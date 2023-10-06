The Beginning of the End of the Beginning

On the day of high school (secondary school) graduation for my son, I had these reflections:

If primary and secondary education comprise the beginning of my son’s grand journey, then graduation marks the end of the beginning. Graduation was full of parties, events, socializing and recognition ceremonies. At the time, I reminded our son to take it all in, to appreciate and be present in the moment; definitely something a parent would say. To him was just another week of perpetual motion, seven more days on his way to somewhere else. But for a parent, it’s a time of reflection, of recollection and of marvel. We’ve come so far, so fast and accomplished so much. So many milestones and memories, but only a fraction of what’s to come, of what lies ahead and who, God-willing, he’ll become.

So, it may be the end of the beginning, but it’s also the start of the rest. We’ve done what we can, it’s up to him now. Looking back, we’ve been lucky, or good, or maybe some of both. While we’ve had our share of little speed bumps along the road, I can say, without reservation, that’s there’s never been a time we haven’t been proud of our son and glad to have him in our life.

So there was a lot of good-natured eye rolling and exasperation over the fuss of the emotional parents, but as he goes about beginning the end of the beginning, I’d like to say, “Son, you have everything going for you and every reason to believe in yourself. The future is yours. Look backward with just a little bit of pride in your accomplishments, and look forward with confidence, optimism and enthusiasm. You’ve proven you can make it happen. Go get it.”

You rock.

