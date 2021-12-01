By The British Assoc of Anger Management

Join us at 4pm on Sat 4 Dec for a free live emotional resilience workshop!



The British Association of Anger Management (BAAM) undertakes its annual Anger Awareness Week from 1st-7th December 2021.

2021 is the year anger management went mainstream. On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one of the world’s most famous families faced up to their anger problems in front of a viewership of millions. The BBC launched Tony Bellew is Angry, a ground-breaking podcast where the boxer talks candidly about rage with names including Ricky Gervais, Wayne Rooney, singer James Arthur and female boxer Claressa Shields. Kate Beckinsale starred as a heroine with anger issues in Amazon Prime drama Jolt. In January, journalist Lemorna Ash (also winner of the Wainwright Prize for literature celebrating the natural environment) wrote about her experiences of the BAAM anger management course in The Sunday Times Magazine. And to close the year, Mike has been interviewed by Clive Martin for style bible The Face – confirmation that anger management is hip!

BAAM has been in business for over 25 years. In all that time we’ve battled considerable stigma around anger issues – when angry people are as ‘normal’ as anyone else. So we’re delighted that anger is being discussed more freely, and those who need help are finding it easier than ever before.

For Anger Awareness Week 2021 BAAM is offering free specialist advice on a very relevant topic – ‘emotional resilience’. We all know how difficult the last eighteen months of the Covid-19 pandemic has been. How are we facing up to it? And what lessons can we take away?

Emotional resilience is our ability to cope with stressful situations, and adapt to life’s ups and downs. Developing emotional resilience is a key skill taught in BAAM’s anger management programmes. Most anger is stress, or fear, expressed the wrong way.

During the pandemic we’ve had plenty of opportunities to stress. For example, we feel anxious when we’re not in control of our own destinies, and when we have too much work plus not enough rest (or indeed vice versa). But the biggest threat to our emotional resilience is actually ourselves. We’re inclined to feel that the worst has already happened – ‘catostrophising’ – when things rarely work out that way. And when events do develop into a significant life crisis, we often deal with it better than we thought we would.

It’s not easy to overturn ‘stinking thinking’ of the kind that encourages catostrophisation and threatens our emotional resilience. We need to learn better ways of interpreting and expressing our emotions – and the communication skills to form healthier, more meaningful relationships. This is what our clients learn in anger management – and so can you, in our free Anger Awareness Week 2021 Zoomcast on Saturday 4 December at 4pm.

The public also have access to BAAM’s Covid-19 Anger and Anxiety Test and its ‘Keep Calm this Christmas’ downloadable PDF kit, plus Mike Fisher will be holding a special podcast in the first week of December offering practical anger management tips.

With the C-19 pandemic forcing us to evaluate our lifestyles, now is the time to address the growing anger epidemic and ‘own our anger’. Perhaps it’s no wonder anger management is the fastest-growing field in self-improvement today.

For interviews with ‘Anger Guru’ Mike Fisher and any further information, please email [email protected] with ‘Media Enquiry’ in the subject line. Notes for editors follow on page two of this press release below.

Notes for Editors

Anger Awareness Week

Launched by The British Association of Anger Management (BAAM) in 2000, National Anger Awareness Week brings awareness to the increase in uncontrolled rage and its contribution to stress related illnesses, relationship break-ups, career and workplace disruption, plus rage incidents and domestic violence.

Timed for the run up to Christmas – one of the most stressful times of the year – National Anger Awareness Week encourages individuals, schools and the workplace to recognise the causes and symptoms of anger and provides information on counselling services and coping strategies aimed at defusing difficult situations and challenging behaviour.

Mike Fisher, Founder of the British Association of Anger Management (BAAM) aims to bring awareness to the severity of the problem and the need for services to support sufferers and their families. “National Anger Awareness Week encourages people to think about how anger impacts their lives and find ways to deal with this powerful feeling. In fact, if channelled correctly anger can be a creative rather than a destructive force,” explains Fisher. Now in its twentieth year, National Anger Awareness Week highlights the issues and offers ‘tools to cool’.

“BAAM constantly monitors the causes of anger and we have noticed an increase in rage caused by unavoidable, everyday incidents such as traffic incidents, queue jumping, social media and frustrations with modern technology. We need to find ways to cope and with the media highlighting anger and rage in our leaders and media stars, none of us are immune from experiencing what it feels like to experience this behaviour.” National Anger Awareness Week highlights anger as a social issue that needs to be addressed – creating greater awareness and responsibility for the causes and finding innovative, cost effective ways of preventing incidents associated with uncontrolled rage. The British Association of Anger Management (BAAM) provides free information on National Anger Awareness Week, nationwide anger management courses and other resources aimed at supporting individuals, educators and organisations deal with anger management issues.

About BAAM

The British Association of Anger Management was formed in 1997. It is considered the UK’s most trusted and successful anger management agency having treated over 20,000 people. BAAM has won various awards including CV Magazine’s Best Mental Health IPO in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. BAAM’s courses apply the most relevant aspects of established psychological science to encourage self-examination, self-knowledge, and fundamental positive change. 95% of BAAM’s clients have never experienced any form of therapy before. Many are referred via the workplace or family support teams. Patients are taught techniques to control inappropriate temper outbursts. They are also taught to read and communicate their own emotions more effectively, creating more harmonious relationships with their colleagues, friends and loved ones.

About Mike Fisher, ‘Anger Guru’

Mike Fisher, ‘the brains behind BAAM’ has over 30 years experience in the field of personal and professional development. He’s considered one of the leading experts in the field of anger management worldwide, and makes regular appearances in the UK and international mainstream media. Mike’s TV credits include Big Brother’s Little Brother, BBC1’s Violent Fathers, BBC3’s Can’t Stop losing My Cool, C5’s Beat It: Angry with My Father and many more. His book Beating Anger (2005) has sold over 70,000 copies in the UK alone. The sequel, Mindfulness and the Art of Managing Anger, is also published internationally.

Anger Awareness week freebies to download

Find BAAM at angermanage.co.uk and on social media: @angermanageuk

The British Association of Anger Management, 14 Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex, RH19 1BP

Mike Fisher mobile +44 07931569051

This post was previously published on pressat.co.uk.

Photo credit: Shutterstock