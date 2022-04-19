The Bump Continues To Help Combat the Maternal Mortality Crisis With Expansion of Its Black Maternal Health Hub

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the United States, non-Hispanic Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. That is one of the highest maternal mortality rates among industrialized nations, according to the National Institutes of Health. Helping to increase awareness of this issue, The Bump, a leading multi-platform brand for pregnancy and parenting, today announced the expansion of its Black Maternal Health Hub. This first-to-market platform, built in partnership with the National Medical Association, provides advice and insights for expecting Black parents.

With this expansion, The Bump partners with notable medical doctors and experts to provide thoughtful, informative content and engage with consumers. The brand will also donate up to $10,000 to 4Kira4Moms, an organization that advocates for improved maternal health policies and regulations and educates the public about the impact of maternal mortality in communities. The Bump will donate $1 for every like, comment and share it receives during Black Maternal Health Week on its April 11th Instagram post about the digital resource.

To increase the awareness of the Black Maternal Health Hub, The Bump is hosting an Instagram feature called “Ask an Expert” with Dr. Rachel Villanueva. Users submitted questions to the doctor via Instagram, and she will respond on The Bump’s Instagram stories on Friday, April 15, 2022.

“At The Bump, it is our responsibility to use our platform to lead pivotal conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion. We continue to support our audience by focusing on awareness, advocacy and education related to pregnancy and parenting,” said Jen Lee, Head of Marketing at The Bump. “Committed to creating authentic and inclusive content, we are proud to add more expert voices to the Black Maternal Health Hub and support this critical issue that plagues an important community we serve.”

With the Black Maternal Health Hub, which launched in late 2021, The Bump partners with the National Medical Association to feature educational and first-person content. The platform raises awareness of the maternal mortality crisis and focuses on empowering Black audiences. The Bump has also featured notable mothers and mothers-to-be such as Elaine Welteroth, Melanie Fiona and Julee Wilson,, centering stories about women of color and their experiences of navigating pregnancy and parenthood. To drive the Black Maternal Health Hub forward, The Bump launches two new series with additional contributors.

Reclaiming Your Power features videos and Q&A articles with three leaders working to make significant changes in support of Black maternal health: Dr. Kendra Segura, an ob-gyn and featured TV personality on Bravo’s Married to Medicine: Los Angeles. Simmone Taitt, founder of telehealth app Poppy Seed Health. Charles Johnson IV, founder of 4Kira4Moms.

Doctor Spotlight features Q&A articles with three doctors who work in support of Black maternal health: Dr. Kameelah Phillips, an ob-gyn and founder of Calla Women’s Health in New York City. Dr. Temeka Zore, an ob-gyn and fertility specialist with Spring Fertility in San Francisco. Dr. Denese Shervington, founder of The Institute of Women and Ethnic Studies and chair of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at Charles R. Drew University College of Medicine and Science – College of Medicine in Los Angeles.



To find out more about The Bump’s Black Maternal Health Hub, visit TheBump.com/BlackMaternalHealth. To join the conversation and help to raise the donation to 4Kira4Moms, follow The Bump on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

