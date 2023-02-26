The Best Version of You Exists Under Layers of BS You’ve Piled on Over the Years

Self-improvement seems to be all about more, more, more — More systems, more hacks, more productivity, and more strategies to be that badass.

I love self-improvement, that’s why I make it a regular part of my routine and why I write about it, but sadly there is a toxic element to it today.

If you’re into self-improvement, you likely started your journey as a way to feel more fulfilled.

You knew you were destined for more and weren’t satisfied with playing it small. What if though — you could feel more fulfilled by focusing on less?

…

Society is great at convincing people they aren’t enough

Movies and TV ads all have the coolest, suavest, and most attractive people in them. Marketing everywhere continuously beats you over the head and suggests to you things you “need” so you can keep up with your equally insecure neighbors. Social media as well has turned into a comparison trap where people selectively pick the best parts of their lives to paint a one-dimensional picture of their life.

Don’t be one of those people who claim that you’re above the type of manipulative marketing we are all exposed to every day — it affects everyone.

The way that many people will respond to this societal pressure is by trying (too hard) to look and act like the images they see in popular culture and on the top social media accounts.

This way of acting and carrying yourself is both forced and inauthentic. It ends up leaving you drained of all your energy because let’s face it — acting is a demanding job.

…

Rid yourself of all the cute little gimmicks

You know what I’m talking about — stop trying to act cool!

When you behave in an inauthentic way, or in a way that you think is going to impress other people, this does exactly the opposite of its intended result. People will pick up on how you are forcing your behavior. It gives you and anybody else an icky and awkward feeling.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Instead, you need to be yourself — uh oh! Empty platitude alert!

…

What does it mean to be yourself?

Let’s put it this way, if you aren’t “being yourself”, then in all likelihood you are being far too influenced by society and by the opinions of others, and this could be conscious or unconscious behavior.

You’re likely placing too much weight and importance on what society likes to sell as the “best” in terms of how to act and how to live.

Think about this instead:

What is it that YOU want to do with your life?

What is your truth that YOU want to express?

What goals and aspirations are important that YOU want to achieve in your life?

What type of lifestyle do YOU want to have, and what lifestyle would YOU find unbearable?

All of these questions are completely up to you to decide, and it takes getting in touch with yourself to be able to answer these questions.

Once you have a basic idea of each of these questions, you can plot your plan of attack.

…

You work on self-improvement because you love yourself, not because you hate yourself

It might be necessary for you to process any feelings of self-loathing or unworthiness you have. You can do this by learning the process of Letting Go. By learning to Let Go, you’ll be less controlled by negative emotions, and you can slowly start to move to higher levels of consciousness.

Anything which is done out of love is going to yield more powerful results than doing something out of hate.

You don’t go to the gym and start working out because you hate your body, but instead, you go to the gym because you value your health and well-being and you want to feel your best every single day.

If you do anything from a lower emotional level, you are going to be in a state of force. When you try to force something to happen, it’s like pounding a square peg into a round hole. But when you can Let Go of your disempowering beliefs along with your attachments, you function from more of a place of power, and this is where you can allow the positive change to come naturally without force.

…

Guess what? You are pretty cool

Time for you to get real with yourself homie! — What bullshit societal standards have you been buying into which aren’t serving you?

You can always tell when you are acting authentic as opposed to not by checking in with your body, especially by feeling into your gut. The gut is your intuition, and something will feel off when you act in a way that isn’t aligned with your authentic self.

So again, stop trying to act cool! You already are cool, you’ve just been (ironically) acting lame in an attempt to be cool — go figure!

Find interests and passions which genuinely speak to you, and get around people who build you up. Start working on bettering yourself in every area of life as a gift to yourself! At the end of the day, you are doing it for yourself.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***