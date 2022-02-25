The Dance of Love

It is almost like a dance. A long-awaited one. One which leaves you standing in the club waiting for your favourite song to come on, the one that makes you move like no other can.

Love is almost like a dance. And waiting for it, waiting for its expression, waiting for its touch, is almost like waiting alone in a club for your favourite song to come on. And sometimes, it takes so long you begin to wonder if it will ever happen. If the DJ will ever succumb to your secret will. And then, suddenly, the beat changes. You hear a familiar tune. You sense a familiar voice. And without you even asking them to, your legs gravitate towards the dance floor, like they were meant to all along.

You find yourself smiling, moving your hair, jerking your body, tapping your feet. This thing that you’ve been waiting for forever, this thing whose existence you doubted for the longest time, this thing you watched everyone else get while you stood alone in the corner of the club — this thing is finally here.

And even when it ends, even when you hear those familiar ending notes. Even when you clear the dance floor and the sadness happens because it ended — it is soon replaced with memory. The memories of you swinging your hair and jerking your body and tapping your feet. The memory of that song, of that dance, will live on forever. And you could live in that memory, in that song, for as long time exists. But it isn’t necessary, because as certain as the DJ spinning tracks in the back of the club, as certain as the drunk girls stumbling in and out of the bathroom, you know it will happen again. Soon enough you will find a new favourite song, and then you will dance like never before.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

