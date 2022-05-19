The Damaging Ramifications of Discriminatory ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ Legislation in Florida [Video]

The Human Rights Campaign, Equality Florida, the National Center for Transgender Equality, the National Education Association and affected individuals will take part in a press call to discuss how Florida youth and teachers will be impacted by the “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” legislation signed into law in Florida this week by Gov. DeSantis. The discriminatory and dangerous legislation seeks to silence teachers from talking about LGBTQ+ issues or people, further stigmatizing and isolating LGBTQ+ kids and also undermining existing protections for LGBTQ+ students. The legislation — which has triggered major backlash from educators and students across Florida and the country — would prevent teachers from providing a safe, inclusive classroom for all students.

There will be a Q+A opportunity with Cathryn Oakley, HRC’s State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel, and others after remarks.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

welcome everybody and thank you for uh joining us this morning for this uh

0:05

briefing um to get us started i’m gonna hand things off to hrc’s joni madison

0:13

hi good morning thank you for joining us for this press conference my name is

0:19

joni madison i use pronouns she hears and i’m the hrc interim president

0:26

you’ve probably guessed already that the image you’re seeing as i speak is not my

0:31

face it’s the face of a florida student who is worried about being silenced by florida’s new don’t say gay or trans

0:37

legislation each of our speakers today has agreed to put up a photo submitted by a student

0:43

instead of appearing on camera so that we can call attention to the very real

0:49

fears that this law has sparked in the classrooms and hallways of florida schools

0:54

let me be clear every student deserves to be seen every student deserves an education that prepares them for help

1:01

then success and every student deserves leaders who will stand with them not bully or attack

1:07

them by signing the don’t say gay or trans bill ron desantis is doing just that

1:14

this dangerous new law will mean the government can effectively force lgbtq plus students their families and

1:21

educators to go into the closet to hide in the shadows even when they are at school trying to learn

1:28

young people with lgbtq plus family members could be forced to remain silent about their families while others can

1:35

speak freely and lgbtq plus school staff may be forbidden from so much as

1:40

mentioning their loved ones kids have one job when they go to school

1:46

that’s to learn instead lgbtq plus kids the kids who might feel different but they don’t know

1:52

the words yet will spend their days forced to hide key parts of themselves and their families they’ll be forced to

1:58

hide or risk breaking the law we’re calling on ron desantis

2:04

and the state of florida to repeal the dangerous and backward don’t say gay or trans law and let kids learn

2:12

of course this attempt to erase lgbtq plus families from schools won’t work

2:17

there will be lawsuits and defiance from those who refuse to comply with such an impossible and discriminatory policy

2:25

we know that so long as this policy is in effect it’s going to harm the mental health and well-being being of school

2:31

children studies have shown repeatedly that lgbt plus kids in accepting affirming

2:38

environments have similar mental health outcomes to the rest of the population but when they are subject to lies hate

2:45

and discrimination the statistics for depression drug abuse and suicidal

2:50

thoughts skyrocket to lgbtq plus kids in florida

2:56

i know this is scary and i know this is hard i know because i’ve been where you are

3:01

40 years ago i was a young queer kid in the south coming out to my high school english teacher

3:06

changed all that and it changed my life even though i was so scared to come out

3:12

to my teacher my teacher told me joanie there’s absolutely nothing wrong with you you are perfect just the way you are

3:20

so it really breaks my heart that lawmakers in florida and elsewhere are trying to take this support away

3:26

but they can’t change the truth which is that so many of your teachers coaches and peers support and affirm you

3:33

there is no time to waste a chilling message has been sent to every lgbtq plus kid in florida and the damage has

3:39

already been done we call on ron desantis to prevent further harm to florida’s most vulnerable children we join with our

3:46

partners here today and the families of children served by governor desantis and the state of florida and we demand a

3:53

full repeal of the law but it’s not just florida hrc is tracking more than 583

4:02

new laws being introduced in state legislation of which 310 are anti-lgbtq

4:08

plus pieces of legislation around this country that’s over half and more than 135 of those are

4:14

specifically anti-transgender bills this week alone governors in south dakota arizona and

4:21

oklahoma all signed bills into law that would censor school curricula ban some type of medical care for transgender

4:28

youth and prevent transgender kids from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity

4:34

similar bills are awaiting their governor’s signature in kentucky and south dakota and the discriminatory stop

4:40

woke act remains on governor desantis desk in florida the other speakers joining me here today

4:46

can go into even greater detail about the harms that the students and educators face from the don’t say gay or

4:52

trans bill i hope you’ll all agree by the end of this briefing that as long as this policy is in effect it is a stain on the

5:00

state of florida and on ongoing unwarranted attack on vulnerable people

5:06

who did nothing to deserve it and i’ll hand it back to delphine

5:12

thank you joni our next speaker is nadine smith from equality florida media

5:18

hi i’m nadine smith i’m the executive director of equality florida and i am a parent

5:24

my son has done what elementary school students have done for decades he

5:30

has gone to school and drawn pictures of his parents our dogs and himself

5:35

and under this don’t say gay bill teachers are being told that his picture

5:41

of his family has to be erased or handled gingerly as though his family is

5:48

something sinister many students now enrolled in florida schools were born after a bourgeois

5:55

the 2015 supreme court decision that made marriage equality the law of the land nationwide

6:01

and they’ve grown up taking acceptance of lgbtq people for granted as their

6:07

fellow classmates their family their friends as a result of this law

6:13

students in florida may now for the first time be made to feel shame and stigma about their families or their own

6:19

identities and we should be clear that we’re already seeing the harmful effects on

6:24

the ground in florida even before governor desantis signed this bill into

6:30

law the rhetoric from the legislature the

6:35

extreme rhetoric coming from the governor’s office itself where he describes

6:41

opponents of this bill as groomers aka pedophiles we’ve heard this before we saw it in

6:47

florida during the john’s committee in the 50s the mccarthy-esque committee put together by the

6:53

legislature to find and purge

7:00

gay people on university campuses and civil rights activists on university campuses

7:05

we saw it again with anita bryant and her so-called save our children campaign that did no such thing in the wake of

7:12

that campaign rooted in the same uh premise that there’s something inherently sinister about the existence

7:18

of lgbt people that we have to be hidden from children and in the wake of that florida became

7:25

the only state with a 28-year ban on the ability to adopt a

7:31

ban that denied children permanent homes and now we see this hateful logic

7:38

taken to its inevitable and twisted conclusion in texas where parents of trans kids

7:46

there’s a bounty on them and and the idea that you will criminalize and then take away the

7:52

children [Music] of our our families is not a

7:57

it’s not hyperbolic we’re seeing it unfold and we’ve seen it in our in our own state

8:05

we are also seeing the effects of this not just because of the text of the bill

8:11

but because of the context of the hateful rhetoric especially amplified by the governor’s

8:17

office as he seeks to position himself for a presidential run

8:22

we see it where teachers are being told to remove posters that show support for lgbtq

8:29

students we see it in districts school districts where the same people pushing this legislation

8:35

have been systematically challenging any books that deal with racism or include

8:41

lgbtq characters and labeling those books pornographic

8:48

and just to give you an idea of the how extreme they are they’ve actually labeled the book

8:54

and tango makes three the true story of two male penguins

9:00

raising a penguin chick at a new york zoo they’ve labeled that pornographic

9:06

so even though people say this is about k-3 as though

9:11

my son and other families don’t exist with our kids in school who ought to be able to

9:17

talk about their families without hesitation and should expect their teacher

9:22

to intervene if they’re being bullied or even if a student has a question you have two moms yeah

9:29

and a teacher ought to be in the position to affirm that all families

9:34

matter ought to be included and respected but this law also goes further and

9:42

beyond k through 3 it says that anything that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate k through

9:48

12. if you label everything that includes lgbtq content

9:53

lgbtq families any reflection of our community that is positive as pornography you see very quickly the

10:01

slippery slope to eliminating any positive mention so with that i will turn

10:08

it back to our emcee for today as you know equality florida has taken this flight to court

10:14

we’re prepared to battle it in the legislature and we will never turn our backs on the

10:21

students and the parents who are who are standing with us in this lawsuit and i do want to just end with a shout

10:27

out to all of the students across florida who organize themselves to walk out of class to

10:34

hold protests some of them marched to the capitol and formed a gauntlet and made the legislators walk between them

10:41

on their way to cast their their vote i want to just say to those leaders those students who will bear the brunt

10:48

of this bill your leadership is going to make all the difference

10:53

thank you thank you so much nadine next i’m going to pass it to princess moss of the

11:01

national education association thank you so much delphine and good

11:08

morning everyone my name is princess moss and i am

11:13

vice president of the 3 million member national education association

11:19

we are the nation’s largest labor union and my pronouns are she her hers

11:28

you know our members work every level of education and they stand upon

11:35

one core belief and that core belief is that every

11:40

public school student black white brown and indigenous

11:47

aapi lgbtq plus and differently abled

11:52

every every every student should receive the preparation they need

11:59

to succeed in a diverse and interdependent world and that includes izzy

12:09

his image i am displaying today and whose voice supporters of the don’t

12:15

say gay or trans law want to silence in florida and all across our nation

12:22

educators help students fuse together their skills abilities interests and

12:27

experiences they become the tools with which our students stand in their authenticity

12:34

build their dreams and set out toward the future confident that those dreams

12:40

will be achieved but thanks to the don’t say gay or trans

12:45

law educators may have to abandon their own authenticity by being forced to

12:51

conceal their sexual orientation or gender identity the law may also prohibit educators from

12:58

mentioning a same-sex partner in addition the legislation’s call for educators to

13:06

only mention what is age appropriate to students third grade and above

13:13

that’s murky at best the law leaves educators to determine

13:19

for themselves what they are able to say a wrong guess could result in a lawsuit

13:28

our lgbtq plus educators are role models for our lgbtq plus students

13:34

every educator who wants to come out should be able to do that

13:39

every educator who wants to talk about sexual orientation or gender identity

13:45

should be able to do that rather than putting into place harmful laws that

13:51

create fear and promote dishonesty florida should be focused on creating

13:56

public schools that are places of safety hope and promise so that every student

14:03

every student every student and every educator every educator

14:09

every educator will feel safe welcome encouraged and supported thank you i’ll

14:17

give it back to you delphine thank you thank you very much princess

14:23

i’m next going to pass it on to rodrigo hang lightning who’s with the national center for transgender equality

14:33

hello everyone and thank you for being here today my name is rodrigo henleyton

14:38

my pronouns are he and him and i’m the executive director of the national center for transgender equality

14:44

i was born and raised in florida i am a proud miamian if you could see my office

14:50

you’d see a sign that says 90 miles from cuba right over my shoulder which for uh

14:55

you all from south florida would recognize but today transgender people like me

15:01

have to be fearful in florida and unfortunately not only in florida

15:07

so far this year more than 135 anti-transgender bills have been

15:12

introduced around the country the reason is that anti-lgbtq

15:18

ideologues have shocked these copycat bills around the nation

15:23

taking advantage of the fact that most americans still don’t realize they know a transgender person

15:30

it can be hard to understand what it means to be a transgender it’s understandable to have questions

15:36

no matter how familiar or unfamiliar you are with transgender people in your life we can all agree that everyone deserves

15:43

to be treated with dignity and respect every student deserves to feel safe

15:50

to feel protected and to feel like they belong unfortunately this don’t gay don’t say

15:57

gay or bill trans sorry don’t say gay or trans bill does just the opposite

16:04

here at the national center for transgender equality we conduct the largest and most comprehensive study of

16:10

transgender people’s experiences it’s called the us transgender survey

16:15

here are the findings from that study about transgender floridians experiences in schools to be clear this is not trans

16:24

people nationally these statistics are regarding transgender people in florida specifically

16:31

75 of those who were out or perceived as transgender at some point between

16:36

kindergarten and 12th grade experienced mistreatment again that’s 75 percent

16:44

50 percent of them were verbally harassed 23 were physically attacked

16:52

15 were sexually assaulted in k-12 school because of being transgender

16:59

and 19 faced such severe mistreatment as a transgender student that they left a

17:06

k-12 school again that’s 19 were pushed out of a school simply for

17:13

being who they are the florida i believe in is a place of opportunity and freedom

17:20

where students who study and work hard have the chance to succeed this law runs against those values

17:29

and the current wave of anti-lgbtq bills around the country isn’t an attack on lgbtq people alone

17:37

it’s an attack on all of our freedoms and democratic ideals as a nation

17:43

we all deserve to be treated with dignity and respect no matter who we are

17:48

thank you and i’ll turn it back to delphine thank you rodrigo

17:54

our next speaker is jennifer solomon she’s a florida mom and a member of hrc’s parents for transgender equality

18:01

counsel good morning hi my name is jennifer and

18:06

i use she and her pronouns and i have the incredible honor of being cooper’s mom

18:13

right now i’m speaking as a parent of an lgbtq plus child in florida and i’m

18:18

terrified i feel my family is being targeted and that my child is being used as a

18:24

political pawn we are just a regular family raising a

18:29

terrific fabulous child and he deserves respect and not to be

18:34

harmed for living as his authentic self what really keeps me up at night is his

18:40

safety the powerful forces in tallahassee are targeting him and creating an

18:45

environment that allows hate and discrimination in our schools

18:50

cooper’s in fifth grade and he has not only survived his elementary school years he has thrived and that’s because

18:58

of the guidance and protection that the trusted educators in his life were able

19:03

to provide imagine being a pre-teen and trying to navigate adolescence and now learning

19:10

that is illegal to talk about who you are that is going to be my child’s reality

19:16

next year as he enters middle school my real fear isn’t only for cooper but

19:22

for the thousands of kids who don’t have a trusted adult to talk to teachers are that source for so many and

19:30

with this new law they could be fired or sued for that and that just breaks my heart

19:36

the thing is this doesn’t just affect lgbtq plus youth but it affects all kids

19:42

because banning books and silencing voices is not how we prepare kids for

19:47

the future i don’t know about you but i want to live in a world where this generation is

19:52

the majority so that acceptance of all is the norm each year the florida legislature and

19:59

those across the country are passing more and more bills that attack lgbtq

20:04

youth they’re creating a solution to something that’s just not a problem

20:10

look i see the pain and confusion on cooper’s face when he asked me why are

20:15

the adults that are supposed to be representing us being bullies and i truly can’t answer that

20:22

if i could talk to the legislators who passed the don’t say gay bill i’d ask this one thing

20:28

is the comfort of a select few parents worth the detrimental impact this will

20:34

have on an already vulnerable population my child and all children deserve to be

20:39

celebrated and not targeted he needs to be seen as equal to other children and he has the right to be

20:46

heard as a parent i will never stop advocating for a society where all children can

20:52

feel safe so that they can learn thank you

20:57

thank you so much jennifer our final speaker today is florida teacher corey bernard

21:03

and corey actually couldn’t be here because he’s um in school teaching right now so i am going to share my screen and

21:10

play a video that corey uh recorded just last night hello everyone my name is corey bernard

21:17

and i am a kindergarten teacher here in bradenton florida at um the wonderful barbara a harvey um elementary school

21:24

and um i’m just going to speak about how we as teachers and i as

21:30

a an educator in florida today um with the passage of the don’t say gay bill are being affected uh personally and

21:37

professionally um one of the biggest things uh professionally is that you

21:43

know our school motto is literally family memory and passion that is what

21:48

we live by here at harvey elementary school it’s what we do every day it’s what we focus on and part of doing that

21:56

is sharing our family and sharing our experiences at home sharing our our love

22:01

for our passions and our hobbies and sometimes those hobbies include our spouses and include our significant uh

22:10

significant others and in my case that includes my partner and one of the biggest things that i’m struggling with

22:15

right now is how am i going to respond to when my

22:20

students ask me about mr bernard what did you do over the weekend mr bernard who is that

22:26

um boy in the picture next to you right outside your classroom and you guys are both at disney world because they’re

22:32

kindergarten and we foster discussion and we foster asking questions and so i

22:38

am so worried as to how i’m going to respond to those now now that we have this legislation in place

22:44

because there can be a very uh fine line between what a parent might consider discussion

22:51

what a parent might consider instruction and teaching and um so that is a huge concern for me

23:00

it’s a huge concern for my students too like i said in my interview with msnbc

23:05

i i have a little girl with two moms this year and the kids are curious uh example i i overheard some of my kids

23:12

talking the other day just as we were packing up one of the little boys just said uh to

23:18

another little boy did you know that cadence has two moms and so you know these conversations are

23:24

happening whether you know we want them to or not and it’s okay for them to happen but they’re also

23:29

going to come to me about it and and that happens they do come to me and they want to know well why does cadence have

23:34

two moms am i going to be able to answer that and and i should be able to answer that

23:40

but this these law this law is so unclear as to um

23:46

what i what could happen to me if i am having those discussions with my kids

23:51

and personally i am very personally affected by the words um that are being used with

24:00

this bill injecting and indoctrinating because when you start using those words with

24:06

lgbtq plus people it sends a clear message to how they really feel about us

24:14

as human beings and just because we love differently i i feel that

24:21

my love is less or is is a less love than what their love may be because they

24:28

use those words so like i’ve said before i’m worried for myself i’m worried for my colleagues i’m

24:35

worried for my students and it is a really scary time to be teaching and

24:40

um i i will say that ever since coming out with um you know

24:47

with the interview i i it’s been it it has been pretty

24:52

amazing to see the support that my school community is rallying around me but it’s also been very

24:58

disheartening to see the hate and the cruelty that is coming out from

25:04

the community really the whole country um however i i know that doing things like

25:10

what we’re doing right now in this press conference we’re moving forward we’re getting the word out there that that

25:17

we us as teachers we we do feel this bill it’s not just something that’s

25:23

on paper it’s not just something that they think is helping to protect parents it is affecting us in the classroom

25:29

every day it’s affecting the mental health of educators like myself it’s

25:34

affecting parents who are part of the lgbtq plus community who have children inside the

25:41

schools so that means at this point we can move on to our uh q a portion with uh the

25:48

media um so thank you so much to all of our speakers and [Music]

25:54

at this point we’re going to be joined by catherine oakley who is hrc’s state legislative director and senior council

26:01

we want to ask that reporters put their name and outlet into the chat so that we can call on each of you in turn so if

26:07

anybody wants to ask questions at this time go ahead and jump into the chat

26:19

and serena since you’re first why don’t you go ahead great thank you all for doing this um

26:24

yesterday the administration president biden and his address said that the administration is standing up for you

26:30

against all these hateful bills i’m just wondering what outreach you’ve heard from the administration if there

26:37

has been any connection with the justice department and if you feel that the administration is standing up against

26:43

these bills in an appropriate and meaningful way

26:49

this is um kate oakley at hrc i’m the state legislative director um as

26:54

delphine said and i’ll just start by that and others certainly may want to add more one of the things that i would

27:01

add is that yesterday among the many things that came from the administration

27:06

as part of trans day of visibility um the department of justice this happened

27:12

separately from the things that were happening from the white house so it was not quite as

27:17

noticeable i think yesterday uh with all of the many things happily that the administration did yesterday but the

27:24

department of justice sent a letter to state attorneys general reminding them that transgender students

27:30

in fact do have rights under both federal civil rights law and the united states constitution um you know a

27:37

letter in and of itself is of course only just one small piece of the puzzle but i think it’s

27:44

important to say that while the president has been an incredibly um uh

27:50

has been a vocal supporter of uh transgender rights and has on multiple occasions uh stated his support for

27:56

transgender youth um he also is uh is ha the administration has weighed in on

28:04

several of the cases pending uh in states around the country regarding some of the discriminatory

28:11

laws that have passed over the last few years related to trans youth including trans youth um playing sports and uh you

28:19

know i think yesterday’s letter is a helpful um piece of information uh regarding

28:25

what you know where the administration is it is intending to go so i definitely would direct folks to that and we can

28:31

share that link out of uh if people need this is rodrigo hang leighton in with

28:36

the national center for transgender equality i can add to that and welcome many of my other colleagues here today

28:42

to do so as well um kate alluded to some of this but one of the uh actions the biden harris

28:49

administration took yesterday that i would highlight is that they had an in-person event uh hosting transgender

28:57

young people and their parents who are facing the

29:02

real life damage of laws like this or in some states bills that are

29:09

still going through their legislative process these were families from around the country everywhere from

29:15

alabama to illinois who were even though they were from all different

29:21

parts of the nation they were experiencing the same kinds of barriers they were all experiencing the kind of

29:30

um stigmatization that we’ve all talked about here today as something that florida families are going through so i

29:38

think it really shows the human stakes of this um at ncte we’ve been working

29:44

very closely with the biden administration to determine what other actions they can

29:49

take um what things they can do uh from the bully pulpit frankly um to

29:54

demonstrate leadership and and that symbolic value of uh reaching out to trans youth as well as the practical

30:00

things of intervening we’re working with the department of education to see if there’s what else

30:07

they can do especially through the lens of title ix protections um to help lgbtq youth in

30:15

florida um but really i would just lift up that the bud administration is is

30:20

doing so much um and i think it shows that seeing that so many families from

30:26

around the country experiencing the same kinds of things shows the humanity behind these policies

30:32

and shows what’s really on the line when these extremist state legislatures try

30:37

to take advantage like this i also just want to point out i put it

30:43

in the chat but secretary of education miguel cardano met with lgbtq students

30:49

and parents in orlando yesterday and you know he did something that despite

30:54

multiple requests governor desantis refused to do he sat with the actual families

31:00

and came to understand even more deeply what this means in florida and we’ve

31:05

heard from teachers who on the day of the signing um you know a student in her class got a text message

31:12

alerting him that the governor had signed this and she said you know my students just

31:17

burst out in tears and so i i think that we have to pay attention and call on our

31:24

allies in at the federal level to to stand

31:29

firmly not just against what is happening because of the specific language but what is happening

31:34

because there are some places where unfortunately um while overwhelmingly people who work in

31:41

the school system actually care about the kids and want a safe environment there are some bad actors who are

31:46

emboldened to do things that go well beyond the scope but reflect the hostility so we’ve heard of schools

31:53

where principles uh where a principal told a trans student they weren’t permitted to talk about being trans even

32:00

privately to friends while on campus now these are the kinds of things that have prompted us to put together a a

32:07

hotline that we’re going to be rolling out because we’re getting calls from parents from teachers from

32:12

administrators because of how vague this thing is they’re they’re struggling to figure out

32:18

how to navigate it and beyond that beyond the language of this bill there are things that are are now

32:23

being said or done and i i posted um a twitter post

32:29

uh saying the new florida board of education appointee praised a parent for reporting a teacher’s protect trans kids

32:37

shirt that was worn on trans day invisibility so these are the kinds of things that are

32:43

um emanating from the hostile rhetoric that uh surround passage of this bill and

32:48

these are the places where the justice department and the department of education are going to be a critical allies in in

32:55

pushing back

33:05

thank you all for weighing in on that uh any further questions from our media friends

33:13

kate why don’t you go ahead

33:20

hi we’re hearing from some teachers who are you know paying up on their union dues

33:26

you know in advance of anticipating getting a potential complaint because of this law are you

33:33

all developing legal guidance or legal support that you can offer educators on how to navigate

33:40

this

33:53

um this is uh kate oakley from hrc i’m i’m happy to start with that and i don’t know if um if others have more that they

34:00

want to add here but uh you know i think one of the major

34:05

challenges around this bill is how incredibly vague it is um and

34:11

i think there are so many outstanding questions about how it would be applied and frankly what

34:18

complying with this law looks like it very much seems to me

34:24

that a teacher could have a really different experience year over year depending on what

34:29

what the composition of their of their uh classroom and particularly the composition of the parents in their

34:35

classroom looks like um you know i suspect that a parent like nadine for example is

34:41

going to have a completely different set of ideas about what’s appropriate than a parent like you know for example ron

34:47

desantis if they both had kids in the same classroom right so um you know your

34:52

a teacher is going to have to be playing to the parents who are most likely to litigate whose sense of what’s

34:59

appropriate is the most limited that is the only way that the the school will save itself from being

35:06

subject to a lawsuit and i think that um what exactly the parameters of that are

35:11

so incredibly vague um in under this bill um even you know i think the

35:17

question of uh uh what’s what’s appropriate for a conversation in 11th grade um it’s going

35:24

to be really different from what’s what’s an appropriate conversation in fourth grade and then of course um from

35:30

one from kindergarten to third grade it’s obviously even a different uh standard and you know how teachers are supposed

35:36

to navigate this frankly i it could not be more confusing uh i think the idea of

35:42

trying to give people um parameters about how to comply is a really terrifying prospect and for for folks

35:49

who are directly involved in providing that um that legal legal advice i think it’s incredibly challenging um to

35:57

give teachers any um any guidance whatsoever about what they can talk about and not talk about it

36:02

it’s just simply not clear this is a law that is going to be impossible to comply with

36:10

so kane i mentioned that we’re setting up a hotline just to handle the volume of calls that we’re getting

36:16

um and a defense fund that is separate from the lawsuit because what we’re dealing with are not just things that

36:22

are are flowing specifically from this law but from a sense that

36:27

you know there’s nothing in this that required the taking down of stickers on on florida virtual classrooms but

36:34

we’re seeing things happen that we we want to provide support for school districts administrators

36:41

teachers and parents and students and

36:46

you know there are tons of questions you know one teacher said what happens if

36:52

i’m pregnant and a student asks are you having a boy or a girl am i supposed to say i can’t answer that that that deals

36:58

with gender identity and you should go uh ask your parents so i you know kate is correct that

37:05

it is so vaguely written so broadly written that how it’s going to be enforced

37:11

you know what we get from the legislative the language that um

37:17

and the rhetoric from the governor’s office the clear anti-lgbt hostility is there but the plain reading

37:25

of the bill i think is is where we you know we are well while the challenge

37:31

to the actual language is there i think the place we’re going to see a whole lot more activity is around

37:37

a general sense that anything that shows lgbtq people in a positive light

37:44

anywhere on campus are going to be subject to things that that violate the rights of

37:50

students i think we’re going to see a whole lot of that happening and we already are

37:59

hi this is princess from the national education association

38:04

and i would echo what my um colleagues have already said in that the

38:11

bill is very murky and the main thing

38:17

for the nea a primary a primary piece

38:22

for the nea is that we believe that all educators and all

38:28

students deserve a safe and learning environment

38:33

and of course the students learning environment is an educator’s work

38:39

working environment so um we we already have a system in place

38:46

where um first of all our members if our members

38:51

um feel like they are impacted in any way at the

38:59

local level they can reach out to their um

39:05

association or their union representative for assistance

39:11

that is one of the benefits of membership of the national education association

39:18

the other piece is that we will continue to organize around

39:24

the issues that have been surfaced with this um with this bill

39:29

we will continue to organize to support our

39:35

lgbtq plus community um some of the other things that we are

39:42

doing um in regards to the to the legal being being there as the legal support for our

39:49

members is that we continue to speak out at our um and our at our national

39:58

education association board meetings and i know speaking out at a board meeting that sounds kind of like well yeah but

40:05

okay but it’s important to know that our board consists of almost 200

40:11

members from around the from around the country and including um um great

40:16

britain um so we you know when they we come together

40:22

we coalesce and we um talk about how to organize around the issues um the

40:30

the issues like we are talking about today we will continue to oppose harmful

40:36

legislation we will continue to ask our three million members to write what um

40:43

legislators and to show their advocacy for

40:48

a safe and healthy environment for all students and educators

40:54

and so um those are just some of the things that that the national education

41:00

association is doing um in addition to being that source for for our members

41:07

and thank you for the question

41:12

and it looks like we have a question from danielle brown from florida phoenix

41:18

um hi thank you uh so we’re seeing some of the um responses to

41:24

the um lawsuit filed against hb 1557 um particularly from governor desantis who

41:30

was saying that um that the the law is not restricting free

41:35

speech rather classroom instruction um and i just uh i was curious uh what is

41:41

the response to that um interpretation of of the law

41:55

well this is nadine smith i’ll just say that um just yesterday another bill championed

42:01

by governor desantis uh was substantially struck down by a judge you know basically for this

42:07

same reason for being vague and overbroad and i think it’s pretty clear when you see

42:13

the opposition for this the overwhelming opposition coming from

42:19

those that are closest to students who work with students most uh regularly

42:25

you know from the florida association of school nurses school counselors the florida association of

42:31

school social workers the pta the teachers union

42:36

even among republicans the nine republicans that took the rare step of breaking ranks to vote against this

42:43

included the head of one of the largest child welfare agencies so the folks who

42:48

are working with students day in and day out who have the closest proximity to the classroom are the ones saying

42:54

this is a vaguely written law that has already had a chilling effect

42:59

and will is and will continue to cause harm to students put their voices

43:05

above um a governor whose sole purpose in bringing this forward is his

43:12

presidential aspirations he’s playing to a national audience of donors he does

43:17

not put the focus on what’s happening in the classroom or even really what’s happening in florida at this

43:24

point yeah and this is um kate from hrc and i’ll add on to that and i think

43:30

nadine said it perfectly i mean it just because ron desantis says it doesn’t make it true and his legislative

43:38

analysis doesn’t appear to be all that consistent with the legislative analysis of the judicial branch and so

43:43

uh you know he can say all he wants that this isn’t doesn’t have uh first amendment implications but you

43:50

know i as nadine elevated you know where this is not because this v this bill is so vague and

43:57

because it is so over broad the chilling effect is an incredibly important aspect

44:02

of this because if the bill was meant to be only about curriculum um that’s not actually what

44:10

it says and it’s certainly already not even what the impact is if what we’re talking about is that teachers are

44:17

being reported for having stickers for having t-shirts um you know it’s not just about what the law was uh quote

44:24

unquote intended to do which is by the way its own conversation because if you look at the legislative history around

44:30

this bill this bill is absolutely intended to marginalize

44:35

youth to take conversation about lgbtq youth out of the classroom there were

44:41

limiting amendments that were introduced and then rejected so it is

44:47

it is clear that the overbroad and extremely vague language here um was an

44:53

intentional choice made by the proponents of this bill and therefore they they have to own the

44:58

consequences and the consequences include you know clearly major implications for

45:06

teachers who are who do have free speech rights even within the classroom so i think that’s incredibly important to to

45:13

say and i for one um do not take uh governor desantis at his word um in terms of how

45:21

the courts are going to interpret pieces of legislation uh he is he is absolutely incorrect on this

45:27

one and if i might add this is princess

45:32

again from the national education association one of the very frustrating pieces is here is

45:39

again another example of politicians and others trying to make decisions for public education and

45:47

educators and our students who have no idea what um what’s going on in the

45:53

classroom they have a political agenda and it is wrong it is wrong

45:58

and so you know i that the fact that we’re having to deal with

46:04

this yeah desantis is trying to further his own political agenda at the expense

46:09

of human beings who deserve the right to be loved and respected and to have this a

46:16

safe environment in which to work and learn and so i i am just so

46:23

honored to be here today to stand up um with my um with my siblings in order

46:30

to speak out against this thank you

46:38

if i may this is nadine i want i just want to make sure you see the this data point in

46:43

the in the chat that i just posted and part of why it’s so important is

46:48

because uh we have a safe and healthy schools program that we launched after the massacre at pulse

46:54

and from the time we launched it we’ve trained over 35 000 uh school district employees from

47:01

principals and classroom teachers to bus drivers and cafeteria workers and we saw an immediate decline in all

47:08

of the negative numbers associated with risk factors for students for lgbtq

47:13

students that positive trend began to reverse

47:19

and we saw it as the trans sports band for elementary school students

47:24

were introduced last year and these bills are being debated now and the

47:30

correlation between the dehumanizing rhetoric around these bills

47:35

has has a very um immediate impact on how safe

47:44

young people feel and so we can talk about it anecdotally but the data bears it out

47:54

and if i could um this is jennifer solomon um i am not only the parent of a fifth

48:00

grader but i’m also the parent of a 28 year old um daughter who identifies as

48:07

lesbian and was a miami-dade county public school teacher until recently

48:12

she resigned and it was for many reasons but this bill absolutely was the tipping point for her

48:19

she had students for years that felt close to her to

48:25

confide in her maybe feelings they had if they were struggling with maybe their sexual

48:31

identity she’s an elementary school teacher and she was that safe person and this law

48:36

was enough for her to say i can no longer do my job i’m fearful um that i

48:41

will be i could be fired if kids found out that i’m married to a woman and so this was

48:48

personal for me not only for a parent as a child in the school system but a parent of a teacher so this this has an

48:54

effect um way beyond and it’s going to affect so many people thank you

49:06

thank you jennifer the floor is open if there’s any other questions

49:11

perhaps while people are putting together questions i i would just like to reiterate a couple other points and

49:17

first of all i i this is an incredibly uh i think impactful conversation and i really

49:22

appreciate everybody for being here and for being part of it and i want to lift up something that both nadine and prince

49:28

has alluded to which is that you know this is an attack on transgender youth it is an

49:35

attack on teachers and i think it’s important to to name

49:41

both of those things very explicitly um you know joanie mentioned in her remarks that we are seeing this incredible

49:48

influx of anti-transgender legislation um across the country including more than 130 bills filed across the country

49:55

that explicitly target or specifically target transgender folks and we’re seeing i think in florida the

50:03

confluence of this national and politically motivated attack against transgender youth

50:11

that as i say is is evidenced by uh this 130 bills that have been filed

50:17

in 2022 across the country um which is on track to be a record-breaking uh

50:24

amount of legislation last year we had 150 specifically anti-trans bills filed

50:30

across the country and uh it’s only just today the first day of april so um we

50:35

are on track to i think unfortunately exceed that amount and you know what we’ve seen in legislatures around the

50:41

country particularly driven by folks like governor desantis who are as needing

50:47

said appealing to this very specific group of folks who um are they’re hoping

50:53

will help them with uh national ambitions so just really this sort of super super far right

50:59

element of the republican primary voter um and that folks like greg abbott in

51:05

texas and folks like ron desantis and christie gnome these are people who are

51:10

very um very clearly very explicitly putting the well-being of lgbtq youth

51:16

but specifically transgender youth um in the center of their campaigns

51:22

understanding how much harm will be uh will be visited upon these kids because they’re having

51:29

their rights taken away because they’re being put in the national spotlight in this way and and not caring about the

51:35

consequences as long as it serves their political ambitions and in florida i think what we’re seeing is the collision

51:41

of that movement without also this movement about uh that relates to a critical race

51:46

theory relates to the banning of books um relates to this idea that teachers are

51:53

are part of the problem in the sense that um the kids are learning

51:58

challenging concepts in schools um and you know that by educating children and

52:04

sharing with them the truth of what the world looks like that that’s in some way hurting the fabric of american society

52:09

instead of in fact strengthening it and that that movement is being

52:15

is colliding in florida with this movement to really harm trans youth um and to use trans youth as political

52:21

pawns in service of national political ambitions um both of those movements are

52:26

extremely misguided both of them are extremely inappropriate and they are colliding in florida to create this

52:32

don’t say gay or trans bill and and i think it’s important to name both of those different movements and to talk

52:39

about how frankly neither of them is in service of uh of the well-being of

52:45

america’s youth and in fact how deeply deeply deeply harmful um that is and and

52:50

i know that thank you for nadine for sharing some of those um statistics in the chat and in your remarks because

52:57

this is not a victimless crime this is a this truly will hurt

53:03

kids truly truly truly will hurt kids and the idea that this is something that

53:08

legislators are are are they’re mean-spirited they’re craving they’re cowardly

53:14

um they they are either reckless recklessly hurting these kids or intentionally

53:20

hurting these kids and they’re doing so in service of a political goal

53:26

that that even only impacts uh or even only uh is welcomed by a very small

53:32

section of the american electorate it’s it’s deeply unfortunate and it is truly alarming and frightening and um

53:41

and despicable yeah

53:47

i just want to echo that thank you for first um sharing that um so articulately

53:53

yeah this is this is about politics and i just want to remind folks that

53:59

the bills that we’re seeing come forward are appealing to a very specific segment of votes and that’s the

54:05

far-right republican primary voters and i need to re i i want to remind

54:11

everyone um that we have the 2020 the 20

54:17

the 2022 elections and the 24 presidential this what’s

54:24

going on is very intentional it is very intentional and it is very sad because

54:30

our students um are falling victim to

54:36

folks who are self-serving politicians who are self-serving and educators are you know

54:42

uh um being um victimized as well because they’re not being allowed to tell the truth and

54:51

every student deserves to be in an environment where the truth can be shared

54:57

thank you this is nadine smith with equality

55:03

florida i just wanted to point out i posted the link to the youth risk behavior survey somebody had requested

55:09

it earlier i also posted uh an explainer video that we we’ve used

55:15

that you know uses the language of the sponsors themselves and to be clear the sponsors of this

55:21

of this bill now law include dennis baxley who has a long

55:27

anti-lgbt history he equated uh being gay to being a um

55:34

a drug abuser um an addict and a drug

55:40

addicted he said he would never support anything that affirmed the existence of

55:46

gay families and he has kept that promise in this law the other thing i just want to point out

55:53

again this this is a concerted effort where they are attacking school districts

56:00

individual school board members they have gone district after district identifying

56:06

books that they consider pornographic i mentioned uh and tango and uh

56:13

and tango makes three the male penguins raising a nestling but when you look at how insidious the

56:21

language they use to describe children’s books simply because they have two two dads or

56:28

two moms you see how extreme they are where they describe a picture from my

56:34

two dads where the child is sitting on the on the dad’s lap as i hope any parent

56:40

um i really fear that that these are parents who’ve never hugged their kids but you see how they immediately turn

56:47

this into um an ugly trope that is why we

56:53

we take the slippery slope of passing this legislation having the

56:59

governor’s spokesperson call opponents rumors and pedophiles and

57:04

and the language of those pushing this bill school district by school district

57:10

um this this is very this is a very dangerous moment and it can’t be taken lightly and the harm that it is

57:16

inflicting on on young people it the the harm has arrived it is being

57:22

inflicted right now and uh it is a

57:28

it is a very dangerous moment for our community and and i think it’s uh really important that

57:35

at that end of the day past the politics of it um we understand that we have a duty to

57:41

stand between the intention of this and the safety of our kids

57:49

we are coming up right in an hour uh we could possibly take one more really quick question if if nicole i see that

57:55

you’re on muted did you have a question

58:03

if not i think we can just bring things to a close here and thanks

58:08

so much to all of our speakers for sharing such um emotional and informative uh

58:15

perspectives and uh to our media friends who attended if you have follow-up questions feel

58:21

free to reach out to me directly and i can respond or direct your question to somebody who

58:26

can so thank you all for being here

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock