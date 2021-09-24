The Correct Way to Be a Karen When You Live in a Rape Culture

There’s no correct way

Is there a correct way to be the harridan, the virago, the racist, sexist, screeching shrew?

As you can see from just these few adjectives, women are already judged to be far more intolerable in having a voice than men are judged. Name-calling, after all, affects both the object of the insult, but also the social structure that evolves when we come to accept it.

Women, most of whom face discrimination, harassment, assault, guilt, trauma, and more are expected — no matter what — to be quiet, polite, docile creatures. On top of that, whether we admit we must be allies, or not, we live in rape culture, racism, and sexist structures of society.

This is why I have a BIG problem with the trope of the “Karen.”

First of all, it’s a matter of opinion as to whether a person asking to see the manager is within the bounds of reasons, or not. Yes, we should be polite simply because it’s more effective. But, please consider that most women have not spoken up — so very many times — that she loses her patience and does not police her own tone.

In some cases, she is that B-word we must also retire, but in most cases, she is not being her best self. We cannot know every reason.

This happens because real life is fraught with all kinds of factors, and intersectional reality is just one of them. This is absolutely not to excuse real racism, or to absolve women who are obnoxious. No. Yet, if we examine people as individuals, we find race and sex are social constructs to which we need to attend, and finding personal blame does not help.

There is no correct time to be one, but there is also no useful reason to call someone a “Karen.”

Tropes and truth

The Karen trope is a stereotype. Although some have proposed a “Ken” or a “Mike Pence” as an equivalent for males — someone awarded privilege and leadership — the target of Karen baiting is based on sexism. (Even with Mike Pence, for example, a fly on the wall told me having him be an emblem for the privilege because his wife is a literal Karen is still problematic.) Also, Karen is typically white, older, snobbier, and wealthier, all of which pushes her into a narrow box. So, the Karen trope is based on both sexism and racism, with a bit of ageism, the expectation of status, and classism, thrown in for bad measure.

Most often a “Karen” is seen as female and white. Although any socially conscious person can see the clear origins of this, we should not excuse the blatant stereotyping of women and white privilege if we truly want to realize that racism is a systemic, and structural problem, not an individual and blameworthy one. Calling out, even if done right, is seldom as effective as meeting minds and matching hearts.

We must not cave into lumping anyone into these boxes from which only defensiveness and vitriol can be unpacked.

Quiet Women

The attitude of many assault survivors is that nothing really happened.

But women’s bodies and social interactions frequently display that there is hidden trauma.

Most women who are raped find inner self-defensive mechanisms to downplay the assault, excuse the man, not “make waves,” and/or also amass a gigantic load of guilt, anxiety, and insecurity.

In addition to all the other reasons women don’t “call out,” such as being discredited, shamed, and seldom seeing justice, a human body also knows when to go quiet on the matter.

These feelings affect self-worth and a woman’s ability to be heard in the world. They happen to women of every color and caste.

Statistics show that verbal coercion, not violence, is the most frequent tool employed by partners to assault a partner. More than 90% of such assaults happen with an acquaintance, not a stranger.

Most coercive assault is done by pressuring the woman who has already indicated “no.”

Perhaps not every woman has been assaulted or raped, but I would wager that in the rape culture in which we live, all women are expected to stay quiet, have no voice, downplay the aggressiveness of men while emphasizing her own “fault,” in any interaction, professional, personal, or even criminal.

Few then, are willing to exhibit “Karen” qualities. When a woman does speak out, the last thing she needs is your condemnation.

Since #MeToo this is changing. Simply put, though, until very, very recently, women who did not give consent, or who assume they gave consent because they put themselves in that time and place, or were partly dressed, or were under the influence of chemicals, or whatever, typically do not call out men. They typically do not even tell.

There is a real crisis, as heavy and silent as her steel burden, which forms when the rest of society assumes that consent is given because she “gave in” and went ahead with “bad sex.” Or, often, a woman will psychologically protect herself by self-messages that assure her “it wasn’t that bad.” This happens according to some researchers around 60% of the time when in actuality, the woman is either raped, or assaulted, and makes herself bury her injury — and voice — in her own body and mind.

It’s not identified as rape. No wonder so many women have no voice. It’s sort of amazing that not more of us are “Karens.”

The greater majority of rape survivors don’t know they were rape victims, and they won’t tell. Ever.

Rape culture creates “Karens”

Although this may sound counterintuitive, it is a normal body response to trauma. Denial is always in the toolkit for anyone who thinks, often unconsciously, that it’s better not to ever revisit the incident again.

Even things like being in a partnership or, flirting, saying no once both are “making out,” changing one’s mind, and consenting under deceptive information (such as being told he’s sterile, or had a vasectomy’s).

Rape culture covers not just non-consent, of course. Rape culture is when women feel vulnerable to men’s power, earnings, aggression, or attitudes of masculinity that are toxic.

When a woman does speak up, it’s usually aimed toward those even more vulnerable than herself. It is in ways of lesser “issues,” such as a price, service, or presence of someone she has learned to be racist and sexist toward.

This has got to stop by ending the whole vicious circle.

