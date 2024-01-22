The Cast Tenet: As in Theater, We Are All Castmates

The cast tenet

You look around and see the idiocracy that surrounds you. Human history is rather full of it. Silly differences and traits that deviate from what’s perceived as the norm is ostracized and, in some cases, violently targeted and attacked. This has been frequent in human history from the holocaust to 9/11. When astronauts go to space, they experience what’s called the overview effect. This is a cognitive shift where astronauts report experiencing a sense of self-transcendence and connectedness with the Earth and human species as a whole. This cognitive shift can also be experienced by astronomers in some cases as they realize just how similar we all are as a species. And how truly irrational, and insignificant all human conflict truly is.

Race is a man-made social construct, it’s like saying people with green and blue eyes are different races. All human conflicts and hostility over natural differences are futile and foolish to discriminate against. In this grand theater, we’re all castmates, we’re all the same. Our silly conflicts and differences are not real problems and are ludicrous. Humans may only ever truly unite as one when a problem that isn’t human threats the entire species. Whether it’s an extraterrestrial threat or natural extinction event, are examples of the conditions that must be met for a truly and totally socialist civilization that is united as one. Become free from fate’s strings and have compassion for your fellow castmates that may be ignorant or otherwise uneducated of the human condition. The mass game of capitalism humans have created in nations like America is only another reason to be compassionate. Ultimately the game of capitalism itself is a game, and shouldn’t be taken very seriously, just like most social and artificial construct that run rampant in our civilization. We all have the potential to break free, and lead by example.

Simply put, the cast tenet emphasizes the fact that we’re all the same. We’re all humans on one planet, expanding throughout to cosmos and it is our virtuous duty to help each other and society as a whole. Rather than foolish conflicts and fighting each other even more constructs like religion. We’re castmates. Additionally, by nature you’re free to do whatever you like, the theater is yours. Therefore, break free of whatever is holding you back in human society from living fully, exercise agency, or your natural right of freedom. Focus on objective truth, science, rather than artificial or social constructs. And have compassion for your castmates, they’re just ignorant, not evil.

Your natural right to freedom — Become an Artemis

By nature, you’re free. Being aware of this frees you from feeling bound by the false constructs that read to most humanity as good. By doing so you become an Artemis, and ideally a friend of fate. Unbound by fate’s strings, Artemis’ live outside of social propriety, exercises agency and their natural right to liberty. Being an Artemis in a society that wants you to mindlessly fall in line puts you at odds with it. Additionally, by becoming a master of reality — friends with fate, this makes you a resilient force in the face of a society who oppresses such freedom fighters; Artemis’.

No human can assign you value as a human being, ascribe a label, nor restrict your freedom. Society tries to tell you who you are, how to live, and how much your worth as a human.

A friend of fate realizes how insignificant this is. Externals such as other human’s opinions, and material possessions are. An Artemis sticks up for themselves and what’s right in events of conflict and animosity until they’re successful in their pursuit by any means necessary. They’re non-conformists. No matter what external forces stand in their way, or arbitrary legal restrictions Artemis’ are truly free, and know what it looks like. Ultimately everything is impermanent, why live a second of your life shackled to chains when you could die today? Become an Artemis, a friend of fate, and show compassion for your fellow castmates.

Tis the theater

Thanks for reading

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

