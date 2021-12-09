The Cirque du Soleil — How Street Performer, Guy Laliberté Created a $1.5 Billion Dollar Business

‘’Imagine a market universe composed of two sorts of oceans: red oceans and blue oceans. Red oceans represent all the industries in existence today. This is the known market space. Blue oceans denote all the industries not in existence today. This is the unknown market space.’’ — W. Chan Kim

The Montreal based company, Cirque du Soleil is the largest contemporary circus producer in the world. Cirque du Soleil has 5,000 employees, including more than 1,300 artists from more than 50 different countries. Cirque du Soleil has brought wonder and delight to more than 100 million spectators in more than 300 cities in over forty countries.

In this article you will learn:

How a blue ocean strategy can help give your brand a serious competitive advantage. How the world of marketing consists of two oceans: red and blue. How the Cirque du Soleil became a $1.5 billion dollar business.

What is Blue Ocean Strategy?

A blue ocean strategy is referred to as a market for a product where there is no competition or very little competition. This strategy revolves around searching for a business in which very few firms operate and where there is no pricing pressure. The blue ocean strategy can be applied across sectors or businesses. It is not limited to just one business. But, let’s first understand what is a Blue Ocean and how it is different from the red ocean strategy.

The World of Marketing — Red Ocean vs. Blue Ocean Strategy

In the world of marketing, there consists of two oceans: a red ocean and a blue ocean. Red oceans represent the industries that already exist today. A red ocean is a saturated market with industry competitors. These competitors may possess a competitive advantage driven by cost, differentiation, or niche market strategies. The result of the competition is destruction, which draws the analogy of red blood in the ocean water. Thus, the red ocean generally offers less opportunity for growth.

“The only way to beat the competition is to stop trying to beat the competition.” — W. Chan Kim

Blue oceans, on the other hand, are the industries that don’t yet exist. A blue ocean strategy seeks to avoid competition completely; thus, competitive strategies are less important. Competitive strategies are necessary, but they are not adequate to grow a market position. A blue ocean strategy adopts the belief that markets and industries are not structured to beget competition.

They can be reconstructed by industry players. This is a “reconstructionist” view. This is a focus on generating additional demand rather than improving or increasing supply through value innovation.

How Can a Business Enter a Blue Ocean?

Most successful companies have created a blue ocean. Apple did it with the iPhone. Cirque de Soleil pulled it off with their own take on the circus. And [yellow tail] did it with their wine. These brands ignored “best industry practice” and went against the market norm — making the competition irrelevant in the process.

What these brands have in common is that they’ve managed to create a unique offer for their customers. In the book, Blue Ocean Strategy, authors W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne show us how companies can create a blue ocean strategy that leads to new markets.

The 4 Actions Framework

To set sail towards a blue ocean and create a new value curve for your company, you must answer four key questions. This framework looks at the value and cost drivers within a company’s offerings and seeks to reduce or eliminate unnecessary or incongruent products. This approach allows the company to then focus on developing differentiated products that have the ability to generate a new customer market. The authors, W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne call this the four actions framework:

The first two questions focus on elimination and reduction, with a particular focus on systems and processes. The third question is about raising the standards on things your customers appreciate. The fourth question encourages you to explore new sources of value for customers. There are a number of other external factors that could have contributed to the industry-changing and the need for a blue ocean strategy, such as political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental aspects.

So, how does this framework play out in real life? Let’s analyze how the Cirque du Soleil implemented the four actions framework. have created a blue ocean strategy that’s given them a unique position in the marketplace.

The 4 Actions Framework — The Cirque du Soleil

The Cirque du Soleil is a Canadian entertainment company, founded in the 1980s. It has entertained some 155 million people across over 300 cities. How did they manage it? By finding smart ways to act out the four actions framework.

Cirque de Soleil provides a unique experience by removing the expensive aspects of the circus (e.g. animal numbers) and borrowing the best factors from the theatre (e.g. themes, refined environment, artistic music and dance). By combining these in a new way, they managed to attract an audience that’s willing to pay for the experience. They’ve also shaken up the entertainment industry with this new phenomenon and given the audience a new offering that they previously weren’t aware of.

How Did Cirque du Soleil Become a $1.5 Billion Dollar Business?

In the 1980s, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey dominated the circus industry. Their advertising slogan was “The Greatest Show on Earth”. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Baile’s performance featured three-ring circuses, clowns, and animal acts, and their customers were children and families.

However, the competition was strong. Circuses competed to secure more famous entertainers and exotic animal acts, raising costs without dramatically changing buyer value. Buyers had appealing substitutes for entertainment in television and video games. Furthermore, there was increasing public outcry about confinement and the harsh training of animals.

Guy Laliberté was the game changer.

This street performer decided to escape the red ocean of circuses to create a blue ocean of theatrical entertainment: Cirque du Soleil. The shows combined the circus with adult theatre, showing incredible acrobatics and physical feats set to a storyline and original music.

“We didn’t reinvent the circus. We repackage it in a much more modern way.” — Guy Laliberté

Cirque du Soleil’s blue ocean strategy distinguished itself from traditional circuses, leading to distinctly different operational forces:

Cirque du Soleil changed the nature of the show and thus decreased significant costs common to the industry.

They removed animal acts and their associated care, training, transportation, and housing.

Instead of three rings, their shows feature one stage, reducing the number of performers needed.

Instead of featuring star clowns and lion tamers, they anonymize the performers, thus preventing performers from gaining leverage and starting a bidding war with competitors.

Cirque du Soleil increased value to the buyer with an innovative show and increased demand.

Production value increased with music, lighting, storylines, and artistry. This increased sophistication to match prestigious Broadway shows, allowing high pricing of tickets to theatre levels, well above the mass-market circus pricing.

The performance theatre was upgraded with more comfortable seats, avoiding circus hard benches and sawdust floors.

Traditional circuses were, by and large, the same, whereas Cirque du Soleil could create multiple unique productions around different acts and music. This increased demand so a viewer could happily see multiple shows.

Cirque du Soleil essentially offered the best of both circus and theatre, creating a new form of entertainment, while stripping away everything unnecessary. In doing so, it created a new product that made competition with circuses irrelevant.

Now, look at where Cirque du Soleil’s blue ocean strategy differs drastically, and where it offers similar value.

It cut down on costly expenses that didn’t provide customer value — star performers and animal shows.

Cirque du Soleil’s shows featured similar acrobatic wonderment and thrill as circuses.

It introduced entirely new elements like high production value and artistry, which were important to their customers but completely absent from normal circuses.

This strategy canvas clearly shows how Cirque du Soleil offered superior customer value while lowering certain costs.

Will Your Business Set Sail Towards a Blue Ocean?

The purpose of a blue ocean strategy is to create focus, divergence, and an attractive price tag that’s difficult for competitors to mimic.

It should also offer the consumer something they haven’t seen before and can’t get anywhere else.

This unique selling point won’t only set you apart from competitors, but it’ll give you a first-mover advantage which can bring huge financial benefits.

Research shows just how important it is to work with the four actions framework. By eliminating and reducing certain factors, you create the right opportunities to come up with a ground-breaking offer.

What does the value chain look like in your industry? What can you remove, reduce, raise and create in order to set sail towards a magical blue ocean?

