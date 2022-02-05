The Culture of Traveling (Part One)

How do you spend your free time right now? Is there anything about that you’d like to change? How would you LIKE to spend your free time, instead?

24 hours/day, 6-8 hours spent sleeping, 16-18 wakeful hours/day, 16*7=112-126 hrs/week; 40-45 hrs/week spent working (36%). 72 hours spent in free time (64%).

Let’s say you live to the age of 75. Assuming your memory is intact, when you reflect back on the 3900 weeks of your life (52 weeks/year * 75 years), are you more likely to remember the 2 weeks that you spent in Guatemala (<0.01%), or are you going to remember the 2700 weeks (70%) you spent working? The remainder of the time you spend doing it is what you do outside of work? It seems logical to me that we remember the bulk of what we do, or what we do most often. If I am truly content with where I am, who I am with, what I am doing, and WHO I am, than why do I need to travel? The answer is, you don’t. You don’t have to travel. Despite being bombarded with Instagram photos of people and their travels, you don’t have to go anywhere. If you are content with where you are, who you are with, what you are doing, and who YOU are, you don’t need to go anywhere. Better yet, if you do go anywhere, it won’t change anything. Because you are already content.

Okay, so based on all of this, what conclusions can I draw for my own life? Well, I want to spend most of my time doing things I enjoy, and as little of my time doing things I don’t enjoy or being in a place I don’t want to be. Raising the questions, “What do you enjoy? Where do you enjoy? Do I need to keep trying new foods and paying for expensive meals in different cities around the world? Or do you find one place that you really like, do the things you like, consume the food that you like, and lead a very content and lifestyle full of enjoyment?”—I’d rather the latter. The latter is also much more affordable and feasible. You don’t have to constantly be spending money trying to improve your life, because you’re already living a life that you enjoy. Road trips and affordable vacations are okay, but they are ultimately unnecessary because you’re already in a place that you want to be in, doing things that you enjoy.

Why do we travel?

Travel: make a journey, typically of some length or abroad. Why do we travel? To get from one place to another. Why do you need to go from one place to another? Because you want to see something new. Why do you want to see something new? Why do you want to leave the place you’re currently in? These are important questions to ask yourself before you go traveling.

If we know what we enjoy and love, why do we need to travel? What is the purpose of traveling? It’s to see something new. As Barney in HIMYM would say, “New is always better.” I think this is an issue with Western culture. We always want something new, different, or better. It comes out in our products and in the things we do. There are several problems with this. First, its just the novelty effect. It just shows that we get greater subjective satisfaction from things that are new. What if, we could get the same satisfaction from things that are not new, but the same? I think this is where mindfulness comes in. Treating each experience like it is unique or “new”. Then we wouldn’t constantly be seeking new experiences and new products or new friends or new traveling locations. Imagine if the day-to-day things you did were always new. Spoiler alert: they are! Because each experience you have is new and is not the same as the one in the past. The items and objects may be familiar, but you are experiencing them at a different point in time, and time is always unique and ever-changing. So each experience you have, is in fact, new. So why are we always lost in trying to find new experiences? Because we treat our current experiences as if they are old.

Back to traveling, why do we travel? Because we seek new experiences. Rather than briefly seek new experiences, why don’t we repeat experiences we enjoy? For example, if we know we enjoy activities like running, biking, yoga, moving, swimming, sports, etc., then why can’t we get equal satisfaction out of these experiences anywhere we go? The answer is, we can, and we don’t need to go anywhere. Someone who stays in one place and enjoys what they are doing, whether it be sports or activities, would have equal satisfaction doing the same activities or experiences over and over again, in the same location. They don’t need to go on a sandy beach vacation, or travel to the far parts of the earth, because they already know what they enjoy and they are doing it on a day-to-day basis. traveling is a way for people to get something different or new. So people who are traveling aren’t satisfied with what they are doing on a day-to-day basis. They need something new or different. Someone who truly enjoys what they do on a day-to-day basis doesn’t need to travel (as much, or at all) compared to someone who is not enjoying what they do on a day-to-day basis.

Traveling comes back to consumption. Or our desire to want something different, or new, or exciting. So why do people travel? Probably because they are not enjoying what they do on a day-to-day basis and seek something different. Or because they see it is what other people are doing, and they enjoy that. Why is it that we cannot see a picture online of someone in a remote location in the world and merely say, “wow, thats amazing, I appreciate that, yet I don’t have a desire to go there”, but instead, say, “I want to go there”. Will going there change anything for you? Is it merely a competition? Are we just trying to make people around us seem jealous? We should really appreciate where we are and not have a constant desire to keep changing it. traveling is not going to change anything, traveling doesn’t change anything. It shouldn’t change how much you enjoy something, it shouldn’t change your satisfaction. Everything is different, moment to moment, whether you are at the golden gate bridge, or in Africa, or South America, each moment is unique.

