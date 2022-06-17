The Biggest Male Insecurities in Dating Revealed… [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
this morning i put up a post on facebook
0:02
and instagram asking men specifically
0:05
what’s an insecurity you have in early
0:10
dating and the responses were
0:13
so beautiful
0:15
and so vulnerable and so real
0:17
that i felt compelled to make a video
0:19
about it is she even into me
0:22
wondering how i compared to the
0:23
competition and her previous boyfriends
0:26
will she be able to understand the
0:28
emotions or the side of me that people
0:31
don’t usually see
0:32
or i don’t normally let out that i’m not
0:36
good enough says dave but interesting
0:38
enough to be on the short list
0:40
financial expectations another person
0:43
says can i provide enough someone else
0:46
says not being man enough their past
0:50
relationships getting friend-zoned am i
0:53
too boring will i get found out am i
0:56
enough and can i please her is she
0:59
really interested in me
1:01
third day ideas someone says
1:04
that one
1:05
really made me laugh out loud when i
1:08
read it because
1:09
it’s really true first date
1:12
drink second date
1:14
movie
1:16
third date
1:19
as a guy you get to a point where you
1:20
think
1:22
is there anything else in the world to
1:23
do that when we get past all the initial
1:26
flirting and banter she won’t like
1:29
what’s left another theme is that if i
1:32
show my interest they will lose theirs
1:36
there was a comment here from ryan who
1:38
said
1:39
texting anxiety is the biggest one for
1:42
me
1:43
purposefully spreading out response
1:45
times to not come across as too
1:47
available in order to keep her interest
1:50
it becomes a game a game i don’t want to
1:53
play but am forced to play if i respond
1:56
too quick the pattern has been that she
1:58
loses interest because the chase is over
2:00
and she’ll spend more time chasing
2:02
another guy who seems less interested
2:04
not to be too dramatic
2:07
but this is a bit like nuclear war
2:10
jameson
2:12
okay every country has to make the other
2:14
country think that it will nuke them if
2:17
if they have to
2:19
even if secretly they don’t have any
2:21
intention to because of
2:23
what’s it called jameson
2:25
mutually assured destruction mutually
2:27
assured
2:28
destruction except in dating in our love
2:32
lives all of this posturing all of this
2:34
game theory creates mutually assured
2:38
isolation i
2:41
was really touched
2:43
not only by
2:44
the male responses to this post but by
2:48
the ways that women spoke
2:51
about their reaction
2:53
to the men’s comments morgan said i’m
2:56
going to start reading this thread
2:59
before every date these comments make me
3:02
believe that real vulnerable men still
3:05
exist i’m here to gain knowledge from
3:08
their side
3:11
i never know how a question like this is
3:13
going to go down on social media are
3:16
people really going to be vulnerable are
3:18
they really going to be honest is this
3:20
going to be antagonistic in the comments
3:23
or is it going to bring people together
3:25
what was so beautiful about this is how
3:27
profoundly it brought people together
3:30
that
3:30
it created this collective pressure
3:34
valve
3:35
and catharsis
3:37
where everyone got to go
3:39
huh
3:40
we’re all the same
3:43
it’s a bit like
3:44
everyone gets to see through the matrix
3:47
for a brief moment
3:49
and
3:49
see how the world actually is beneath
3:52
all of the facades
3:53
beneath all of the things i’ve been led
3:55
to believe about the other gender i now
3:59
get to see
4:01
who people really are
4:02
they are me
4:04
the part that really sucks about
4:06
insecurity is that we can feel insecure
4:10
about something in the case of the men
4:12
replying to this post insecure about
4:15
not being attractive enough not being
4:17
manly enough not being successful enough
4:21
we can feel insecure about those things
4:24
but then on top of that we end up
4:25
feeling insecure about being insecure
4:28
not only am i insecure that i’m not
4:32
gonna live up to her past boyfriends i’m
4:36
also insecure that she’s gonna find my
4:40
insecurity about that disgusting
4:44
that the very act of being insecure
4:47
about that is gonna turn her off
4:50
so now i feel insecure about this
4:53
person’s
4:54
about the competition from the past that
4:56
i feel like i’m competing with
4:59
but i don’t dare say it because if she
5:02
knows that i’m insecure about that she’s
5:04
going to find that insecurity a turn off
5:06
and
5:07
we’re not crazy
5:09
for thinking that about each other look
5:11
if this post proves anything it’s that
5:14
there are plenty of amazing people that
5:16
love vulnerability and want to see more
5:18
of it but we’re not wrong for feeling
5:21
like if i reveal my insecurity that
5:24
could make me unattractive
5:26
because there are some people that see
5:29
insecurity and go
5:31
yuck
5:32
it may even have been us at points that
5:35
felt that way even though we would never
5:36
describe it in such
5:38
mean terms
5:40
we might have felt turned off by
5:41
insecurity in the past or even
5:43
subconsciously we might find ourselves
5:46
repelled by insecurity
5:49
now we would think that
5:51
insecurity would bring us closer
5:53
together because if i see your
5:55
insecurity then i
5:58
i’m able to see that oh we’re not so
6:00
different
6:02
and therefore
6:03
that can help create a connection well
6:05
that that’s the positive side of
6:07
vulnerability
6:09
but what if
6:10
seeing insecurity in someone else
6:13
reminds us of something we don’t like
6:15
about ourselves something we’ve tried to
6:18
banish from ourselves something we are
6:20
trying to run away from in ourselves
6:23
something
6:24
we are trying to
6:26
suffocate in ourselves by dating someone
6:29
that we think
6:31
is so attractive and sure of themselves
6:34
and
6:35
desirable that by being with them we
6:39
will finally be enough and won’t have
6:41
these insecurities anymore if i date you
6:44
with all of your insecurities that’s not
6:46
going to get me out of my insecurities
6:48
it’s just going to remind me of them i
6:50
don’t want to be like this in fact i
6:52
hate this part of myself i have contempt
6:55
for this part of myself i don’t want to
6:57
be around you you’re going to infect me
6:59
with more of that if you think about it
7:02
so many of these guys in this post are
7:04
describing this feeling of needing to
7:06
play a game how often should i text how
7:09
much should i text how much should i
7:12
reveal how much should i show interest
7:15
in this person there’s this constant
7:17
feeling of i need to play some kind of a
7:19
game or she is going to lose interest
7:21
she’s going to decide that she’s worked
7:23
me out and she’s going to go and find
7:25
someone more mysterious i’m going to
7:27
lose
7:28
any shred of power or dignity or control
7:33
over this situation and i’m gonna pay
7:35
the price for that in rejection well
7:38
when someone sticks their neck out
7:41
to say something or to try with us
7:44
rather than be coy
7:46
rather than use it as an opportunity to
7:48
claim power and be in control we can
7:51
encourage
7:52
that effort
7:54
someone could send us a text in the
7:55
morning
7:57
and rather than just reply we could say
8:00
later that day
8:01
i really liked it when you texted me
8:02
this morning
8:04
it felt good to hear from you
8:06
and in that moment someone gets
8:07
confirmation ah
8:10
i don’t need to play a game here
8:13
i’m not guessing whether she liked it
8:15
she told me that she liked it
8:19
and that gives me a feeling of strength
8:21
in wanting to let down put down my
8:23
weapons
8:25
and keep stepping forward so many of us
8:30
aren’t rewarding other people’s
8:33
bravery we’re rewarding the opposite
8:36
ask yourself a question right now
8:40
do i
8:41
repeatedly in my life
8:43
reward kindness and bravery
8:46
on the part of the people i’m trying to
8:48
attract
8:49
or do i reward the opposite of those
8:52
things meanness indifference a
8:55
nonchalant
8:57
non-plussed attitude towards me do i
9:00
respond to someone making me
9:02
second-guess myself do i respond to
9:06
somebody who makes me question whether
9:08
they like me if you’re someone who
9:10
continuously rewards the opposite of
9:12
kindness and bravery
9:14
i will tell you why
9:16
you keep getting hurt in your love life
9:18
the other recipe for getting hurt in
9:20
your love life while we’re on the
9:21
subject
9:23
is if you stick your neck out in a brave
9:25
way but when someone doesn’t reward that
9:29
with
9:30
their kindness and their bravery
9:32
you keep sticking your neck out a recipe
9:35
for success in love
9:38
is follow kindness and bravery
9:41
be
9:42
kindness and bravery and then when you
9:44
get it back
9:45
follow that path when you don’t get it
9:48
back use it as an instant signal
9:52
to redirect your energy in a direction
9:56
where kindness and bravery lie and
9:58
lastly i hope this post can make us all
10:01
a little less susceptible to the kind of
10:03
voices especially online
10:05
that
10:07
seek to divide us by constantly making
10:11
snarky or contemptuous comments
10:14
about
10:15
the other gender in whatever direction
10:18
10:56
[Music]
11:12
you
This post was previously published on YouTube.
