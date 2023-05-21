The Brutal Truth: Why You Haven’t Found Your Dream Woman Yet

The info here is aimed at men who want a committed relationship. However, it’s still instrumental even if you want casual partners. No matter what you want from your dating life, this 2-part guide will help you achieve it.

Let’s get cracking.

You can’t attract your dream woman if you don’t know who she is

In marketing, you need to know who your audience is to effectively communicate with them. Loosely put, if you don’t know who the hell you’re talking to, you’re going to fall flat on your face and finding your ideal woman works precisely the same way.

You don’t just want a hot body with tight holes to fill at your discretion. You want someone to build something with, and to find that person, you need to know who she is.

For instance, does she need to be:

Funny

Spiritual

Conservative

Artistic

Open-minded

Business-minded

Highly sexual

Religious

Into politics

Or anything else?

Have you ever thought about what you want from a woman?

What is it that you want from a woman? What’s going to make you happy long term? I can’t tell you what that is, only you can do that, and you must think about it because a problem I’ve seen men face repeatedly is that they never bother to consider what they want from a woman. They only ever thought about trying to get them which means that when they do get into relationships, it’s with people who aren’t right for them.

This isn’t going to be your fate, so as I’ve alluded to, I want you to come up with a list of the qualities and traits you want in a partner.

Follow me on Medium if you're getting value from this and consider signing up for $5 per month to get full access to my 2x daily posts as well as those of every other writer here. Also, if you use the link I shared I'll get a financial kickback at no extra cost to you. Finally, get my free ebook 13 Ways to Make Her Want You.

You need to ask yourself some brutally honest questions

Which women have I liked in the past and why?

Which women haven’t I gelled with in the past and why?

Which female friends have I gotten on well with and why?

Which female celebrities do I like and why?

What sort of people do I get on with in general?

What type of people do I not get on with?

What do I like to do for fun?

What do I hate doing?

What kind of things would I be doing in my ideal relationship?

What would be the worst relationship I could imagine?

Which were the best relationships I had and why?

Which were the worst relationships I had and why?

How do I want to raise my future children

Etc etc.

Have a damn good think about what you want from a woman and list it all out. There’s no rush. Take your time with this, and do it right because you’ll create the recipe for your dream woman.

It’s not something to take lightly.

Once that’s done, kick back, relax, and sit tight for part 2 of this guide, where I’ll talk about how you’ll make sure your ideal woman sees you as her perfect man. However, both this post and part 2 are taken from my complete book Meet & Keep Your Dream Women, which has over 20 detailed tips on attracting your ideal partner and real-world examples of these principles in action. Get it here.

Chaos is a ladder.

Excelsior.

Ciaran

