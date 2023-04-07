The Beauty of Imperfection — Showing Your True Self is the Key to Finding a Real Connection

There is no need to deliberately maintain a perfect disguise in front of the person you like. The imperfection revealed in sincerity is the key reason to attract him.

I once read a sentence that left a deep impression on me:

“I dare not tell you who I am, because if I tell you who I am, you may not like me, and that is all of me.”

Around me, there are precisely such women who are usually eloquent and articulate. However, once they face someone they like, they do not know how to express themselves. Whether it is secretly admiring someone or already have a relationship. Although she likes him very much and has a lot to share, the brain cannot keep up with the rhythm at the crucial moment. Various situations occur, either blushing or talking incoherently. Afterward, they regret pounding their chests and stomping their feet, thinking it’s over and it’s really embarrassing.

Have you ever faced a similar situation? You finally went on a date with a boy and you want to have a deep connection with him. However, when ordering a meal, he asked you if you want to share, and you casually said whatever. He frown slightly as if he was not very satisfied with the answer. Later, you did not know how to respond even if it is just casual chatting. Except for silly smiles, it was an awkward silence. After the date, you are depressed because you show boredom.

But you are quite talkative when you have casual chats, right? Indeed, you know how to respond appropriately and leave a good impression on others. Why can’t we freely show our true selves in front of the person we like? The reason behind this is that you are afraid of saying the wrong thing, so you simply do not respond.

From a psychological perspective, this behavior of ‘being afraid to say the wrong thing so not saying anything’ is common. In interpersonal communication, people tend to show others the qualities they perceive as good and hide the qualities they perceive as bad. People prefer to show their self-worth to others. However, this can lead to a more serious consequence: what you perceive as good may not necessarily be good in the eyes of others. As a result, we tend to show what is recognized by others and hide what is not recognized.

Therefore, the more worried about not being recognized, the more afraid we are to show ourselves and get close to others. In the long run, it forms the concept of “only perfection can be recognized, and I am not perfect enough.” Feeling unrecognized, people become more afraid to show themselves. This vicious circle is repeatedly confirmed in reality, and psychological shadows grow over time. This inevitably makes you more cautious in interacting with others, especially when you face your crush.

“How should we speak to make a good impression on him?”

This is a question that countless people consider when in love. Everyone who fell in love often worried about how to respond, how to communicate on the phone, and what to do to impress him. Usually, people tend to show an image that is consistent with the current social context or interpersonal background to ensure a positive evaluation from others. In short, we try so hard to get others to view us in the way expected.

I can understand we always desire to show our “best self.” However, excessive emphasis on impression management may lead to overdoing things and achieving the opposite effect.

Why not think another way: even if your response is not ideal, the worst result is that the other party thinks you have no substance or the conversation does not go well!

This result is the same as your fear of saying the wrong thing and not daring to respond. So, why not try to respond positively?

The desire for acceptance is a basic human need. It is precise because of this need that we have the motivation to spur and motivate ourselves to progress continuously. Therefore, this is not a self-centered unhealthy appeal. It’s just that in front of someone you like, this desire becomes unusually strong. Thinking only of being liked by the other person and not being disliked, it is easy to become unlike yourself and put on a false mask instead.

In the long run, this not only suppresses your personality but also makes the other person at a loss. If the crush likes you what he/she likes may be false perfection rather than the simple and authentic you revealed in sincerity. Therefore, always remember that the first item of “truth, goodness, and beauty” is “truth!”

