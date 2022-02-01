The Big Signs You’re Dating a Narcissist! (Watch Out for This) [Video]

.
.
The term “narcissist” gets thrown around a lot nowadays. It’s an easy way to villainize someone we dated who didn’t seem to put in as much effort as we did . . . or a person who, deep down, we know we allowed to get away with being a little self-centered because we liked them so much.
But this casual use can minimize the dangers of dating a true narcissist—someone who at best will never meet our needs and at worst has the potential to dismantle our ego and our confidence because they’re viewed as a threat to the narcissist’s control.
If you’ve ever wondered if you’re dating a narcissist, this week’s video should give you clarity. In it, my brother Stephen and I give you 11 specific signs to watch out for (and some might surprise you!)
This is a meaty podcast and we go deep, so even if this doesn’t apply to your life today, having these signs in the back of your mind will likely save you from future grief.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock