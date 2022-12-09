Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Beauty of Awakened Seduction

The Beauty of Awakened Seduction

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by Leave a Comment

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Zan Perrion, is internationally recognized as one of the most original and insightful voices on relationships and seduction in the world today.

Seduction can be manipulative and objectifying. But it can also be respectful and inspiring, a celebration of beauty, both internal and external.

In the words of today’s podcast guest, “We have lost our devotion to, and awe of, beauty in modern times.” As we talked, I saw how seduction that is based in a sense of awe and celebration is a deeply loving act. When seduction is not based on an expectation of receiving something in return, but is instead a loving and playful way to offer appreciation, everything changes.

These days, our attention is scattered and thin. It is rare for a woman to receive focused, adoring attention. So a little loving seduction goes a long way!

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Zan Perrion, is internationally recognized as one of the most original and insightful voices on relationships and seduction in the world today. He is the founder of the Ars Amorata philosophy—a celebration of the art of seduction, the rebirth of romance, and a lifelong quest for beauty and adventure. In our rich and playful conversation we discussed…

  • How to turn toward beauty with confidence
  • The warrior’s repose – recognizing men’s need for nurturing and adoration
  • The impact of bringing strong desires to a woman without demands or expectations
  • The importance of forgiving yourself
  • What inspires women to want to put attention on you

Zan Perrion is internationally recognized as one of the most original and insightful voices on relationships and seduction in the world today. A regular media commentator, he has been widely featured in the international press. Zan is the founder of the Ars Amorata philosophy—a celebration of the art of seduction, the rebirth of romance, and a lifelong quest for beauty and adventure. He is also a co-founder of the Amorati network of men. Zan is the author of the acclaimed book, The Alabaster Girl, described by the media as “an astonishingly insightful portrait of the type of men who love women and the women who universally love them in return.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Connect with Zan

ZanPerrion.com

Previously published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x