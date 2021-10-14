Get Daily Email
THE CLIMATE GAP: A Three Part Series Addressing Climate Change [Live Recording]

THE CLIMATE GAP: A Three Part Series Addressing Climate Change [Live Recording]

What is the ‘climate gap’ spoken about in hushed tones in the media these days? What are the conditions which keep the world talking about climate but refusing to take real action?

by Leave a Comment

Is it money, politics, science, or viable technology – what is the proper configuration of these elements of climate change is most pivotal in keeping us from taking the next steps? What are we missing? Why is it so hard to talk to people about climate change?

The physical and environmental effects have made themselves known around the world in the last few years, yet people are still willing to ignore the evidence of their experiences, from superstorms to extreme wildfires all over the world.

What is causing this disconnect? Is the disinformation so good we simply can’t imagine the Human component of climate transformation?

Or are the climate deniers so strategically well-placed, society as a whole is unable to pivot effectively?

We keep asking why there are literally 56% of Congress willing to deny climate change and the effects on society?

Because there is too much money being made by a very select group of people. The same people who are coordinating the politicians in government.

Case in point:

“Financial records detailed by reporter Alex Kotch for the Center for Media and Democracy and published in the Guardian show that Manchin makes roughly half a million dollars a year in dividends from millions of dollars of coal company stock he owns. The stock is held in Enersystems, Inc, a company Manchin started in 1988 and later gave to his son, Joseph, to run.

“Coal has been the primary driver of global warming since coal began fueling the Industrial Revolution in Great Britain 250 years ago. Today, the science is clear: coal must be phased out, starting immediately and around the world, to keep the 1.5C target within reach.”

[“Joe Manchin, America’s Climate Decider in Chief, Is a Coal Baron” https://www.thenation.com/article/environment/manchin-reconciliation-bill-climate]

With such pivotal members of Congress having conflicting interests, is any effort toward addressing climate doomed to failure?

How do we begin to remove these log jams and how long will it take before meaningful, coordinated efforts will begin to address climate efforts around the world?

REFERENCES:
Who Are These Climate Deniers In Congress:

Here Are the 56 Percent of Congressional Republicans Who Deny Climate Change


Global Trade Is Climate Change
BBC | Nov 29, 2016

On land, it’s easy to forget that at any given moment there are around 50,000 merchant ships crisscrossing the oceans – carrying as many as 5-6 million containers stuffed with goods. With global trade increasing, the ships are getting bigger and the shipping routes becoming crowded.
What it’s like to sail a giant ship on Earth’s busiest seas – BBC
Climate Change by The Elements
The Good Men Project Live-Cast | Produced by Lisa Hickey
Hosted by Thaddeus Howze and Carol Bluestein
You can dial in for the live show at: Phone: 701-801-1220
Access Code: 934-317-242
followed by the (#) symbol.

You can also listen to the show on the internet live at: https://www.startmeeting.com/wall/934317242

About Thaddeus Howze

Thaddeus Howze was a New York native and found his way to the West Coast as a consequence of his military service. He's a California-based technology executive and author whose non-fiction and online journalism has appeared in publications such as The Enemy, Black Enterprise Online, Urban Times, the Good Men Project, and Astronaut.com. Thaddeus Howze has published two books, Hayward's Reach (2011) and Broken Glass (2013). He maintains a nonfiction blog on science and technology at A Matter of Scale (bit.ly/matterofscale). He writes speculative fiction at hubcityblues.com.

Read his full bio here.

