The Beauty of Awakened Seduction

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Zan Perrion, is internationally recognized as one of the most original and insightful voices on relationships and seduction in the world today.

Seduction can be manipulative and objectifying. But it can also be respectful and inspiring, a celebration of beauty, both internal and external.

In the words of today’s podcast guest, “We have lost our devotion to, and awe of, beauty in modern times.” As we talked, I saw how seduction that is based in a sense of awe and celebration is a deeply loving act. When seduction is not based on an expectation of receiving something in return, but is instead a loving and playful way to offer appreciation, everything changes.

These days, our attention is scattered and thin. It is rare for a woman to receive focused, adoring attention. So a little loving seduction goes a long way!

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Zan Perrion, is internationally recognized as one of the most original and insightful voices on relationships and seduction in the world today. He is the founder of the Ars Amorata philosophy—a celebration of the art of seduction, the rebirth of romance, and a lifelong quest for beauty and adventure. In our rich and playful conversation we discussed…

How to t urn toward beauty with confidence

The warrior’s repose – recognizing men’s need for nurturing and adoration

The impact of bringing strong desires to a woman without demands or expectations

to a woman without demands or expectations The importance of forgiving yourself

What inspires women to want to put attention on you

—

Zan Perrion is internationally recognized as one of the most original and insightful voices on relationships and seduction in the world today. A regular media commentator, he has been widely featured in the international press. Zan is the founder of the Ars Amorata philosophy—a celebration of the art of seduction, the rebirth of romance, and a lifelong quest for beauty and adventure. He is also a co-founder of the Amorati network of men. Zan is the author of the acclaimed book, The Alabaster Girl, described by the media as “an astonishingly insightful portrait of the type of men who love women and the women who universally love them in return.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Connect with Zan



ZanPerrion.com

—

Previously published on shanajamescoaching.com