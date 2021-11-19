The Burden of Proof Is on Racism Deniers

Imagine a society where one group of people were routinely advantaged over another for hundreds of years. I know it’s a stretch, but give it a shot.

The first group was afforded opportunities off-limits to others — even the right to own members of the second group and beat or kill them with impunity if they sought to escape bondage.

And even after this was no longer allowed, for another hundred years, they were favored over the second group in every arena of life: jobs, education, housing access, health care availability, and the justice system.

Members of the second group were largely unable to accumulate assets and pass them down to their kids.

They were unable to procure homes in neighborhoods where home values were continuously increasing.

They were placed in schools with inferior resources and relegated to the lowest rung jobs, with few exceptions. And all of this was legal.

Now, imagine that 350 years into this society’s existence, laws were finally passed to prohibit the discrimination that had been its hallmark for 15 generations — not because of some grand moral epiphany, mind you, but because the resistance of that society’s victims had finally forced a comeuppance.

On the one hand, such progress would be deserving of celebration. On the other, as we sized up the effectiveness of these new laws at changing the society, what might we want to keep in mind?

Well, perhaps that this society also has many other laws.

It has laws against murder, and yet about 15,000 murders occur each year.

It has laws against assault, yet these are broken millions of times annually.

It has laws against robbery, rape, tax evasion, all kinds of things, and again, such laws are regularly violated.

And this is so, even though breaking these other laws can result in a criminal record, even serious jail time.

As such, would it make sense to think the passage of anti-discrimination laws, which carry no criminal penalty when broken, or jail time — or even much of a fine in most cases, presuming they’re uncovered — would somehow end discrimination?

I ask because an awful lot of white Americans — especially those on the right — seem to have difficulty believing that racial discrimination is still a problem in America.

And certainly not at a systemic level.

According to such folks, there can’t be systemic or institutional racism anymore because laws have been passed making such things illegal.

Thus my thought experiment above: first, because it seems apparent that laws alone do not prevent harmful behaviors; and second, because the cumulative weight of history would produce inertia that perpetuates inequity at a structural level in the present, even if there were no more direct discrimination happening at all.

What racism deniers are really saying when they say, “prove it”

When challenged, those who deny the ongoing problem of racism respond “prove it.” Show us clear and convincing evidence, they say, of discrimination in housing, jobs, schooling, or the justice system.

But what would constitute proof to these folks?

If we present data on racial disparities, as I have in multiple books and dozens of essays, they have excuses at the ready.

Studies that send testers out to look for apartments, jobs, or home loans, and which invariably find racial discrimination? Ah, the testers must have acted differently and given the targets reasons to treat them disparately.

Studies that send matched pairs of resumes to employers, which vary only in the racial identity of the applicants, and which show a consistent racial disparity in favor of whites and against Blacks? Again, those must be flawed, they insist.

Even though a meta-analysis of all such audit studies has proved a clear pattern of bias, they will refuse to accept the facts.

No matter the research by actual scholars trained in statistical analysis, unlike most of those who deny those scholars’ findings, those who dismiss the problem of racism soldier on. It’s all a myth, something concocted in the fevered imaginations of liberals to make whites feel guilty.

The last time I asked one of these folks what would be sufficient in his mind to prove the problem of racism in the job market, this is what I received in reply:

First, show me a study involving a large group of whites and blacks, with the same years of work experience, working at the same companies, who went to the same schools, majored in the same subjects, got the same grades, had the same test scores and are the same age. Then show me that the Blacks consistently are paid less at those companies than whites doing the same jobs, promoted less often, or fired more often, despite identical performance reviews. Then I’ll believe you.

So, in other words, racism can’t be operating unless Black people are treated worse than white people who are the same in every way other than race.

By which standard, there has never been any racism in America, ever.

After all, during segregation — which obviously involved the subordination of Black people — few Blacks and whites would have had identical backgrounds, experience, or education.

So does that mean Blacks who were kept out of specific jobs or neighborhoods or paid less were not victims of racism? Since the whites were “more qualified?”

How does someone say this with a straight face? How does someone insist upon this as the only definition of real discrimination, taking no notice that the very reason Blacks and whites often won’t have the same background qualifications is itself because of racism?

If you’re trying to control for non-racial explanations for racial disparities, you need to make sure your alternative variables are genuinely independent, Chad.

That’s how social science works. It’s kinda 101.

Trying to prove things to people like this is exhausting, and it’s meant to be. That’s why they try and get us to do it.

They aren’t open to being persuaded, no matter how strong the evidence presented to them, which is why we should stop playing their game.

Instead, we should insist that the burden of proof is on them. It should be their job to prove racism and discrimination are not problems anymore, rather than our job to prove they are.

Because honestly, what is more likely?

First, that a problem which everyone admits was real for hundreds of years suddenly ceased to be a problem, or to have modern-day effects, because of the passage of a few laws?

Or second, that a problem which everyone admits was real for hundreds of years is likely still a problem, and still having an effect, because of the inertia built up over many centuries?

What is the most parsimonious conclusion — meaning the one requiring the fewest leaps of logic or assumptions to be true? To ask the question is to answer it.

No, your “presumption of innocence” argument is not a good one

To this, one might respond — and I’ve engaged with several who have — that the burden of proof is on the accuser. People should be presumed innocent (in this case, of racism) until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt!

But the presumption of innocence is a legal notion, applying to criminal courtrooms. And it exists for one reason only: because a good society should strive to require the highest standard of evidence before depriving someone of their freedom.

Even if someone is likely guilty of wrongdoing, before taking their liberty, the state should have to absolutely prove their culpability for whatever it is they’re charged with doing.

But here, we are not in a courtroom where a finding of guilt can take away someone’s freedom or even fine them civilly.

We are discussing sociological phenomena to render judgment, not on any given individual — for whom presumptions of innocence remain appropriate in court — but the society writ large, for whom broader analyses are entirely appropriate.

Requiring presumptions of innocence and proof beyond a reasonable doubt before casting judgment on social phenomena would mean throwing out all social science methodology.

After all, there is little or no social science research regarding any subject, which can prove beyond all reasonable doubt that anything is true.

Economics, political science, psychology, you name it — all rely on experts to make pronouncements about general truths and to demonstrate correlations between things using particular methods.

To apply the proof burden called for by the racism deniers to other phenomena would make it impossible to say that smoking causes cancer or that exposure to toxic chemicals does.

It would make it impossible to make decisions on economic policy since no such policy can withstand a “beyond reasonable doubt” standard before moving forward.

And no, it isn’t unfair to ask racism deniers to “prove a negative.” Negatives can be proved, contrary to the old cliche.

If it’s been raining for hours and you insist that it’s not raining anymore, you should be able to prove that, and indeed you could if it were true.

You can prove you’re not pregnant, not infected with COVID, and not 6 feet tall, all by looking at the relevant evidence in each case.

Essentially, when we evaluate the issue of racism and discrimination in America, applying burdens of criminal proof to sociological discussions makes no sense.

Instead, let’s start by asking those who insist a 400-year problem is no longer a problem whether they reject Newton’s First Law of Motion.

To do anything less is to suggest that inertia has no historical, political, or cultural applicability. It is to toss common sense and logic out the window in the name of an evidentiary standard that can be used to deny virtually anything, thereby rendering the very notion of facts meaningless.

And that is not just an assault on the reality of Black and brown peoples; it is an assault on the essential elements of knowledge itself.

This post was previously published on Tim Wise’s blog.

