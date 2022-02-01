The Big Signs You’re Dating a Narcissist! (Watch Out for This) [Video]

.

The term “narcissist” gets thrown around a lot nowadays. It’s an easy way to villainize someone we dated who didn’t seem to put in as much effort as we did . . . or a person who, deep down, we know we allowed to get away with being a little self-centered because we liked them so much.

But this casual use can minimize the dangers of dating a true narcissist—someone who at best will never meet our needs and at worst has the potential to dismantle our ego and our confidence because they’re viewed as a threat to the narcissist’s control.

If you’ve ever wondered if you’re dating a narcissist, this week’s video should give you clarity. In it, my brother Stephen and I give you 11 specific signs to watch out for (and some might surprise you!)

This is a meaty podcast and we go deep, so even if this doesn’t apply to your life today, having these signs in the back of your mind will likely save you from future grief.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 if narcissism can be associated with a

00:03 kind of obsession with control and the

00:05 way that i can do that practically

00:08 speaking is if i can dismantle your ego

00:11 if i can dismantle

00:14 your confidence because your confidence

00:15 is a threat to my control right the more

00:18 autonomous and confident you are the

00:20 more agency you have over your own

00:22 actions and opinions the less i am

00:24 needed

00:30 all right stephen shall we talk about

00:32 this very very

00:34 popular subject

00:36 in today’s dating world

00:38 the subject of

00:40 narcissists

00:42 now you found an article on this subject

00:44 do you want to just kick us off with the

00:46 article that you found and maybe we can

00:49 shed some light on

00:51 on narcissists

00:53 the difference perhaps between

00:56 diagnosable

00:58 narcissists people with narcissistic

01:01 personality disorder and those

01:04 with narcissistic tendencies

01:06 that can have a terrible effect on our

01:10 lives

01:11 even though they’re not fully fledged

01:14 narcissists well there was an article

01:16 about a self-confessed narcissist who

01:19 apparently gives us gives advice on

01:22 social media for how people can

01:24 basically avoid

01:26 dating a narcissist or find out if they

01:28 are dating one

01:30 uh so he’s sort of turning to public

01:32 service and he’s on

01:36 his name his name according to this is

01:37 ben taylor and on tick tock he has more

01:39 than 30 000 followers so a narcissist on

01:42 tick tock what could possibly go wrong

01:45 um by the way i’m only joking i’m sure

01:48 i’m sure he’s a nice chap he’s doing his

01:50 best to help people now so so fair play

01:53 um i uh he’s using his powers for good

01:56 use his powers for good and matt he

01:58 gives some of the signs so i want you to

02:00 react to some of these see what you

02:01 think okay let’s do it

02:03 narcissists do not like having rules or

02:07 limits imposed on them

02:09 if you’re communicating your comfortable

02:12 limits and they keep pushing those

02:14 beware

02:15 and

02:16 i think the idea is just that being told

02:19 no or

02:20 thinking that there are specific rules

02:22 that apply to you a narcissist will

02:24 immediately assume yeah but

02:27 that’s nice but i don’t actually have to

02:29 keep to them i can do what i want really

02:33 yeah

02:34 i suppose does this get linked with just

02:36 a problem with authority in general

02:39 uh an issue following rules in general

02:41 in life yeah i think it’s like lack of

02:44 social social grace or cohesion it’s

02:47 just a sense that whatever i feel is

02:49 right

02:50 is right or whatever works for me is the

02:53 thing i should do

02:54 right

02:56 yeah i can see that

02:57 i always i

02:59 it’s funny the whole

03:01 i don’t you know the rules are stifling

03:04 always seems to me

03:05 i mean look there for sure there are

03:07 rules in life and sometimes with other

03:10 people that we think are just silly that

03:13 that’s always going to be true there

03:14 always are going to be silly rules in

03:17 life but when someone as a blanket

03:20 approach just disregards other people’s

03:22 rules about how they want to be treated

03:24 or rules in society

03:26 that always seems to me to be a true

03:28 a true lack of empathy

03:31 that this role although it may not be

03:34 perfect has been created in some form

03:36 for us all to coexist better

03:39 it’s been created in some form to try to

03:41 improve life because without this rule

03:44 at all you wouldn’t want to know what

03:46 life looks like

03:47 it’s not even being able to make that

03:49 leap or it’s saying everyone else should

03:51 follow this rule but i shouldn’t in a

03:53 relationship

03:55 when someone’s telling you that they

03:56 have a rule it’s

03:58 it’s for the purposes of them feeling

04:00 better

04:01 so if we don’t if we have no regard for

04:04 their boundaries or their rules it’s the

04:06 same thing as saying i don’t care how

04:08 you feel

04:11 what i care about is how much freedom i

04:14 have

04:15 to live exactly the way i want to live

04:18 within this relationship or

04:20 as the case may be without

04:24 so um very good what’s the next

04:26 um he said you he’s this is the one from

04:30 one of his tick tock videos he said a

04:31 narcissist will often

04:33 degrade or humiliate someone to humble

04:36 them and to almost break down their

04:39 self-esteem so that they only come to

04:41 you for validation or to kind of

04:46 you know see if they’re doing the right

04:48 things so you’ll

04:49 you’ll find ways to subtly poke at

04:52 the things they do their identity

04:55 you know who they are what they’ve

04:56 accomplished and kind of break them down

04:59 so that

05:00 they think they have to win your

05:01 approval

05:04 that’s dark that’s that’s dark isn’t it

05:08 i that to me if you if you were

05:13 look firstly i can’t i won’t speak to

05:15 whether these are the

05:17 stephen maybe on this article it says

05:19 whether there are clinical psychologists

05:21 that back these up as genuine signs of

05:24 narcissism or not but i i intuitively

05:27 that makes sense to me because

05:30 if narcissism can be associated with a

05:33 kind of obsession with control

05:36 that i i want to be in control

05:40 i want to have a

05:42 kind of god-like status

05:44 and the way that i can do that

05:47 practically speaking is if i can

05:49 dismantle your ego if i can dismantle

05:53 your confidence because your confidence

05:55 is a threat to my control

05:57 right the more autonomous and confident

05:59 you are the more agency you have over

06:01 your own actions and opinions

06:04 the less i am needed

06:06 and the less

06:08 malleable you are and if i’m a

06:10 narcissist i want you to be malleable so

06:12 that i can control you or how do i make

06:15 you more malleable it’s not by making

06:17 you stronger

06:19 right there then i have a relationship

06:21 of equals well i don’t want you to be my

06:23 equal i want to be the best

06:26 so i have to make you malleable to stay

06:29 number one and to stay in control and i

06:32 can make you more malleable by

06:33 dismantling your confidence and if i’m

06:36 the one who’s dismantled it if i’m the

06:38 one who has knocked you down

06:41 and you’re the kind of person that i can

06:43 get away with this with because let’s

06:45 not forget it takes two to tango right

06:48 you need

06:50 you need someone who is proportionately

06:53 unsure of themselves or insecure or or

06:57 carries trauma

07:00 in proportion to the level of let’s say

07:03 in this case narcissism

07:05 that someone is showing

07:07 yeah so

07:08 i need to find someone this will work on

07:12 but if i can find someone who this will

07:14 work on and then i can

07:16 withdraw my approval of them

07:19 then it’s my approval they need again in

07:22 order to feel good yeah

07:24 so now they’re coming back to me to feel

07:26 good i become the source

07:29 of your happiness and if i am in the

07:32 narcissistic category that’s just how i

07:34 like it

07:35 that i don’t want you to experience

07:37 happiness outside of me yeah and there’s

07:40 almost that thing that they say that

07:42 they say that cults do this when they’re

07:44 brainwashing people but they’ll often

07:46 they break you down but unpredictably

07:49 they’ll come and like be really loving

07:51 and build you back up

07:53 you know what i mean like it’s

07:54 unpredictability

07:55 and it’s like oh they’re being really

07:57 loving today and i’m doing everything

07:59 right but then it’ll be like no you did

08:01 you put a foot wrong you did something

08:03 wrong

08:03 like you’re you’re a fool you’re an

08:05 idiot you’re broken and it’s that that

08:08 unpredictability can make you desperate

08:11 for someone’s approval

08:12 i think also it’s hard sometimes when

08:14 someone’s when someone’s making us work

08:16 like that

08:17 it takes up a lot of bandwidth

08:20 so you know if you’re just trying to win

08:21 someone’s approval again you you

08:23 sometimes don’t even stop to think about

08:26 why you’re doing this or

08:29 what

08:30 does this make sense that i’m trying to

08:32 get this person’s approval

08:34 what am i doing here they’re occupying

08:36 you with a lot to think about yeah a lot

08:39 to have to deal with i’m taking away

08:41 your confidence now you’re having to

08:42 work to get it back

08:44 um i do want to also point out though

08:46 because i think it’s important in in

08:49 wherever possible during these signs

08:51 to point out the mass

08:55 market version of this

08:58 so that we can all look for it in

09:00 ourselves

09:02 and say well look i may not be a

09:04 narcissist but

09:06 i’ve in some way in my own modest way

09:09 i’ve demonstrated this so when we talk

09:11 about that concept of if you’re you know

09:14 that one of the hallmarks of narcissism

09:16 is i want to be responsible for you for

09:20 your happiness and i don’t want you to

09:22 derive any happiness outside of me well

09:25 most of us at one point or another have

09:27 been in a situation where our partner

09:29 has gone to do something

09:32 that

09:32 we feel jealous of

09:35 you know they’re they’re going to do

09:36 something really fun with their friends

09:38 and

09:39 it’s something that we have this

09:42 feeling of like oh i’m you know

09:45 i’m jealous that you’re going to do this

09:46 really exciting thing without me that i

09:50 don’t get to experience it with you

09:52 well in a way that’s that’s just a mild

09:55 form

09:56 of the same thing isn’t it that

09:59 rather than put my partner’s happiness

10:01 first and say

10:03 oh this is wonderful they get to go and

10:05 do this really great thing that they’re

10:07 going to enjoy and because i love them

10:11 i’m gonna

10:13 i’m gonna

10:14 make my peace with the fact that this

10:16 happiness isn’t coming from me

10:18 that i’m not responsible for this and

10:20 that it’s happening without me there i

10:23 am just gonna love them enough to say

10:26 i’m just really happy that they get to

10:28 experience it

10:30 that that’s a form of generosity that

10:33 isn’t present in an awful lot of

10:35 relationships and it’s not because

10:37 there’s a narcissist in that

10:38 relationship it’s just because

10:41 that person has has made it about them

10:45 instead of making it about their

10:47 partner’s happiness yeah and that’s more

10:49 like immaturity like it’s immature to

10:52 feel threatened by

10:54 someone else every time they have a

10:55 success

10:56 every time your friend has a success

10:58 like oh i’m like oh that that threatens

11:01 me what does that say about me that’s

11:04 that’s not necessarily you’re a

11:05 narcissist it’s like immature

11:07 it’s like you haven’t grown up you

11:09 haven’t yeah or yeah or insecurity

11:13 or selfishness because you’re putting

11:15 you know you’re not putting how your

11:17 partner feels

11:18 um

11:20 first or on a level with how you feel

11:23 it’s less important it’s more important

11:26 that i feel successful more successful

11:29 all the time or is more important that

11:31 all of your happiness comes from the

11:33 time you spend with me and not

11:35 something you do outside of us

11:38 okay what’s the next one no amount of

12:22 there’s one here that is ignoring your

12:26 needs

12:28 i think this was one he mentioned in a

12:29 video now that’s one

12:31 like your needs are just annoying to

12:33 them

12:35 and it’s like oh god like you you want

12:37 this thing or this is important to you

12:39 the only thing with that one and

12:40 obviously a narcissist would do that

12:43 but i reckon a lot of people would say

12:45 that about bad relationships they had

12:48 where someone he was bad at meeting

12:51 their needs or it’s like i really

12:54 needed this much uh quality time with

12:56 them or i wanted them to

12:59 uh

13:00 whatever it might be i wanted them to

13:02 spend more time together with my family

13:04 or i want to do this and they ignored

13:07 that

13:08 that may again have been signs of

13:10 someone’s immaturity

13:12 stages of their life where they were

13:14 particularly selfish maybe they just

13:16 were very badly incompatible with you

13:19 and i feel like that’s one where someone

13:21 could

13:22 easily just go yeah my ex was a

13:24 narcissist could they ignore my needs

13:26 well i i

13:27 look sometimes it’s

13:29 let’s also be real it’s easier to say

13:32 someone’s a narcissist than to come to

13:35 terms with the fact that someone just

13:37 wasn’t that interested in you

13:39 right

13:40 you know there are people

13:42 albeit

13:43 still a selfish act

13:46 there are people that

13:47 aren’t really serious about us

13:51 that aren’t as interested as we would

13:53 hope

13:55 and therefore

13:56 don’t really

13:58 weren’t they weren’t trying

14:00 the

14:01 relationship

14:03 worked

14:05 so long as you were catering to their

14:07 every need

14:09 but when you have a need

14:11 you become an inconvenience you just

14:14 become a burden because i i just ah god

14:18 you know you’re reminded

14:20 ah i this i don’t like this person that

14:22 much anyway and now they’re asking

14:24 something of me

14:26 yeah

14:27 i and now you resent them

14:29 for it

14:31 but that has that’s not necessarily to

14:32 do with narcissism it can be a kind of

14:35 selfishness

14:36 that you’re disregarding the fact that

14:39 you

14:40 taking and not giving is hurting

14:42 somebody

14:44 but

14:45 it can be a reflection of a relationship

14:47 or a dating thing that you’re in

14:50 because

14:51 it seems better than nothing at the time

14:53 but you’re not

14:55 as interested

14:56 as they are

14:59 so that’s a

15:00 that’s a distinction sometimes you can

15:03 ask for something

15:04 and they suddenly act aloof

15:07 or give you the silent treatment or

15:09 start to

15:11 break away

15:14 and you go well that’s they’re a

15:15 narcissist because they they were took

15:17 all this from me but now they can’t give

15:19 anything in return well it might be

15:21 because they’re not willing to

15:23 and it might be that

15:24 at some other point with somebody else

15:26 they might give more

15:29 that’s a hard truth to accept but it it

15:32 doesn’t change our reality

15:34 which is just that we want to meet

15:36 someone

15:37 who’s willing to contribute to the

15:38 relationship in the at least at the

15:40 level that we are even if they’re not

15:42 gonna you know relationships people

15:45 contribute in different ways but they’re

15:47 at least willing to give on the level

15:48 that we’re willing to give yeah to the

15:50 relationship yeah so last one in this

15:53 piece is a narcissist will never admit

15:56 they did anything wrong it’s almost

15:58 impossible for them the only way they’ll

16:00 say sorry for their actions is if they

16:02 know they can manipulate something out

16:04 of that apology

16:05 yeah that’s an important distinction

16:09 i truly believe one of the most

16:10 destructive

16:12 traits of a relationship is someone that

16:14 cannot apologize

16:16 and you know there’s there’s a

16:17 distinction to be made here you know

16:19 sometimes we’re with someone i mean a

16:20 lot of the time human nature is if you

16:22 criticize someone on something

16:24 they get defensive

16:26 most people are like that as a reflex

16:28 response for sure

16:30 most people don’t reflex apologize a lot

16:33 of people their ego kicks in

16:35 scorpion tail comes up and they’re like

16:37 i don’t i don’t do that or they just get

16:39 mad because they know they do that and

16:41 they’re annoying that they’ve you’ve

16:43 realized it

16:45 but there’s a difference between someone

16:47 who can come back

16:49 an hour later a day later a week later

16:52 and say hey i thought about what you

16:53 said and

16:54 you’re right

16:56 you know i i want to work on that

16:59 and someone who

17:02 absolutely

17:04 categorically thinks they’re right about

17:06 everything and will use any amount of

17:08 logic

17:10 to persuade you that you are the crazy

17:12 one in this scenario

17:15 and and that is a very very insidious

17:18 trait

17:20 when you’re with someone who this is

17:21 where you start questioning yourself and

17:23 everything you know

17:25 when

17:25 you’re not feeling good about something

17:27 when something’s hurt you when

17:29 something’s made you feel a certain way

17:31 and that person makes you feel crazy for

17:34 feeling that

17:35 that person makes you feel like

17:38 this is just representative of you being

17:41 completely insecure

17:43 of you imagining things the person who

17:46 cannot

17:48 apologize

17:49 yeah you cannot really you can’t work

17:51 with a person like that

17:53 you can’t build with a person like that

17:56 so if you’re with someone that that

17:58 cannot apologize

18:00 cannot acknowledging the acknowledge the

18:02 validity of what you’re feeling on some

18:04 level

18:05 that is a major major problem

18:08 yeah and i feel this is where these

18:10 behaviors that really damage you over

18:12 time they are the distinction you’re

18:14 looking for because like we say about

18:17 the over

18:18 diagnosis of narcissism i think some

18:20 people just confuse

18:22 people who are have huge egos and

18:24 they’re attention seeking and you see

18:26 them

18:27 showing off on instagram and stuff it’s

18:29 like i don’t think every one of them is

18:31 a narcissist some of them might be very

18:33 well capable of saying sorry or they

18:35 might feel guilt when they do something

18:37 wrong they don’t manipulate but they’re

18:40 people who love attention have huge egos

18:43 and

18:44 you know think they

18:46 think they’re the [ __ ] or whatever and

18:48 love adulation they might have a whole

18:50 host of ego issues but i think then

18:53 people just look at someone like that

18:54 and go oh that’s a narcissist and it’s

18:56 like but that person may not actually be

18:59 like this you know manipulative

19:02 or person who lies and you know makes

19:06 you feel crazy yes actively seeks to

19:09 control your thoughts and

19:11 and ensure

19:13 that you question yourself yeah in the

19:15 process to throw a couple more in i one

19:19 of one narcissistic tendency is

19:22 you know we we a lot of people go on a

19:24 date and they’re like i had the best

19:26 time it was amazing we did this we did

19:28 that

19:29 and they don’t actually ever think to

19:31 themselves well hang on did that person

19:33 actually ever ask me anything on the

19:34 date

19:35 did they take any pains to get to know

19:38 me at all

19:39 on that date did they make my opinions

19:42 seem

19:43 interesting or important were they even

19:45 interested in my opinions

19:48 did they come out of that date knowing

19:50 far more about me than when we went in

19:54 or did i just have an amazing time

19:57 because of how

19:59 exciting this person was because we did

20:02 something really amazing on the date

20:05 because they made me feel really special

20:07 and and some

20:09 some let’s let’s not forget

20:12 it’s not

20:13 it’s not like a stretch

20:15 that someone with narcissistic

20:18 tendencies could understand

20:20 that asking you questions and being

20:22 curious about you would be

20:24 something that would impress you

20:28 so

20:31 the key here is to recognize that

20:34 early on

20:36 a narcissist doesn’t ultimately care

20:39 about your feelings

20:41 but they do care about the way they make

20:44 you feel as a reflection of how great

20:46 they are yeah if i can make you fall in

20:50 love with me by the end of this date

20:53 then i’m gonna feel really special

20:56 it’s gonna remind me how great i am yeah

20:59 they care about their status a lot and

21:01 how they’re perceived yeah

21:03 that you go home and tell all your

21:04 friends how wonderful they were

21:07 and it’s one of the reasons that

21:10 in the beginning people may i can

21:12 understand by the way someone hearing

21:13 that and going well that’s great matt so

21:16 what you’re saying is if i go and have

21:17 an amazing time on a date and they ask

21:19 me lots of questions and they show

21:21 interest in my life and they

21:24 uh and they make me feel really special

21:27 then those are all

21:28 warning signs i’m not saying that i’m

21:31 saying that

21:33 the

21:33 truth is the only way you really know

21:37 if this is part of the show they’re

21:40 putting on

21:41 to make you fall in love with them so

21:42 that they can get that good feeling

21:45 or whether this is a genuine desire to

21:48 know you to see you

21:50 and for you to be happy with them

21:52 the only way to know that is over time

21:55 the only way to know that is to watch

21:57 and see if that curiosity about you is

22:00 consistent

22:01 to see what happens when you start

22:03 actually expressing needs to see what

22:06 happens when you ask for something

22:09 or when you talk about something that

22:11 you’re struggling with

22:13 or when you bring up something that they

22:15 did that you didn’t appreciate

22:18 how do they react

22:20 to those things

22:22 that’s when you start to get a picture

22:24 of whether

22:26 all those things you saw in the

22:27 beginning

22:29 were a

22:30 beautiful thing because they were just a

22:32 reflection of

22:34 all of these things they’ve continued to

22:36 be

22:37 or

22:38 whether those were actually

22:40 a sign of something more insidious which

22:42 is that

22:43 it was all about them

22:46 they gave you the greatest date ever

22:48 and made you feel unbelievable

22:51 so that they could feel like they were

22:53 valuable and in demand

22:56 it’s why you can never judge is why you

22:58 should never grieve a great date if it

23:01 doesn’t go anywhere

23:03 you should never get off of an amazing

23:05 date and grieve it if it goes nowhere

23:09 and and the the truth is most people

23:13 the more amazing the date was the harder

23:16 they grieve

23:19 it was i don’t get it we had the best

23:21 time

23:23 well

23:25 that’s not a reflection of anything

23:28 some people are really really really

23:31 great at making you have a good time

23:34 this is no reflection of

23:36 whether someone’s a good partner or not

23:38 this is just a reflection of someone’s

23:40 ability

23:42 to put on a great show

23:46 and putting on a great show isn’t a

23:48 relationship

23:50 so if the next time you have an amazing

23:53 date or an amazing couple of dates with

23:56 someone that suddenly falls off a cliff

23:58 and doesn’t go anywhere

24:01 tell yourself oh

24:04 they’re great at putting on a show

24:07 they have a great act

24:09 and don’t get me wrong it’s a great act

24:12 but it’s an act

24:15 it’s not real

24:16 it’s not about what we have because if

24:18 it was about what we have then it would

24:20 have become something

24:22 i had this point written down everything

24:24 is personal

24:26 to a narcissist

24:28 you know everything is about them

24:31 you know those people in life who you

24:33 you do something and someone says that’s

24:36 totally disrespectful to me

24:38 right but it had nothing it

24:41 absolutely had nothing to do with them

24:43 at all

24:45 it’s the same as someone you know

24:46 cutting you off in traffic and you get

24:49 so mad because you think it’s

24:51 like

24:52 this person just they disrespected me

24:55 not this person was late

24:58 this person’s in a rush to go somewhere

25:00 which is

25:01 much more likely by the way because

25:03 are we really saying they can have any

25:06 real intention toward you

25:08 as

25:09 a faceless person in a car that they

25:11 don’t even know

25:13 far greater likelihood is this is about

25:15 everything except you but we get mad

25:18 because it’s about me

25:20 right now again this is one of those

25:22 interesting areas where

25:24 i would say that there’s a narcissism

25:25 inherent in being human because we’re

25:27 all

25:28 guilty of this

25:30 every single one of us

25:32 we go to the coffee counter and

25:34 someone’s kind of rude and we go away

25:37 and go

25:39 they were rude to me

25:42 that was about me

25:44 and now you hate that person but

25:46 but what’s more likely that they had

25:49 some problem with you

25:51 or that this person is going through

25:53 something in their life that’s making

25:56 them this way or that this person has

25:58 been living their life this way the

26:00 entire time

26:02 so i think

26:03 it

26:04 you know there can be a

26:07 a trait in a true narcissist that

26:10 everything is about me

26:13 but it’s also

26:15 a trait about us humans in general that

26:19 we also have a tendency to think

26:21 everything is about us

26:23 we might say that

26:25 one of the ugly sides of all of us in a

26:27 relationship is making everything our

26:30 partner does about us

26:32 that you do this thing and immediately i

26:35 imagine how it affects me whether it’s

26:38 you having a good time whether it’s

26:41 you know

26:42 me not hearing about from you for an

26:44 hour i’m jealous you’re doing something

26:46 this is about me all of the ways that we

26:49 in an unjustified way make our partners

26:52 life more difficult

26:54 because we make something about us

26:57 is our own

26:59 hint of narcissism that we have to check

27:02 ourselves on at

27:03 fairly regular intervals the

27:06 other thing which we’ve certainly

27:08 touched on

27:10 is this idea that

27:12 a narcissist

27:13 fundamentally lacks a kind of

27:17 i’m i’m

27:19 scared to say empathy because i think

27:21 it’s possible to

27:23 to have a sense of what someone else

27:26 may be

27:28 experiencing

27:31 but the act of caring

27:33 about what someone else is experiencing

27:35 is a different thing altogether

27:38 so i may on some level have the

27:40 emotional intelligence of knowing that

27:42 the person that i’m dating

27:44 is

27:45 suffering

27:47 is having a hard time with something

27:50 but i’m not able to bring myself

27:53 to truly

27:54 care about that or act on that

27:57 yeah because there is nothing more

27:59 important to me than my feelings yeah

28:03 there is nothing more important to me

28:05 than

28:06 my favorite i need my favorite whatever

28:09 that is regardless of how it impacts

28:11 someone else i may understand how it

28:13 impacts someone else in my quieter

28:16 moments i may acknowledge it

28:18 but ultimately

28:20 it’s not nearly as important to me as me

28:23 yeah and you think oh i know that really

28:25 hurts them but

28:27 but i do want to do this anyway i want

28:29 to go and get ice cream i i want to go

28:31 and get ice cream now so i know they’re

28:33 upset but

28:34 but i want ice cream what am i not going

28:36 to have an affair

28:38 what am i not going to do my favorite

28:42 yeah i noticed her obviously i’m gonna

28:44 have the affair but i know this hurts

28:46 them but that’s what i want right now

28:49 there’s a a great book called against

28:52 empathy

28:53 by paul bloom

28:55 and uh he’s basically his argument is

28:57 that empathy is actually kind of a baser

29:00 emotion

29:01 um so he has a this whole argument where

29:02 he argues for rational compassion

29:04 instead but one example uses that

29:06 bullies are actually

29:08 they’re people say that psychopaths are

29:10 bad at empathy and bullies don’t have

29:12 any empathy but bullies are quite good

29:14 at empathy they know exactly the

29:16 pressure points to to make people

29:18 suffer

29:20 and so yeah i do think that’s an

29:21 important point matt where it’s like

29:23 it’s not that

29:24 a narcissist might not experience no

29:27 experience of empathy

29:29 they might just

29:31 put themselves first so much that it

29:32 doesn’t matter yeah

29:34 which is really

29:37 disorienting when you have someone like

29:39 that in your life because

29:42 you can have conversations with them

29:46 where

29:47 they seem to get it

29:49 where they

29:51 show understanding of how you’re feeling

29:54 they sometimes can even show contrition

29:58 but it doesn’t

30:00 change the fact that they always

30:03 put themselves first

30:05 in other words

30:06 when the rubber hits the road

30:09 their actions remain the same because

30:11 regardless of how much they

30:13 may seem to understand

30:16 your pain you’re right you’re right i i

30:19 can’t believe i’ve done that i’ll never

30:20 do that again i’ll you know you’re

30:22 you’re right i was

30:23 they cannot

30:25 they cannot change what they do because

30:27 what they

30:29 want

30:31 their own selfish desires

30:34 or for them avoiding their own pain

30:37 avoiding their own discomfort is the

30:39 most important thing in the world to

30:42 them the concept of truly putting

30:44 somebody else first

30:46 is something that is alien

30:48 to them but that’s a very hard thing

30:50 because it’s one thing to be with

30:51 someone who

30:53 doesn’t even get it who just makes you

30:55 feel crazy it’s another thing to be with

30:58 someone who seems to get it but still

31:00 doesn’t do anything about it

31:03 and that’s a very very painful thing

31:06 because you have to then

31:07 because with someone like that you can

31:09 genuinely connect

31:11 you can actually connect with them

31:14 you can feel like they understand you

31:16 you can feel like you’re both on the

31:18 same page

31:21 but

31:22 that’s where you have to you have to

31:24 look at

31:26 well

31:27 is anything actually changing

31:31 is this person actually

31:34 starting to put me

31:38 at least on the same level of importance

31:40 you know are they

31:42 actually taking account of my needs are

31:45 they actually changing are they actually

31:47 doing what they say they’re going to do

31:50 and then we have to look at their

31:51 actions and if the answer is no then the

31:54 fact that they get it

31:57 ceases to be important you know if you

31:59 keep torturing me

32:02 and telling me that i get it i know this

32:05 is really hard

32:06 but you just keep torturing me anyway

32:10 does it matter that you get it

32:12 because my reality is no different

32:14 i’m still being tortured so at that

32:16 point you have to say i can’t have a

32:18 relationship with you because

32:20 you’re still doing this thing even

32:22 though you get it which actually in some

32:24 ways just makes it that much more

32:25 egregious doesn’t it

