The ‘Creepy’ Old Man at the Laundromat

His skin and clothes looked long-unwashed. His bike was parked outside. He was presumably houseless.

As he passed, he would say something to the effect of, “Hey there, right behind you, sorry, thank you.”

My red alert brain thought, “Oh Lord, he’s trying to talk to me in the laundromat. Doesn’t he know women just want to be left alone? People don’t chat at the laundromat. He must be hitting on me.”

Then, I questioned my logic. It’s not the first time someone’s spoken words inside a laundromat. Announcing when you need to get by is polite. Could I be biased by his appearance?

He was probably accustomed to being judged by richer people. Maybe saying a few words was his strategy to show everyone he’s a harmless, friendly fellow human being.

For all I knew, greeting strangers could be his social oasis during these distanced coronavirus times.

As I stood across from my clothes in the drying machine, fiddling with my phone and trying to be invisible, the man made his next ambiguous move.

He was setting out some things on the clothes-folding counter. It was a hair mask and a bottle of shampoo. He started muttering, explaining what it was.

“They’re for you. You can have them. I got them for cheap.”

“I don’t need them,” I said flatly.

My red alert brain thought, “He’s attracted to me and is attempting to woo me with toiletries. This is so weird.”

Then I realized a more benign interpretation. The man likely guessed that I was houseless too; I look unkempt and am charging my devices here. He knows what it’s like to have trouble accessing supplies, and wanted to do something kind.

He hoped to help a fellow human with this well-intended gift; sadly, I had to turn it down. I just wasn’t feeling it.

Suppose he did have an attraction to me. Can I help it when I’m attracted to someone? Heavens no.

Haven’t I ever gotten my hopes up and made a far greater a fool of myself than randomly offering someone a bottle of shampoo? Yes, I have.

As I stood there wrestling with my thoughts, the plot thickened… The man went to the restroom. And did not come out for at least a few minutes.

“Yuck,” my red alert brain pressed on. “He’s probably getting high or — something else in there.” (Seriously, where do houseless people without cars go for privacy? It seems like a major disprivilege.)

Then it occurred to me: he was probably just freshening up. Or using the washbasin sink, if he couldn’t afford the washers here and wanted to skip ahead to the dryers. Regardless, I felt weird for speculating what he was doing in the bathroom. I wanted to mind my business.

Last nail in the coffin of my prejudice? After the man had finished with the restroom, he walked by a woman who looked much my opposite. She was elderly, brown-skinned, short, and short-haired. He said to her in passing, “Hi, excuse me, coming by you, thank you.”

He was just saying hello like a friendly stranger.

My homework: To honor my feelings and desires in each situation, without assuming that they tell me who another person is.

It’s unfair that a person be called a creep just because they are a man. Or judged for being over a certain age, houseless, or shabbily-dressed.

Likewise, I don’t want to be perceived as creepy just because I’m transgender. I never wanted to be judged for my femininity when seen as a boy. And now as a woman, I don’t want to be assumed less competent, or valued only based on sex or beauty.

And I, too, am without a traditional house. (My Toyota Corolla named Lola is SO close to passing as one though… all she needs is a chimney!)

Someone who encountered me could write a piece just like this one. Telling you how they had to un-judge the tousled-haired transgender person who was sitting in their junk-filled car writing this article.

That’s why I’m determined to figure out how to stop judging others. Or at least find some kind of peace with it.

Part of the trickiness with prejudice is its reasons for existing, which are hard to look at. I don’t want to seem like I’m justifying the unfairness by exploring its causes. Yet, it might be worth looking into if I really want to change.

Another tricky thing is that our gut negatives aren’t always inaccurate. I might think I’m bigoted by avoiding someone, but my intuition could be correct. It could be correct that the conversation wouldn’t go well, or that the person has traits I wouldn’t mesh with.

Legitimately creepy past experiences can inform our current prejudice.

When you’re a younger woman or femme, you may be wary of getting into unwanted sexually charged contact with men. Especially men much older than yourself, as you are less likely to reciprocate the attraction. You may even be repelled by an advance from someone old enough to be your grandfather.

Mix the above with my other fear (of associating with anyone scruffy-looking), and you have a recipe for instant avoidance of that wonderful man at the laundromat.

I look forward to having more conversations to understand why I judge different groups. To re-train myself so I can react more openly at times, while still feeling safe.

For now, what I feel confident in is this suggestion: We can listen to our feelings and desires, without assuming they tell us who the other person is.

Instead of, “That person is a creep,” I can think, “I feel uncomfortable around him. I want to distance myself. I know nothing of him, he is surely a great person, and I wish him well.”

(Note: For the advanced version, you could swap “he/him” with “they/them.” I don’t know anyone’s gender identity from a first glance either.)

Prejudice comes in many forms. It helps us survive, and it hurts us inside. I hope this story of the person at the laundromat helps you peel back some prejudice today. I believe you deserve to be positively regarded, just as much as anyone you may have judged.

