The Billionaire Ceos: Role Models for the World but Psychopaths for the Psychiatrists

The most successful people in this world are Hard-Working Psychopaths with an IQ above average.

– Definition, Diagnosis and Statistics

– 3 Traits of immense success

– Mimicking Empathy

– Empathy and Success

Definition , diagnosis & statistics

Psychopathy is one of the most difficult disorders to spot. It is diagnosed most popularly with the “20-item Hare Psychopathy Checklist” and its main elements are Lack of empathy & high ability to manipulate. The percentage of psychopaths in the general population is 1% but among the CEOs, this number is somewhere between 12–20%. CEO, Surgeon & Politician are the most popular career choices for a psychopath.

3 Traits of immense success

In this article, I’ll be talking about purely financial success. The “Success” of a psychopathic individual often comes at the expense of others. It depends on: the level of charisma, the ability to manipulate & the level of lack of empathy.

Charisma is the magic of leadership. It is how well a person performs the role of leadership. It is also the ability of how well the person can influence the other person. Learning how to influence people is like any other other skill.

1.The ability to manipulate: In layman’s terms, manipulating is convincing someone to do something by lying to them. Lying to someone can take place in actions or in words. Now, everyone lies. It is impossible to not lie. The question is: To what degree are you comfortable manipulating? A very popular example is when a man acts as if the woman is his girlfriend but does not want to commit to a relationship. The man is manipulating through his gestures and actions.

Elon Musk’s company, Neuralink performs brain experiments on Monkeys which is a highly cruel act to perform on any animal. Elon has a high level of charisma which is the reason he is able to convince the public about the extraordinary benefits of the products of Neuralink despite acts of extreme animal cruelty. Using Monkeys for brain experiments is a high level of manipulation or the highest level of advantage one can take of another being. What is Elon getting out of Neuralink? More fame, more power, and more money. A person with an average level of empathy will never be able to see the suffering of even one Monkey in exchange for a little more power.

2. A very popular argument I’ve received in past: The Silicon Valley CEOs are working towards the betterment of mankind. They are inventing new technology and making lives easier for people.

My friend, Mankind does not need a new iPhone. If you want to work towards the betterment of society, work towards equality among people. A new iPhone just gives an opportunity to a privileged person to be more privileged. What they are doing is pure business. They are selling a product in return for money, power & fame. The want to gain power is not bad. To an extent, we all want power. The question is How much power do we want and to what extent are we willing to act to gain that power.

Sexual Assault or Physical Violence are all forms of gaining power. People don’t rape because they have an unmet sexual need. People rape because they want to feel powerful. This is why it is common for powerful & rich people to be accused of assault. A ‘hungry for power person’ is willing to do anything to gain that power.

3. The level of psychopathy: In one sentence, it is the absence of empathy. The higher the lack of empathy, the ruthlessly one can negotiate on their behalf. One’s ability to disregard other person’s need will result in them gaining more. You disregard a labours rights, you pay them less and you gain profit. You disregard an animals right, you kill them and make a fabric without investing in raw materials.

…

Mimicking Empathy

A person who has zero empathy is very much capable of mimicking “socially accepted acts of empathy” which confuses people into believing that the person is empathetic.

There is a difference between “mimicking the social standard of empathy” and reacting as an empath would.

Everyone is aware that consoling after a breakup is a social act of empathy. My friend went through a breakup and was sharing the experience with me and my other friend. The other friend consoled her back in a very charismatic way. The consoling went on for about 10 minutes but the girl was still crying. Crying less, but still crying. The other friend started telling her breakup story while the friend was still crying.

There are two acts of the other friend to notice: Consoling in a charismatic way and telling her breakup story 10 minutes later. The first one is considered the social standard of empathy.

A person of empathy reciprocates the emotion of the person in front. Empathy by definition is the ability to feel other people’s emotions. A person with empathy would feel the pain of the breakup and would resent talking about their own healed pain.

From this incident, we know that the other friend was ‘faking’ the consoling.

One can learn to mimic social standards of empathy and perform the act charismatic but no one can change their subconscious behaviors. Most of the words, behaviors, or reactions we speak, act, or react to are done subconsciously. This is why, while detecting someone’s personality, it is very important that their actions in different situations coordinate with each other. If their actions do not coordinate together, they are mimicking a socially accepted behavior.

…

Empathy & Success

“Agreeableness” is the personality trait in psychology that is most associated with “Empathy” and “Psychopathy”

The higher the level of agreeableness, the higher the level of empathy. The lower the level of agreeableness, the higher the level of psychopathy.

Agreeableness is A person’s ability to put other people’s needs above their own.

Agreeableness is also a personality trait which negatively correlated with success. The population with an average level of empathy achieves success through their skills but billionaires don’t. Your skills alone will not get you to the top 1%, but your ability to manipulate and take advantage of others will get you to the top. I’ll leave a link to Jordan Peterson’s 5-minute video on “Why disagreeable people are more Successful than Agreeable People”

