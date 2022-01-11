The Cow and the Wolf: Why It Doesn’t Pay to Rely on Your Partner

While I’ve met people from every walk of life, there was one phenomenon that always shocked me. Without fail, in traditional and religious extremist groups I’ve met, there was always at least a handful of women who did not want to be equal to men — and they were vocal about it, too.

These women looked normal. Some were even kind of hot. However, they all did not want to have any rights whatsoever. They didn’t want to have a right to abortion, a right to vote, and none of them wanted a job or an education. It was mind-boggling. All they wanted was to be a housewife.

For people who have not run into cults, religious extremists, or ultra-right-wing groups, this might be mind-boggling. For me, it sure as hell is, too. But, I quickly learned that there was a fable that (at least partially) explained this behavior…

The Cow And The Wolf

Photo by Darren Welsh on Unsplash

Two cows were in a farm, fenced off near the edge of a forest. It was in the middle of a famine that reached inside farms and outside of them too. Everyone seemed to be suffering…everyone but the cows.

A lone, slender wolf approached them and examined them. He was curious about how they were able to get so chubby in the middle of the famine.

The Talk

“You look so well-fed,” said the wolf. “How did you get that way? I have to hunt for food.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

One cow looks at the wolf with a smug smile and says, “We’re special. We have an owner who feeds us and makes sure we’re well taken care of. Don’t you want one?”

“An owner, you say? As in, you can’t leave the farm?” asked the wolf.

“Why would we want to? We have everything here,” said the other cow. “Our owner provides and we trust him completely.”

“Okay,” said the wolf. The wolf didn’t buy into this.

“Don’t you have an owner?” asked the cow.

“Nope, I don’t,” said the wolf. “I have to hunt my own food and I have free reign of where I go. It’s rough, but I know I have my back.”

The cows laughed at the wolf.

“Guess you’re not special enough to be owned,” said one cow.

The wolf left, deciding to return to the farm at the next day. It was getting close to winter and he realized that the farmer was probably getting low on food.

The Next Day

The two cows were back at the farm, and so was the wolf. Just then, the farmer came out. The wolf, knowing he had a gun, hid. The farmer grabbed of the cows and took it to the corner of the fence, and shot it.

The farmer, hungry for a steak dinner, had decided to pare down his livestock so that he and his family could eat. He and his ranchhand took the cow and began butchering it.

The remaining cow watched in horror as her lifelong friend died by the farmer’s hands. She didn’t understand why he did this! That cow was supposed to be important to the farmer!

The wolf emerged from the bushes, waiting to see what she had to say. She looked at the wolf, still terrified and worried about what her fate would be.

“So, uh, do you have any extra room on the other side of that fence?” asked the cow.

The Moral Of The Story

Photo by Edson Saldaña on Unsplash

The cows in this story were constantly pampered, but they were given no freedom. They were told that their farmer cared for them and that they were special to the farmer. They had everything they wanted provided for them.

Could those cows have been family pets? Sure. But they also could have been a steak dinner that just wasn’t ready to be chopped up yet. Such is the life of a person who cedes all their rights to another.

I speak from experience here. When you are a captive person without rights, life can be easy. It can let you feel like a kid again, in a good way. You don’t have to worry about paying bills, finding a place to sleep, or making decisions.

It’s all done for you.

Freedom is terrifying because it forces you to put your entire life into your own hands. You have to learn how to fend for yourself to survive. Many women who grow up in super strict households don’t know where to start, or even feel guilty for wanting them.

Of course, part of this phenomenon is how women are portrayed in these societies. Being a “kept woman” seems carefree. You might even be told you’re special for that lack of privilege. You will start to feel like it’s good for you.

This feels so nice, right?

Everyone wants to feel special. It’s easy to feel extra special when you have someone who pays for everything and makes all the hard decisions for you. You feel chosen, picked, and oh! You can brag about having a partner who does it all for you.

Women often feel pressured to let men lead and give up their independence in a relationship. It’s to make sure they get “picked,” or because they assume that their spouse will treat them well in kind.

But, what most women in this situation don’t realize is that this isn’t a good thing. It’s a gambit that sets them up for serious danger. In many cases, it backfires horribly.

The problem with this mindset is that you cannot control your partner’s actions, nor can you always determine what his motivations will be. People change, and at times, they may turn their back on you when you are at your lowest.

If you’re lucky, he’ll take care of you even when it doesn’t serve him. But he might not. Will he cheat on you and leave you homeless overnight? Will he take his anger out on you? Will he traffic you?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

No matter how much you vet him, you cannot and will not be able to know until it happens.

Being A Wolf Is Harder, But Safer

Photo by Marek Szturc on Unsplash

Let’s just face it. A person who removes your autonomy rarely ever has your wellbeing in mind. In most cases, a person who hates you having freedom wants to exploit you and control you.

Control is not love. Ownership is not love. Control and ownership means you are putting yourself beneath someone. That’s why cows end up in a slaughterhouse, and wolves do not. It is so much harder to make it on your own, but it affords you so much more stability.

A person who truly loves you encourages you to be independent on your own terms. A person who owns you will make a point of making sure you can’t walk away on your own — much like a farmer with his livestock.

In this world, the only person you can truly trust to have your best interests in mind is you. So while the allure of being kept can be nice, just remember: few people will ever keep a person out of the goodness of their hearts.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***