The Case for Remote Work: Uninterrupted Deep Work and the Attraction of Top Talent

In an era where the nature of work is constantly evolving, it takes focus and intention to continually adapt, stay competitive, and attract top talent.

One strategy to keep up with your workforce and the times is to offer remote work and flexible schedules. These not only give your employees a variety of benefits, but it just might help them tackle their more demanding tasks and most complex challenges.

According to the latest data, remote work is particularly beneficial for roles requiring deep, focused work with minimal interruptions. Utilizing that as a benefit in your hiring and perks is one reliable way to turn productivity metrics into fruitful operations and always ensure you treat people right.

The Benefits of Fewer Interruptions

To start with, remote employees typically face fewer interruptions during their workday compared to those who work in an office setting. According to research from Hubstaff, remote team members experience an average of 2.78 interruptions per day during focused work, whereas office staff are interrupted on average 3.4 times per day. This difference, although it might seem minor, can significantly impact productivity.

It’s also worth noting that this data is based on how people interact with their computers and devices throughout the day, not surveys. So, interruptions here mean actions where someone was working on a project, was forced to stop, and then returned to that project.

As a manager, fostering an environment with fewer interruptions translates into supporting employees to maintain a steady workflow, leading to higher quality output and satisfaction in their roles. This opportunity showcases the asset of empathetic leadership, proving that being a good boss involves creating the conditions for staff to excel.

If we mix in the University of California at Irvine’s finding that it takes, on average, 23 minutes to get back on task after an interruption, the average office worker could lose as much as 6.52 hours each week merely getting back on track after being disrupted.

Here’s where the slight difference in interruptions really adds up. If you look at this over the course of a year, the 1.19 fewer weekly interruptions for remote teams translates into 61.88 additional hours of focused work.

You’re essentially getting 1.5 weeks of extra effort by giving people the remote benefit most want.

A Direct Enhancement to Focus and Productivity

Beyond the benefit of fewer disruptions, remote teams also spend more time in a state of focused work. Hubstaff’s data revealed that remote teams spend 59.48% of their week in focus time compared to 48.5% for in-office workers.

This roughly translates to an additional 22% gain in focused work time for remote workers, equating to around 4.15 more hours each week.

The benefits of this increased focus time are twofold.

First, it allows for more deep work to be accomplished, which is particularly important for roles that demand complex problem-solving or creative thinking. That is one reason developers, writers, and analysts often prefer remote settings. Second, workforce analytics tools show that greater focus time can also lead to an overall increase in productivity, as tasks can be completed more efficiently without constant interruption.

For a manager who values both performance and well-being, facilitating remote work is a direct investment in their teams’ professional growth and efficiency. It’s a testament to good stewardship and an understanding that respecting individual work rhythms is the hallmark of a good person in leadership.

A Talent Attraction Bonus

When we think about being good men and good leaders, we need to add compassion and understanding to our use of data and analytics. That’s one reason to be excited about remote and hybrid flexibility.

Surveys repeatedly show that the majority of people want to work remotely or with hybrid options. Depending on the dataset, you can see ranges from 45% to 80% stating this as a specific preference.

In crunching some numbers, what we’ve seen that is likely most relevant to you is that there’s about a 33% gap between people who want remote work and the job openings offering it. This flexibility, beyond helping your team achieve deeper and more focused work, may also help you attract the talent that can do better at any given task.

It’s a simple benefit to increase your talent pool while also improving your chances of landing someone who fits your culture and needed skills.

Secondarily, managers who promote remote work demonstrate an employee-first focus. Whether you’ve got DEI goals or want to build out a successful team to further your own career, remote work has multiple utilities in improving the results and satisfaction you’re responsible for directly.

It’s a simple way to create the environment you want and the success your leadership demands.

Harnessing Workforce Analytics for Validation

This Hubstaff data is ours, so we’re naturally going to shout it from the rooftops as a smart way to build your strategy. But no data set you find on the Internet, even in our great study, is a perfect fit for your team and needs. Everything must be finessed to fit.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Studies can give you an idea of what to expect, but you’ll want to monitor your team’s successes and needs to create a baseline understanding before you can see if things like remote or flexible schedules yield those benefits.

By leveraging data specific to your team, you can make better decisions about operations and management. That’s because you’ve tailored needs to specific work environments or situations. You add in the human element to ensure decisions improve productivity and employee satisfaction.

It’s how we bring data and research back to being a good human and boss.

Your Chance To Create Something Better

Behind every data point is a person — a team member with hopes, challenges, and aspirations.

The key to unlocking the full potential of workforce analytics lies in our capacity to read between the lines of data. It’s about using the numbers as a starting point to delve deeper into the qualitative aspects that drive quantitative outcomes.

Metrics can tell us how much or how fast, but not why a team meshed or how they overcame barriers. Metrics can’t tell us why a rally was successful or articulate the internal motivation that got people to step up again and again. That’s up to you.

Ultimately, the role of leadership is evolving. Research and workforce analytics tools like ours at Hubstaff can show you where your team wants to go. But we put data at your fingertips.

The onus is on you to leverage it with an empathetic lens to build a place people where people enjoy working and contributing.

—

Photo: iStock