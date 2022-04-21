The College of American Pathologists Welcomes New Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

NORTHFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terri Dickinson-Creasey, Esq. joins the College of American Pathologists (CAP) as Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In this newly created role, Ms. Dickinson-Creasey will work closely with the CAP Executive Operations team and DE&I advisory group to lead the implementation, tracking, and evolution of the DE&I strategy, as well as contribute her expertise on DE&I trends and best practices. In addition, she will advise leaders on creating and sustaining a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, and collaborate with colleagues across the CAP to champion those efforts.

“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion means creating an organizational culture where all people, irrespective of their race, ethnicity, gender, orientation, abilities, etc., can thrive and realize their absolute fullest potential” Tweet this

“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion means creating an organizational culture where all people, irrespective of their race, ethnicity, gender, orientation, abilities, etc., can thrive and realize their absolute fullest potential,” said Dickinson-Creasey. “The business case for fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the workplace notes significant impact to organizational creativity and problem solving, profit maximization, brand perception, and workforce development. Hence, the research supports that diversity is more than a metric to strive for but rather an integral part of strategic business planning. Of course, and perhaps most importantly, we also believe it’s the right thing to do.”

Throughout her career, Dickinson-Creasey has had many roles supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion. She has presented customer-wide diversity, equity, and inclusion sessions highlighting mental health support for diverse employees, led panels on topics including multi-generational care, culturally competent care, equity in access to care, strategic DEI leadership, and ERG development.

When asked what she looks forward to accomplishing in her role at the CAP, Dickinson-Creasey responded, “I look forward to creating more community, fellowship, and opportunities to build relationships across the diverse communities within the organization. I am also laser focused on creating more awareness and education around diversity, equity, and inclusion within the workplace to better equip associates to be more intentional about inclusion. Finally, I am very much looking forward to ensuring diversity in our recruitment of new associates as well as ensuring that existing employees have equitable access to growth and development within the CAP.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Dickinson-Creasey joins the CAP from ComPsych where she joined as a staff attorney and transitioned to the customer facing side of the business ultimately leading a team of global account executives based in the US, Europe, and Asia. At ComPsych, Dickinson-Creasey also served as the Executive Sponsor to several fortune 500 organizations, leveraging her passion for DE&I and holistic well-being to support organizational inclusion. She also served as the Executive Sponsor for ComPsych’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ERG fostering inclusion within the organization itself while supporting customers externally. Dickson-Creasey also worked as a public defender and adjunct professor and has held legal externships in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Honorable Judge Blanche M. Manning), Illinois Attorney General’s Office (Consumer Protection Division), and the DuPage County Public Defender’s Office. She has a Juris Doctor and Public Interest Law certification from Chicago-Kent College of Law and a BA in Communication Studies from Northern Illinois University. In addition, she has a Leading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion certification from Northwestern University.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit: newsroom.cap.org and yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them with their care. Read the CAP Annual Report.

Contacts

Catherine Dolf, College of American Pathologists, 847-832-7472, [email protected]

Abby Watson, Manager, Communications CAP, 847-832-7513, [email protected]

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations,

organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock