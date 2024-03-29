The City of Two Tales: Uncovering Racism While Burying Progress

The bodies are still being uncovered from the mass graves in Tulsa, OK, while Oklahoma School Superintendent Ryan Walters is making announcements about ending Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) in Oklahoma schools. The events might seem to be unrelated, but they aren’t.

The campaign to eliminate DEI is one of the rallying cries of Ron DeSantis in Florida. It is all about diverting responsibility for current and past racism by demanding fairness for the white people who have benefitted from keeping others down.

In June of 2021, Tulsa conducted its first excavation of bodies, 100 years after the deadly massacre in the Greenwood District, where 35 city blocks were burned out while bombs were being dropped on Black residents and businesses from the air. The massacre was spurred by a false claim of assault by a white woman against an elevator attendant and the reaction of a group of Black residents who went to the jail in hopes of preventing the lynching of an innocent teenager. The death toll of Black citizens has consistently been undercounted, and the bodies already found have exceeded the official count for 1921.

June 2021 — City conducts first full excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery. Excavation work focused on the Section 20 area of Oaklawn Cemetery where 18 known 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims were buried per newspaper reports. Fieldwork concluded in late June, which yielded 35 burials, 34 of whom did not have grave markers. Twenty remains were exhumed, of which 19 were inadequate state for forensic analysis. Each of the 19 remains were sent to the on-site osteology lab.

While the first mass graves were being uncovered in Tulsa, Walters was a year into office as the elected Superintendent of Schools for Oklahoma. He ran a divisive campaign, giving full-throated support to Donald Trump while running for a seemingly non-partisan position.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“I fully stand behind President Trump, and I am excited to see him dismantle the Department of Education. President Trump will be able to end radical indoctrination in our schools. This woke ideology will be driven out of our schools. This cancer that is the teachers’ union will be driven out of our schools, and parents will be put in charge of their kids’ education.” — Ryan Walters

Walters requested $100 million to improve chronically underperforming Oklahoma schools. He ultimately got $10 million from the Oklahoma legislature, which he used for a voucher program giving mostly white parents up to $7,500 to send their kids to private school.

In October and November of 2022, another 32 bodies were found.

Oct./Nov. 2022 — City conducts second full excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery. During this excavation, the area from the June 2021 work was expanded to the west and south. These locations were carefully selected after a review of the 1000-page report from the previous excavation. During this excavation, additional DNA samples were taken from several of the remains that were exhumed and reinterred from the previous excavation. This excavation yielded 32 more exposed burials, 28 of whom did not have clear grave markers. Eight remains that met the criteria that archaeologists and forensic experts were looking for were exhumed and brought to the on-site osteology lab for analysis.

Ryan Walters was close to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, who was at war with DEI programs found throughout Oklahoma schools. They were only ever put in place to counter the effects of decades of racism against Black, brown, and red people in Oklahoma.

Stitt was fresh off a Supreme Court victory reversing most of a 2019 decision that found half of eastern Oklahoma had been illegally taken from Native Americans. The 2019 ruling didn’t do anything resembling returning the land to the Native Americans but did shift who could prosecute Native Americans on their land. Oklahoma appealed and wrested back most of the control they wanted.

Meanwhile, the bodies from mass graves are still being retrieved:

September 2023 Excavation — Work conducted during the summer’s test excavation informed the decision to move forward with a third full excavation on Sept. 5. Goals for the excavation include plans to re-open and expand the test excavation block, expose additional areas extending to the west and north of the test excavation block; document makeshift markers that were found in the test excavation; expose burials in the area and document them in a manner consistent with previous excavations in the southwestern portion of the cemetery; and exhume those individuals who fit selective criteria (adult males in simple wooden containers) or who otherwise appear to be potential candidates as Massacre victims (e.g., maintain evidence of trauma, regardless of age and sex). Detailed forensic analysis will be conducted on any exhumed remains during the Sept. 5 excavation. Any remains that move out of that process will be sent to Intermountain Forensics for DNA and genealogical analysis.

Two more bodies have been uncovered as a result of the latest excavation, with more to come. Great efforts are being made to distinguish those bodies from 1921 from more recent bodies in newer coffins so as not to count too many killed in the Black Wall Street Massacre. As more bodies are unearthed, the rumblings of reparations are getting louder, as are the calls to eliminate DEI and reduce Black history. The goal in Oklahoma is to reconcile its heinous past without current ramifications. Superintendent Walters and Governor Stitt both attack DEI with fervor to ensure no white child will feel repercussions from the past while continuing to reap the benefits. The governor signed what he labeled an “anti-discrimination executive order to provide any attempts at achieving equality are beaten into submission.

“In Oklahoma, we’re going to encourage equal opportunity rather than promising equal outcomes,” said Governor Stitt. “Encouraging our workforce, economy, and education systems to flourish means shifting focus away from exclusivity and discrimination and toward opportunity and merit. We’re taking politics out of education and focusing on preparing students for the workforce.”

The order requires state agencies and institutes for higher education to initiate a review of DEI positions, departments, activities, procedures, and programs to eliminate and dismiss non-critical personnel. State agencies and institutions for higher education shall not utilize state funds, property, or resources to:

Grant or support diversity, equity, and inclusion positions, departments, activities, procedures, or programs to the extent they grant preferential treatment based on one person’s particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another’s; mandate any person to participate in, listen to, or receive any education, training, activities, procedures, or programming to the extent such education, training, activity, or procedure grants preferences based on one person’s particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another’s; mandate any person swear, certify, or agree to any loyalty oath that favors or prefers one particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another; mandate any person to certify or declare agreement with, recognition of, or adherence to, any particular political, philosophical, religious, or other ideological viewpoint; mandate any applicant for employment provide a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement or give any applicant for employment preferential consideration based on the provision of such a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement; or mandate any person to disclose their pronouns.

Ryan Walters was right behind Stitt, praising the elimination of DEI, taking Oklahoma steps backward and ending the forward steps of the past.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“DEI rightfully should be known as discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination. It does not represent American values. Governor Stitt is right for taking a strong step to protect Oklahomans from these discriminatory programs. We must not distort important historical events that push liberal indoctrination, and our curriculum must not teach identity politics.” — Ryan Walters

The struggle to prevent white guilt and, more importantly, responsibility is being fought in Tulsa and nationwide. Two things are true in Oklahoma: the Native Americans didn’t get their land back that was stolen, and they are still uncovering the graves of Black folk.

—

This post was previously published on Cultured.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock