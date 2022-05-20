The Biggest Reason Why Friendships Don’t Last in Your 20s

Your 20s are a weird time in life.

You have friends that are getting married and having kids, friends with full-time jobs, friends still in school, and friends living at home with their parents.

You have friends from literally all walks of life.

…

They say no two people’s timelines are quite the same.

You can’t compare one person’s journey or “progress” to another’s because you don’t know what obstacles they had to face to get there.

For example, you might take two years longer to finish school than your friend group.

Maybe it’s because you had to work to pay your tuition, so you could only afford to be a part-time student. Maybe you took a gap year to see the world and discover what you wanted to study. Maybe you needed time to focus on your mental health and wellbeing. Maybe you needed to care for a loved one.

Point is, you never know what other events are going on in a person’s life that could cause their journey to look different than yours.

During childhood and early adolescence, it’s easy to make friends when everyone is on the same playing field.

It’s especially true for friend groups that may have begun in grade school. You were all expected to be at the same place, at the same time, five days a week. Friendships are easy to come by when you don’t have to put in any effort whatsoever to be around each other.

In college, too, people typically become friends because they have a lot in common at that point in their lives. Maybe they’re studying a similar major, joining the same Sorority, or living in the same dorm hall.

That makes it easy to make and stay friends.

But what about the times in life when things change?

What happens when your high school friends move out of state?

What happens when you graduate college and start your jobs? What do your friendships look like when you don’t automatically see each other multiple times a week anymore?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Suddenly you find that maintaining those relationships actually takes effort.

You have to find time within your busy schedules to specifically set aside for each other.

And it doesn’t happen effortlessly.

…

It can feel impossible not to compare.

Especially when you all start out on a relatively even playing field, comparing ourselves to our friends and peers is virtually unavoidable.

We all want to feel like we’re making progress in our careers, love lives, social acceptance, and even physical appearance at times. Being surrounded by people who seem so much farther along can be tough.

Being the only single one in a friend group is hard.

Being the only one still looking for a job, or still finishing up school can be hard.

Being the only one who has yet to have a baby can be hard.

No matter who you are, being the odd one out in any friend group is never a fun experience. It can take a toll on your self-esteem and make you question everything about your life choices.

This is one of the biggest reasons why friendships in your 20s don’t last.

You are no longer on the same page as your peers.

You are no longer all in the same spot in life.

And when you find that you are on different paths, with different goals and aspirations, at different rates and different levels of accomplishment, suddenly you may find yourself feeling like you have less in common with your friends than you thought.

Without respect, effort, and genuine affection for one another, these differences as you go through different life stages will likely tear your friendship apart.

Do all friendships end as people enter into new stages of life?

Of course not.

There are friendships that stand the test of time, regardless of what each person is going through in their own lives.

In order for friendships to stay happy and healthy, there are three elements that are needed: affection, effort, and respect.

Affection is the obvious one. Simply put, you have to like your friends. You have to enjoy spending time with them, and like who you are when you’re with them.

If you don’t, then it isn’t a healthy friendship (or a friendship at all).

Effort is important for maintaining just about anything in your life. You can’t keep a job, a hobby, a pet, or a relationship without effort.

In the context of friendship, effort includes making time for each other, being present in each other’s lives, and finding time to stay in touch despite busy schedules and responsibilities.

Respect is the least obvious of the three. But respect means acknowledging your differences in a healthy and non-hostile way.

As you go through different life events and experiences, true friends will continue to respect you as a person. They will respect your boundaries. They will respect your choices, even if they choose different paths for themselves. They will respect your values. They will respect your time.

And if there is a problem, they will handle conflict in a respectful and mature way.

…

Final thoughts

Friendships are inevitably going to change over time. There is no way around that.

But in order to stand the test of time, every friendship needs three things:

(1) Affection — you have to like each other, as people.

(2) Effort — you have to make time for each other.

(3) Respect — you have to respect each other’s differences.

With these three things, any friendship can survive through the many different seasons of life.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***