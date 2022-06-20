The Canadian Government and RBC Bank Are Ignoring the Rights of Wet’Suwet’en Nations

By Anne Farrell

The Wet’suwet’en Nation’s fight against the Coastal GasLink pipeline project was in Montreal on Thursday, and dozens of protesters gathered outside the headquarters of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

The Wet’suwet’en protest against RBC’s participation in the gas pipeline project which will cross the ancestral territory of the Wet’suwet’en, in northern British Columbia.

The hereditary chief Na’moks of the Wet’suwet’en Nation demanded respect for the rights of his people on his territory.

The demonstration took place calmly at the end of the afternoon, under the surveillance of policeman officers

(The hereditary chief Na’moks of the Wet’suwet’en Nation)

According to herditary chief, it’s not the power of money nor the power of people elected that will open the future but strong hearted people that are brave and courageous!

The hereditary chief Na’moks explain that his people will never use violence as a means of action and protest.

The most frequently employed and most effective mode for maintaining power and supremacy over the Wet’suwt’en nation is the violence of money, for imposing one’s will over others, for usurping the power, property and even the lives of others. Often, the one exercising violence believes they are acting in a just manner, but they are destroying the life of others.

United Nations condemned Coastal GasLink

It comes at a pivotal moment in the Nation’s fight against Coastal GasLink, as the United Nations (UN) recently condemned for a third the continuation of work without the agreement of the First Nation and the escalation of the crackdown. policewoman.

To this day, the Canadian government is ignoring the condemnations of a United Nations human rights committee urging a halt to construction of the Trans Mountain and Coastal GasLink pipelines.

The UN’s Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) “profoundly regrets and is concerned” that Canada is continuing to forcibly remove Indigenous land defenders from their unceded territory, states the letter dated April 29, 2022.

The letter singles out governments in Canada and British Columbia, saying they “have escalated their use of force, surveillance, and criminalization of land defenders and peaceful protesters to intimidate, remove and forcibly evict Secwepemc and Wet’suwet’en Nations from their traditional lands, in particular by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Community-Industry Response Group (CIRG), and private security firms.”

—

—

