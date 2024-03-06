The Betrayal of Men is Due to This One Thing. Unfortunately Many Women Don’t Understand

Remember a friend of mine who, upon finding out her husband had betrayed her, sent me this message:

“I took care of all the household chores at home, gave birth to a son and a daughter for him, and took good care of his parents. Besides, I also had a good job outside, earning more than him every month. I don’t know why he would betray me.”

After being betrayed, my friend was extremely heartbroken, fell into depression, and even contemplated suicide at times.

Back when my friend and her boyfriend, now husband, were dating, I didn’t think their love would last.

Her husband at the time didn’t love her much, yet my friend persisted, believing he was the one.

When they got married, it was my friend who proposed, saying she didn’t want a house, a car, or dowry, and just wanted to be with him.

In this world, only when a man truly loves a woman and is willing to marry her, will the woman truly be happy.

As for why this man later betrayed my friend, it was because my friend had been too cheap when marrying him, doing things beneath her worth, which led to her being undervalued and mistreated by her husband later on.

Some people may have never loved you.

I remember an elder once told me:

“If someone loves you, they will willingly marry you.”

If someone shows no initiative in marrying you, or even displays reluctance like my friend’s husband did, then women must realize that this man is not someone to marry.

Maybe you thought everything would be fine once you married him, wanting to be with him, but if someone shows no intention of marrying you from the start, it means they don’t truly love you.

Many women end up with men who never loved them from the start, yet they still do undervaluing things and marry them.

Later on, when these men abandon them, women feel betrayed. In reality, these men never loved these women.

Some people say they love you, but it might not be true.

In relationships, women are emotional, so when someone casually says “I love you,” women tend to believe it wholeheartedly.

Whether someone loves you or not, you can tell from their actions, not just their words.

Therefore, wise women understand the need to observe their boyfriends before marriage, ensuring they are worthy of marrying, rather than blindly trusting their words.

Just because someone says they love you, doesn’t mean it’s true. Their actions reveal the truth.

In love, women should observe men and not deceive themselves if they sense the lack of love.

If someone doesn’t love you, eventually your relationship will face problems. So, don’t settle for short-term satisfaction.

Someone who truly loves you won’t abandon you. Those who can abandon you never truly loved you from the beginning.

Some men betray their partners in their fifties or sixties, and many view them as heartless. But maybe their hearts were never with their partners, to begin with.

There was a famous Western painter who found his true love at 55, saying, “When I met this woman, I finally understood the taste of love, despite being divorced from my wife.”

So, men may be with women because they like or love someone else, while women are more likely to know whom they love. Men may make impulsive choices in love.

Love and like are different. Liking someone is just a feeling. When a man develops feelings for a woman, he may mistake it for love.

To truly love someone, feelings must evolve into love. Some men may stay at the feeling stage and never progress to love.

Some men may have feelings for someone but not truly love them. They marry because they haven’t found someone they love more.

Some may see this as irresponsible, but sometimes men marry a woman they have feelings for and see as available, even if they don’t love her deeply.

In love, women are more discerning and responsible. Women don’t marry just anyone, unlike men.

When men and women are about to marry, men think about the cost, while women think about life after marriage.

Therefore, men and women have different attitudes towards love. Men betray women because they don’t love them and because women did undervaluing things when they got married.

Women must have integrity and pride. If you feel a man doesn’t want to marry you, don’t chase after him.

In this world, unless a man truly wants to marry you, you will be treated like a child. If you chase after him, you will eventually become a maid and be abandoned.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Roman Kraft on Unsplash