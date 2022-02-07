The Culture of Traveling (Part Two)

Is it so bad to be so content with where you are right now, that you don’t need to leave or travel to another place? If we are truly content with the people we know on a day-to-day basis, where we are, and what we are doing, why do we need to travel somewhere else? If I can eat, sleep, exercise, read, write, watch and drink where I am, then why do I need to go someplace else to do it? Will it really change anything for me? Why would I spend thousands of dollars, hours in a plane, somewhere I’m not familiar with, just to do the same things I do every day? If you already know who the people are that you want to spend time with, and what it is you enjoy doing, then why do you need to travel?

Leave traveling for those people who aren’t content. Who want more. Who want something different. Who are sick of routine and doing the same things, over and over. They seek more, they want something different. Let them seek. I can tell you now, you’re fighting a losing battle. You will never be satisfied. You will always want something more, or something different. Maybe you enjoy the process of trying new things and doing different things. That I can respect because your happiness is with the exploration. You find contentment in exploring. There is nothing wrong with that. That is your way of living. Thrill-seeking. Good for you, if you are able to identify that. But don’t make me feel bad for not being a thrill seeker. Don’t make me believe that I need to travel, that what I do, over and over again, is boring and mundane. Respect others’ choices and values, and recognize that not one person is better than another for what they do or don’t do. Accept people and their choices.

The Culture of Traveling Part 4

What’s the reason I didn’t enjoy traveling for so many years? Why was I so reclusive in high school, outside of school? During my undergrad? During my Ph.D.? Because if you can’t enjoy the simple company of others, or your immediate surroundings, changing your environment and going to another country and spending thousands of dollars isn’t going to change anything.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you have anxiety or you’re consumed by your own thoughts, it doesn’t matter where you go, there you are. You will always be consumed by your thoughts. You feel the same way, everywhere you go. That’s why it’s so important to first sort out your anxiety and thoughts, and then you can worry about experiencing new things and spending money.

Then again, if you have complete mental clarity, EVERY experience you have is a new one. So you start to ask the question: what’s the point of spending thousands of dollars on new experiences when no experience is more valuable or more exciting than another? Each experience has the same value and the sample place in my memory. I shouldn’t be more likely to be remembered some events over others because I spent more money on them.

So you can see my discomfort in knowing that so many people believe or choose to spend more money on experiences like traveling and other local events because they think it will give them more happiness or it will be more memorable than a repetitive, monotonous task like cutting the grass. However, if both of the experiences are completed with complete clarity and mindfulness, should one be more valuable or memorable than the other? I don’t think so. Just because you do something once, it doesn’t mean it should have more valuable or memory than something that you’ve done over and over again. What matters is the arbitrary value or enjoyment that you experience or assign to it.

If I get the same enjoyment out of playing tennis that I do from traveling in a plane to Hawaii, then why would I spend thousands of dollars to go to Hawaii? The answer is, you wouldn’t. Now playing tennis in Hawaii may be particularly memorable. But if you enjoy something enough, you should do it over and over again. I think the key to all this is having an open mind and being mindful in each experience. Noticing where your thoughts and judgments are, dismissing them as just thoughts, and not giving them value or power by dwelling on them or feeling them with more thoughts.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock