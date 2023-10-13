The Children of Ukraine Are Our Hope for the Future, Says Harvard’s First Female Business School Chair

Boston, MA (September 2023)—In the shadow of war, it is children who bear the scars the longest. News reports shine light on the dismaying circumstances faced by Ukrainian children, from the loss of parents and homes to forced deportation to other, even more horrific atrocities. No doubt there has been a terrible loss of innocence for the young victims of the Russia-Ukraine War. But Regina Herzlinger, who understands these children on a soul level, also believes they’re becoming a new generation of warriors for the good.

“I am unclear about what Putin and Zelensky want, but they are awakening a warrior spirit that will one day be a force to be reckoned with…and hopefully change the world for the better,” says Regina Herzlinger, author of Innovating in Healthcare: Creating Breakthrough Services, Products, and Business Models (Wiley, 2024, ISBN: 978-1-119-54300-8).

Herzlinger—an iconoclastic entrepreneur and the first woman to be tenured and chaired at Harvard Business School—knows what it’s like to be a child in a war-torn land. Growing up in the face of Israel’s War of Independence, she was witness to horrors such as bullets in her home’s stucco walls and watching her own beloved family members leave for conscription in the Israeli military. She describes her young self as a seasoned plane observer, watching as they flew over her city and waiting for incoming shells or artillery.

“Daily I saw corpses in the street and heard the siren of the ambulance racing to save others,” she recalls. “I learned to be street smart—I knew where to run when sirens wailed; I understood how to create an afialah, a room blackout, so the bombers could not see my small building.

“I could—and did—survive the bombings, shellings, extreme food shortages, and use of newspapers as toilet paper,” Herzlinger adds. “But I am hardly the best one to demonstrate that what does not kill you can make you stronger.”

She points to the giants who survived the Holocaust (Henry Kissinger, Viktor Frankl, Elie Wiesel) and those who emerged as children of survivors (Steven Spielberg, Ivan Reitman, Gene Simmons). Others, such as South African president Nelson Mandela, Cambodian photojournalist Dith Pran, and Rwandan author Consolee Nishimwe, have earned her respect for their accomplishments after extreme duress at the hands of prison, forced labor, torture, and genocide.

“I am Jewish,” she says, “and so are some others I’ve named here, but this is not a Jewish story. It is the story of the strength of human beings of all nationalities tempered by the fire of war.”

As the daughter of Holocaust survivors, she looks back at the strength and resilience her family showed during Israel’s War of Independence—her fond memories of her Uncle Mauka, leaving with a rifle slung over his shoulder, and of her mother, who once risked emerging from their shelter during a bombing to rescue her potato kugel before it burned in the oven.

“The kugel required hours of work: hand-grating the potatoes, squeezing out their liquid, grating raw onions,” Herzlinger says. “No way would a couple of bombers scare her.”

Perhaps it was these childhood examples of bravery that prepared her to take on the world. Besides her landmark achievements at HBS, she’s known as the “godmother of consumer-driven healthcare” because of her groundbreaking scholarly articles and books on this subject. Taking on the mammoth healthcare sector, she disagreed with the status quo’s conventional views of healthcare consumers. She felt they were derogatorily described as non-compliant and illiterate, and she even disliked the term “patients,” as in, “you need to be patient.” Instead, she portrayed them as busy people who are eager and capable of participating in managing their health, with appropriate, relevant, convenient, and respectful support.

Her focus on consumers’ welfare has supported the innovation and public policy that led to the explosion of ambulatory medical centers, wearables, implantable sensors, telehealth, urgent and emergent free-standing care facilities, the intense interest in health savings and health reimbursement accounts, and the move toward transparency.

“The little girl who scanned the sky for a rain of bullets grew up to be the first woman to do virtually everything in my career path,” says Herzlinger. “I was the first on many corporate boards, the first to write books praising healthcare consumers, the first voice insisting the private sector play a major role in a healthcare academic community…I’ve had to be strong.”

While Herzlinger is heartbroken for the children involved in the current conflict, she hopes their survivor spirit will prevail and fuel their efforts to make the world a better place.

“War is hell,” she concludes. “It breaks people physically, mentally, and spiritually. But I still have hope for the Ukraine people, especially the children who are right now walking through this catastrophe. They may not know it, but some of them are becoming warriors. My hope is the battles they fight as adults won’t be on the battlefield but in the realms of medicine or art or literature or social justice. No child deserves to be caught up in war, but the world desperately needs the strength of spirit that comes from surviving it.”

About the Author:

Regina E. Herzlinger, the Nancy R. McPherson Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School, has been named the “godmother of consumer-driven healthcare” because of her groundbreaking scholarly articles and books on empowering consumers. Her latest book, Innovating in Healthcare: Creating Breakthrough Services, Products, and Business Models, coming in 2024, has won the AUPHA 2020-2021 Bugbee-Falk Book Award. She wrote Senator McCain’s presidential healthcare platform, has advised the U.S. Congress and President’s office on healthcare policy, founded the HBS Health Care Initiative, and won the first HBS Student Association Faculty Award for her outstanding teaching in accounting. With her husband, she founded two successful medtech innovation firms for the devices he invented.

To learn more, please visit https://www.hbs.edu/faculty/ Pages/profile.aspx?facId=6476

Photo credit: iStock