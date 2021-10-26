The Creation of the Middle-class and How Black People Got Purposefully Left Behind

Once upon a time in America (pick any date between 1776 and 1944), there were relatively few rich people and many poor people with a small number of people that fell in between. Two things happened that allowed some of those poor people to escape poverty and accumulate wealth through homeownership. In 1934, the National Housing Act established the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and the Federal Savings, and the Loan Insurance Corporation (FSLIC). It was during the middle of the Great Depression; about half of the nation’s mortgages were in default, and there were no national standards regarding the quality of housing. I will be discussing the first thing for a while and will let you know when we get to the second thing.

One of the main things the FHA did was provide insurance for private lenders. The National Housing Act also provided insurance for low-cost housing projects like the Sumner Field Housing Complex I spent some of my early years living in. These “projects” were not limited to the Black population; in the first years, many of the occupants were Jewish. As time passed, the Jewish population had better options not available to Black people. They moved out, and the projects became increasingly Black and Hispanic. Jewish people and white people had access to FHA loans with a low down payment and mortgage insurance to protect the lenders. Black people were routinely denied FHA loans, and by the end of the 1950s, less than 2% of the loans guaranteed by FHA went to Black families.

Sumner Field Homes — iStockphoto

The Federal Government and its policies, along with the lack of regulations for lenders, created the practice of redlining. Lenders refused to make loans to qualified Black families in almost all instances, and even then not in “white neighborhoods” for fear it would create declining values. In truth, the Black families that could afford homes have been shown to take better care of their homes. Any reduction in value would be due to the perceptions of white people rather than the condition of the home. Current studies show homes appraise for more when owners are white when there is no evidence like photos showing the owners are Black. In recognition of the reality of the lending environment. Realtors and lenders began “steering” their few Black clients to specific Black neighborhoods, everyone conspiring to effectuate segregation while smiling in Black faces.

The second thing that happened to create the middle-class and shut out Black people was the G.I. Bill passed in 1944. The bill provided college tuition for veterans, low-cost loans with zero percent down, and unemployment insurance. Many Black veterans received dishonorable discharges (at a much higher rate than their white counterparts) and were thus ineligible for the benefits. Others were denied admission into white colleges and universities and loans from lenders. Over a million Black veterans served their country during World War II and returned home to discrimination, lynchings, and lack of access to the benefits.

The access white people had to FHA Loans with a minimum down payment of 3.5%, while the Black people that could get loans were paying 20% down, helped create a housing gap that has never been eliminated. Combine that with the VA Loans at 0% down that were available almost exclusively to white veterans. You begin to understand that the middle-class was created for white people and how Black people were left behind. These policies created in 1934 and 1944 respectively weren’t eliminated until the Fair Housing Act of 1968 that made steering and redlining illegal and forced lenders to stop using race as a criterion to deny loans.

These are two policies of hundreds that benefitted white people and discriminated against Black ones. I submit that policies like affirmative action that purported to benefit Black people established caps, in effect saying, “this much and no more.” I wrote an article, “Affirmative Action: The Biggest Hoax Perpetuated on America’s Minorities,” that I hope you take the time to read. America, led by or ignored by its government, has created a middle-class for white people and systematically hurt the chances of Black people from achieving it. Its policies regarding housing, education, employment, and I’ll throw in voting for good measure, continue to weigh against Black people with the Supreme Court to make sure that doesn’t change.

I point these things out not to condemn white people, some of whom don’t know they are the beneficiaries of these programs. The America not willing to fix the various gaps between Black and white people must first stop blaming Black people and recognize the factors causing the disparities. Truth is the beginning of the solution, and that must lead to action.

