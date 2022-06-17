The Biggest Male Insecurities in Dating Revealed… [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

this morning i put up a post on facebook

0:02

and instagram asking men specifically

0:05

what’s an insecurity you have in early

0:10

dating and the responses were

0:13

so beautiful

0:15

and so vulnerable and so real

0:17

that i felt compelled to make a video

0:19

about it is she even into me

0:22

wondering how i compared to the

0:23

competition and her previous boyfriends

0:26

will she be able to understand the

0:28

emotions or the side of me that people

0:31

don’t usually see

0:32

or i don’t normally let out that i’m not

0:36

good enough says dave but interesting

0:38

enough to be on the short list

0:40

financial expectations another person

0:43

says can i provide enough someone else

0:46

says not being man enough their past

0:50

relationships getting friend-zoned am i

0:53

too boring will i get found out am i

0:56

enough and can i please her is she

0:59

really interested in me

1:01

third day ideas someone says

1:04

that one

1:05

really made me laugh out loud when i

1:08

read it because

1:09

it’s really true first date

1:12

drink second date

1:14

movie

1:16

third date

1:19

as a guy you get to a point where you

1:20

think

1:22

is there anything else in the world to

1:23

do that when we get past all the initial

1:26

flirting and banter she won’t like

1:29

what’s left another theme is that if i

1:32

show my interest they will lose theirs

1:36

there was a comment here from ryan who

1:38

said

1:39

texting anxiety is the biggest one for

1:42

me

1:43

purposefully spreading out response

1:45

times to not come across as too

1:47

available in order to keep her interest

1:50

it becomes a game a game i don’t want to

1:53

play but am forced to play if i respond

1:56

too quick the pattern has been that she

1:58

loses interest because the chase is over

2:00

and she’ll spend more time chasing

2:02

another guy who seems less interested

2:04

not to be too dramatic

2:07

but this is a bit like nuclear war

2:10

jameson

2:12

okay every country has to make the other

2:14

country think that it will nuke them if

2:17

if they have to

2:19

even if secretly they don’t have any

2:21

intention to because of

2:23

what’s it called jameson

2:25

mutually assured destruction mutually

2:27

assured

2:28

destruction except in dating in our love

2:32

lives all of this posturing all of this

2:34

game theory creates mutually assured

2:38

isolation i

2:41

was really touched

2:43

not only by

2:44

the male responses to this post but by

2:48

the ways that women spoke

2:51

about their reaction

2:53

to the men’s comments morgan said i’m

2:56

going to start reading this thread

2:59

before every date these comments make me

3:02

believe that real vulnerable men still

3:05

exist i’m here to gain knowledge from

3:08

their side

3:11

i never know how a question like this is

3:13

going to go down on social media are

3:16

people really going to be vulnerable are

3:18

they really going to be honest is this

3:20

going to be antagonistic in the comments

3:23

or is it going to bring people together

3:25

what was so beautiful about this is how

3:27

profoundly it brought people together

3:30

that

3:30

it created this collective pressure

3:34

valve

3:35

and catharsis

3:37

where everyone got to go

3:39

huh

3:40

we’re all the same

3:43

it’s a bit like

3:44

everyone gets to see through the matrix

3:47

for a brief moment

3:49

and

3:49

see how the world actually is beneath

3:52

all of the facades

3:53

beneath all of the things i’ve been led

3:55

to believe about the other gender i now

3:59

get to see

4:01

who people really are

4:02

they are me

4:04

the part that really sucks about

4:06

insecurity is that we can feel insecure

4:10

about something in the case of the men

4:12

replying to this post insecure about

4:15

not being attractive enough not being

4:17

manly enough not being successful enough

4:21

we can feel insecure about those things

4:24

but then on top of that we end up

4:25

feeling insecure about being insecure

4:28

not only am i insecure that i’m not

4:32

gonna live up to her past boyfriends i’m

4:36

also insecure that she’s gonna find my

4:40

insecurity about that disgusting

4:44

that the very act of being insecure

4:47

about that is gonna turn her off

4:50

so now i feel insecure about this

4:53

person’s

4:54

about the competition from the past that

4:56

i feel like i’m competing with

4:59

but i don’t dare say it because if she

5:02

knows that i’m insecure about that she’s

5:04

going to find that insecurity a turn off

5:06

and

5:07

we’re not crazy

5:09

for thinking that about each other look

5:11

if this post proves anything it’s that

5:14

there are plenty of amazing people that

5:16

love vulnerability and want to see more

5:18

of it but we’re not wrong for feeling

5:21

like if i reveal my insecurity that

5:24

could make me unattractive

5:26

because there are some people that see

5:29

insecurity and go

5:31

yuck

5:32

it may even have been us at points that

5:35

felt that way even though we would never

5:36

describe it in such

5:38

mean terms

5:40

we might have felt turned off by

5:41

insecurity in the past or even

5:43

subconsciously we might find ourselves

5:46

repelled by insecurity

5:49

now we would think that

5:51

insecurity would bring us closer

5:53

together because if i see your

5:55

insecurity then i

5:58

i’m able to see that oh we’re not so

6:00

different

6:02

and therefore

6:03

that can help create a connection well

6:05

that that’s the positive side of

6:07

vulnerability

6:09

but what if

6:10

seeing insecurity in someone else

6:13

reminds us of something we don’t like

6:15

about ourselves something we’ve tried to

6:18

banish from ourselves something we are

6:20

trying to run away from in ourselves

6:23

something

6:24

we are trying to

6:26

suffocate in ourselves by dating someone

6:29

that we think

6:31

is so attractive and sure of themselves

6:34

and

6:35

desirable that by being with them we

6:39

will finally be enough and won’t have

6:41

these insecurities anymore if i date you

6:44

with all of your insecurities that’s not

6:46

going to get me out of my insecurities

6:48

it’s just going to remind me of them i

6:50

don’t want to be like this in fact i

6:52

hate this part of myself i have contempt

6:55

for this part of myself i don’t want to

6:57

be around you you’re going to infect me

6:59

with more of that if you think about it

7:02

so many of these guys in this post are

7:04

describing this feeling of needing to

7:06

play a game how often should i text how

7:09

much should i text how much should i

7:12

reveal how much should i show interest

7:15

in this person there’s this constant

7:17

feeling of i need to play some kind of a

7:19

game or she is going to lose interest

7:21

she’s going to decide that she’s worked

7:23

me out and she’s going to go and find

7:25

someone more mysterious i’m going to

7:27

lose

7:28

any shred of power or dignity or control

7:33

over this situation and i’m gonna pay

7:35

the price for that in rejection well

7:38

when someone sticks their neck out

7:41

to say something or to try with us

7:44

rather than be coy

7:46

rather than use it as an opportunity to

7:48

claim power and be in control we can

7:51

encourage

7:52

that effort

7:54

someone could send us a text in the

7:55

morning

7:57

and rather than just reply we could say

8:00

later that day

8:01

i really liked it when you texted me

8:02

this morning

8:04

it felt good to hear from you

8:06

and in that moment someone gets

8:07

confirmation ah

8:10

i don’t need to play a game here

8:13

i’m not guessing whether she liked it

8:15

she told me that she liked it

8:19

and that gives me a feeling of strength

8:21

in wanting to let down put down my

8:23

weapons

8:25

and keep stepping forward so many of us

8:30

aren’t rewarding other people’s

8:33

bravery we’re rewarding the opposite

8:36

ask yourself a question right now

8:40

do i

8:41

repeatedly in my life

8:43

reward kindness and bravery

8:46

on the part of the people i’m trying to

8:48

attract

8:49

or do i reward the opposite of those

8:52

things meanness indifference a

8:55

nonchalant

8:57

non-plussed attitude towards me do i

9:00

respond to someone making me

9:02

second-guess myself do i respond to

9:06

somebody who makes me question whether

9:08

they like me if you’re someone who

9:10

continuously rewards the opposite of

9:12

kindness and bravery

9:14

i will tell you why

9:16

you keep getting hurt in your love life

9:18

the other recipe for getting hurt in

9:20

your love life while we’re on the

9:21

subject

9:23

is if you stick your neck out in a brave

9:25

way but when someone doesn’t reward that

9:29

with

9:30

their kindness and their bravery

9:32

you keep sticking your neck out a recipe

9:35

for success in love

9:38

is follow kindness and bravery

9:41

be

9:42

kindness and bravery and then when you

9:44

get it back

9:45

follow that path when you don’t get it

9:48

back use it as an instant signal

9:52

to redirect your energy in a direction

9:56

where kindness and bravery lie and

9:58

lastly i hope this post can make us all

10:01

a little less susceptible to the kind of

10:03

voices especially online

10:05

that

10:07

seek to divide us by constantly making

10:11

snarky or contemptuous comments

10:14

about

10:15

the other gender in whatever direction

10:18

that goes in thank you for watching if

10:20

you like this video hit the like button

10:23

if you want to join this community of

10:26

like-minded people who

10:29

want to understand each other better and

10:32

create a really beautiful place for

10:33

growth and

10:35

healing and confidence then hit

10:38

subscribe on this channel

10:40

and also don’t forget to hit the

10:42

notification bell if you want to be

10:44

notified the next time i bring out a

10:46

video also feel free to leave me a

10:47

comment underneath letting me know how

10:50

this video affected you and what it

10:51

means to you i look forward to reading

10:56

[Music]

11:12

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com