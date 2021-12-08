The Dangers of Falling for Their ‘Potential’

Hindsight is 20/20, right? So, shouldn’t this include our intimate relationships? Yet, when it comes to romance and love, it’s like we’re wearing the same pair of rose-colored glasses into every relationship. Things are are all unicorns and rainbows for awhile. Then, disillusion sets in, and along with it, our glasses start fogging up. So, instead of tossing the glasses out, we toss the relationship out and put our glasses back on for the next relationship.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

When we make a cognitive decision to be in a relationship, part of this decision is supposed to include having processed, healed and grown from the baggage of the last relationship. We’re supposed to have learned what a previous relationship taught us about ourselves, about them, and about life in general. We’re supposed to have sound judgement that how a person comes into a relationship is who they are — irrespective of what we hope them to be.

We’re supposed to take all these lessons with us and apply them towards each new relationship. We’re supposed to know our “type” we’re attracted to as more than mere feelings — and most importantly, why we’re attracted to that type of person.

Yet, it doesn’t always work out this way. We wind up keeping the lenses, and toss out the lessons. We avoid our emotional growth by emotionally regressing. We don’t see the red flags because we’re walking around in rose-colored glasses. And, we continue this pattern of falling for our partner’s potential, while ignoring the reality-check.

The three biggest red flags you need to recognize about falling for your partner’s potential:

You’re A Fixer. Fixers are the superheroes, the wonder-women and super-men who come into every relationship unconsciously looking at their partner (and themselves) as projects that need “fixing” instead of a person who needs acceptance and love. Fixers are emotionally avoidant. By “fixing” others, they get a rush of adrenaline (and external validation) that momentarily pumps them up. Fixing also allows them to keep emotional distance by distracting themselves through fixing their partner, instead of looking within and healing themselves. Those who date partners as “projects”, are seeing the relationship as a challenge to overcome, not a person to grow with. The more potential they see a partner having, the more they can fall into the “fixer” role.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You Believe Love Conquers All. Naive and immature love falls into this trap. They develop the “…if I just” mentality. If I just love them harder. If I am just more available for them. If I just put my needs on hold and toss out my feelings. This is codependency; not love. Some relationship problems can’t be “loved” into healing. For example, addictive behaviors such as having a drug or alcohol problem or battling narcissistic behavior and traits can’t be “loved” into remission. The fact is, some disorders and addictions require therapy. They require learning new skills, understanding how these habits start, reaching acceptance, and (re)building their lives outside of addictive behavior or narcissistic patterns. So no, love can’t conquer all. Offer them support. Offer them encouragement. Maintain your personal boundaries. And recognize that seeing all the potential in the world in them won’t amount to anything if they won’t see their own potential.

You’re Comfortable…And Complacent. We unconsciously gravitate to relationships that mirror our own unhealed core wounds. If we have a habit of dating partners who are exactly like our mother, red flag. If we date partners who are emotionally avoidant, or prioritize themselves above us, red flag. These red flags aren’t as much about them, as they are about us. We wind up falling in love with the potential that things will change, and not be a reflection of our unhealed pain. This keeps us on the hook and stuck in hope.

Because we attract what is familiar and comfortable, relationships based on these dynamics breed complacency because we get hooked on the potential for change, instead of actual change. And, they stump our personal growth. If we find ourselves in a relationship with a person who resonates with our unhealed core wounds, we’re looking for a rescuer. We’re unconsciously hoping they will save themselves, and us in the process. We’re hoping that by choosing what’s comfortable and familiar, it will push us (and our partner) into growth. This doesn’t happen.

In the words of Erich Fromm, …”Love is a decision, it is a judgment, it is a promise. If love were only a feeling, there would be no basis for the promise to love each other forever. A feeling comes and it may go. How can I judge that it will stay forever, when my act does not involve judgment and decision.”

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***