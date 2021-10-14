THE CLIMATE GAP: A Three Part Series Addressing Climate Change [Live Recording]

Is it money, politics, science, or viable technology – what is the proper configuration of these elements of climate change is most pivotal in keeping us from taking the next steps? What are we missing? Why is it so hard to talk to people about climate change?

The physical and environmental effects have made themselves known around the world in the last few years, yet people are still willing to ignore the evidence of their experiences, from superstorms to extreme wildfires all over the world.

What is causing this disconnect? Is the disinformation so good we simply can’t imagine the Human component of climate transformation?

Or are the climate deniers so strategically well-placed, society as a whole is unable to pivot effectively?

We keep asking why there are literally 56% of Congress willing to deny climate change and the effects on society?

Because there is too much money being made by a very select group of people. The same people who are coordinating the politicians in government.

Case in point:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Financial records detailed by reporter Alex Kotch for the Center for Media and Democracy and published in the Guardian show that Manchin makes roughly half a million dollars a year in dividends from millions of dollars of coal company stock he owns. The stock is held in Enersystems, Inc, a company Manchin started in 1988 and later gave to his son, Joseph, to run.

“Coal has been the primary driver of global warming since coal began fueling the Industrial Revolution in Great Britain 250 years ago. Today, the science is clear: coal must be phased out, starting immediately and around the world, to keep the 1.5C target within reach.”

[“Joe Manchin, America’s Climate Decider in Chief, Is a Coal Baron” https://www.thenation.com/article/environment/manchin-reconciliation-bill-climate]

With such pivotal members of Congress having conflicting interests, is any effort toward addressing climate doomed to failure?

How do we begin to remove these log jams and how long will it take before meaningful, coordinated efforts will begin to address climate efforts around the world?

————————-

REFERENCES:

————————-

Who Are These Climate Deniers In Congress:



————————-

Global Trade Is Climate Change

BBC | Nov 29, 2016

On land, it’s easy to forget that at any given moment there are around 50,000 merchant ships crisscrossing the oceans – carrying as many as 5-6 million containers stuffed with goods. With global trade increasing, the ships are getting bigger and the shipping routes becoming crowded.

What it’s like to sail a giant ship on Earth’s busiest seas – BBC

https://www.bbc.com/…/20161128-what-its-like-to-sail…

Link: Link: https://fb.me/e/1jFjTL3kH

#ClimateChange #PredatoryDelay #ClimateCapitalism

Climate Change by The Elements

The Good Men Project Live-Cast | Produced by Lisa Hickey

Hosted by Thaddeus Howze and Carol Bluestein

You can dial in for the live show at: Phone: 701-801-1220

Access Code: 934-317-242

followed by the (#) symbol.

You can also listen to the show on the internet live at: https://www.startmeeting.com/wall/934317242

stock photo ID: 2053605965