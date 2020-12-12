“Were you really at your parent’s house last night?” she asked last Tuesday afternoon.

“What are you talking about? Of course, I was” I replied.

“So I can trust you?” she said

Those words have been stuck in my brain now for the past 11 days now. There was a time when she could trust me but nevermore. I destroyed that trust months ago and continue to destroy it with every day I spend in this relationship, every lie I need to tell to conceal this secret love affair.

God do I hate the lying.

Telling her that I am going hiking for the day when the reality is I am simply marching off to my lover’s arms and my lover’s bed.

This is not the man I wanted to be, not the husband, not the human being.

This is the dark side of an extramarital affair.

Those that follow me have sensed some of this in my writings, but I think more often then not people think things are just all sunshine and roses and it’s really anything but that.

There is so much that you don’t see from the outside looking in.

You don’t see the pain in my lover’s face when I suddenly tell her I can’t come down to see her because I am feeling “nervous” about it.

You don’t feel the anguish that I feel when my lover is hurting because she’s stressed out over the health of her grandparents and I can’t be there to hold her and comfort her.

You don’t see the tears streaming down our faces those days when the stress just gets to be a little too much and we realize we may lose one another forever.

You don’t get to watch as I stand in my youngest daughter’s doorway watching her sleeping and thinking how can I possibly walk away from this.

You don’t get to crawl inside my head and feel the loneliness that I feel each and every day of my marriage knowing that my wife and I are no longer in love after 30 years together.

You will never understand what it feels like when I climb into bed every night knowing my wife doesn’t want to touch me anymore, that she’d much rather cuddle up next to the dog than with me.

You can’t see the stress on my face knowing all the pain that I am causing others around me.

You’ll never understand the deep love that I have developed for my partner and how she’s become my best friend in the whole world.

What you see is what I allow you to see, the occasionally sexy twitter post or salacious article about how much I want her or how much I have come to love her.

That side exists and is wonderful, but it’s just one side of the coin.

The other side is not sexy at all.

It’s hard and raw and painful and frightening and it’s something that we go through outside the eyes of medium and social media.

Affairs are not for the faint of heart. They will tear at the very fabric of your being.

You will bounce from feeling incredible love to incredible sadness, passion to loneliness, laughter to frustration.

You’ll start to hate yourself for what you are doing, to your wife and your partner.

You’ll start to read all the angry, hateful comments and believe them.

You will awaken everyday wondering “is this the day it all comes crashing down?”

You will feel all these things and you’ll think the best thing to do is to just walk away — but you can’t — you love her.

You’ll do everything you can to hold onto those feelings. You’ll break up, only to come running back the next day, the grief of being apart just 24 hours too much to take. You’ll know that the longer this goes on, the harder it becomes but you’ll keep on going.

This is what an affair really looks like. It’s not about sneaking away to a hotel room for some occasional hot sex. It’s about complex feelings and emotions and heartache. It’s selfish and selfless. It makes you feel better than you ever have and worse than you ever have.

This is my life. A life I have chosen for myself. A life that I can’t continue.

Choices will be made, lives will be altered and hearts will be broken.

This is the dark side of an extramarital affair.

