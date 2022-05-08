The Beauty of Marriage Is That You Can Always Get Divorced

I was recently out to dinner with a group of (mostly) unmarried thirty-somethings.

We somehow got on the topic of marriage and divorce when one person said,

“Even when you’re married divorce is always an option…and honestly that’s the beauty of it. You’re always free to find new love.”

Eh — let’s unpack.

…

Why do people get married?

Let’s start by answering this question — why would anyone get married in the first place?

For some, it may be about religious implications. Many world religions highly regard marriage as important (and possibly even necessary).

It may also be about social expectation, or because it feels like what people are “supposed to do.”

But for many of us (and probably the majority of those reading this), we get married because we fall in love and want to be committed to one special person for the rest of our lives.

Ultimately, marriage is about weaving your lives together so that you are committed at the deepest level recognized in society.

Once married, you are no longer two separate entities, but one family.

Of course, even married couples should retain separate identities, hobbies, passions, and interests — but their day-to-day lives are meant to be deeply intertwined.

What separates marriage (and, dare I say, places it above other romantic relationships) is, in fact, its permanence.

Wedding vows are not meant to be like a student loan or a car lease. The famous line at the end of any wedding ceremony is, “until death do you part.”

Not until boredom, until hard times, or until the warm-and-fuzzies fade away.

Until death.

This level of commitment — choosing to love that one person until the day you die — is the ideal goal of a successful marriage.

The beauty of marriage is not in your option to “always get divorced” but in the security and permanence that marriage (ideally) offers.

Of course, nobody goes into marriage with the hope or expectation of getting divorced.

Nobody stands at the altar looking into the eyes of their husband or wife-to-be doubting their decision to be there.

(And those who do are either victims of very unfortunate circumstances or very poor decision-makers.)

But by and large, couples who choose to get married to one another do so because they believe that they have found the one.

Their person. Their lifelong love.

People generally don’t get married with the expectation that they’ll review the decision in five or ten years and see if it’s what they still want.

And if you are deeply confused or unsettled about the decision to get married, you shouldn’t be doing it in the first place.

If you prefer to keep the relationship open, or are unsure of how long you want it to continue, the last thing you should do is get married.

…

These days, a couple can experience so many elements of marriage — without actually being married.

Many unmarried couples are living as though they are married. They often live in the same home, share finances, are physically intimate, and may even have children together.

For many people, doing some or all of these things is considered a prerequisite to marriage.

(Though it can cause a lot of harm if done with too many different partners — a commentary for another time.)

Either way, the social stigma of an unmarried couple “playing house” is long gone. We can shamelessly experience it all, long before a ring is even in the picture.

And yet, with all the “benefits” that come with modern dating, people still seem to want the ring, the big white dress, and the ability to introduce the one they love as their husband or wife.

Why is this?

Why are we still so obsessed with marriage?

Perhaps there is something in all of us that is attracted to the idea of permanence.

Perhaps we all want to find someone who will choose to be with us no matter what. We all want a love that doesn’t fail, that doesn’t end, that doesn’t cause irreparable damage to our hearts.

We want commitment. The kind of commitment we’ve seen in books and movies but maybe haven’t witnessed in real life.

We want security. The kind of security that even if we got sick, were in an accident, or lost our jobs, our partner would still be with us.

We want a family. Perhaps we want to be more than sexual partners, roommates, or just “boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Perhaps we want to share a last name, children, a home, and a life.

Marriage is unique in that it offers all of this in a deeper and more profound way than any other romantic relationship.

And that is beautiful.

…

Final thoughts

This isn’t to shame people who have suffered through a divorce or to make the claim that marriage is some blissful fairytale where hearts never get broken.

Similarly, this isn’t to convince people that they should want to be married.

Marriage is a challenge, a calling, and not everybody is necessarily meant to enter into it.

Rather, I want to advocate for the beauty of lifelong commitment and to reiterate that marriage is not something that should ever be taken lightly.

The beauty of marriage is not that you can “always get divorced.”

That would be the tragedy of marriage.

The beauty of marriage is in knowing that you have a partner who will stand by you in times of sickness and health, for richer or poorer, until death do you part.

And that is what we should strive for.

—

