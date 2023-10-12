The Bus Driver Was the Best Part of My Trip. Here’s Why.

The last bus

While traveling in Massachusetts last week, I got a bus pass that I used to get to my Airbnb each night. I always took the last bus and got the same bus driver each time.

I was touched when he said he remembered me the second time I got on (possibly because I ran frantically into the street trying to get him to stop and pick me up).

That’s what I get for not knowing how to find a bus stop.

Each night he picked me up, I happily greeted him with relief that somehow I figured out how to make it on the bus. I was in a city that was difficult to navigate and the correct bus stops weren’t easy to find.

He was friendly, so I’d oftentimes stay up front chatting with him. The view is the best from the windshield and we had some fun talks.

On the last day of the trip, I took that same bus line and got a different driver. The lady sternly told me that my pass didn’t work on that bus. Apparently, I had been taking a special express bus that required a different pass that was more expensive.

That’s when I realized that he must have known the entire week that my pass didn’t work — and yet, he still let me on each night.

He never said a word about it.

The first night I met him (after I effusively thanked him for stopping for me even though I wasn’t at an actual bus stop), he said something that stuck with me.

He told me his job was to ensure everyone got home safely.

And now I wonder if that’s why he let me ride with him each night.

…

Going above & beyond

In an odd way, I felt cared for by this random bus driver who sees hundreds of people every day.

Maybe he knew I was struggling to navigate the city and find my way back home each night — which was true.

Every night I got scared that I wasn’t going to make it on the right bus, and several times I was running toward what I hoped would be the correct bus stop.

Oftentimes I wondered if I had missed the bus or if it was still coming. It was stressful.

Or maybe he didn’t want me taking the subway or bus lines that required me to transfer and walk late at night through sketchier neighborhoods.

His bus was the only one that was a direct route to my place. And it was the last one for the night.

Regardless, he made sure I got home safely every night.

The last time I saw him I happily told him that he was my favorite bus driver and that he was great at getting people home safely each night.

I didn’t realize how true that really was.

There were a lot of fascinating things about this trip, and maybe I’m easily delighted, but that bus driver topped the list of things that touched me the most.

I’ll remember the sites, restaurants, and activities I did while in town, but I will never forget how touched I was by what this bus driver did for me.

That’s the part of the trip I keep talking about.

The smallest things can matter so much… and somehow remain unforgettable in our hearts. ❤

Photo credit: Victória Kubiaki on Unsplash