The Container Store Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs Committing to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

COPPELL, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Container Store, leading specialty retailer of storage and organization solutions and custom closets, today announced it has joined the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of nearly 2,000 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Satish Malhotra is committing himself and The Container Store to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing on to this commitment, The Container Store is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of nearly 2,000 signatories have already shared more than 1,400+ best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

“It is our responsibility as leaders to ensure our companies foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace,” said CEO of The Container Store, Satish Malhotra. “Therefore, I am thrilled to sign the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge on behalf of The Container Store. Together we will pursue equal opportunities for all.”

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation. CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

The Container Store represents one of 61 companies that have taken the pledge in the retail industry. By joining together to tackle this critical societal issue, the company hopes to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplaces in the retail industry.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions, and custom closets – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations services offered and real-life inspiration.

Follow The Container Store on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace, and will continue to be a meaningful voice and accelerator for action with the business community, signatories and employees. This commitment is driven by a realization that addressing diversity and inclusion is not a competitive issue, but a societal issue. Recognizing that change starts at the executive level, nearly 2,000 CEOs of the world’s leading companies and business organizations are leveraging their individual and collective voices to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

—

