “us”. We develop every time we exercise our ability to adapt. Adapting begins when we release the painful things we’ve been holding onto. Including one another.

…

There’s Power In Giving Up

The most powerful thing we will ever do is surrender

It’s all we can do when things start changing because that’s what things are going to do. This is simply about adapting to our losses, which there will be much of in this life.

Loss is a part of life.

We will fall in love again and again, and we will say goodbye. Again and again. Forever was never a realistic destination. We don’t have control over how things are going to play out, and all we can do is go with what is bound to happen. There is no way around this.

We have to stop running from impending goodbyes once the processes get started. We’re only hurting ourselves. Let the endings begin because the cost of a hello you don’t see coming is the goodbye you don’t want to say.

Surrender, because we have no control (over anything). Every “eventually” will get here. There will be a time to say goodbye. Whether you consider it the right time or the wrong time, there will always come a time to say goodbye, to every single person we love.

Are you ready to surrender?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***