The Dating Apps Might Actually Be Worse Than You Think

F*ck.

This dating world is really chaotic.

I have to confess it, I feel really lost.

One season, I’m all about easy fun and primal instincts.

The next one, I crave companionship and meaningful connection.

Ironically, every relationship helps me understand my preferences better. And I also cherish the unique, magical moments spent with every single girl I interacted with..

However, this comes with a bitter feeling: EX-HAUS-TION.

It’s like I’m losing a bit of my soul every time.

I genuinely feel drained on a profound level after all the emotional torment that comes with the integration of another human being in my personal realm.

Every intimate relationship brings its dose of hope, expectations, sensations, vibrations.. You name it.

However, there is a little dirty devil not to be forgotten.

Her name: MANIPULATION.

Ok.

I will not sit here and act like I’m the most virtuous Mfer. This won’t happen.

I play the game, every now and then. My interest is always on the line and I might run up on yours to get mine.

The virginity of the Naives is always taken the moment they got played for the first time.

I don’t know who was the initial Mfer who instigated that but, you get played, and now you learn how to finesse.

The problem now is when EVERYBODY is playing the game.

Now, every interaction is more transactional than ever.

Tinder 101 by Melissa

Melissa aka the Shine : “What can I get from this dumb Macho man? Maybe a little bit of free attention and validation.. I mean, he has the blue check. I belong there babe.

Girlfriend #1 : Yassss BABE ! You the queen ! Go fool that dummy and get that FREE dinner!

Girlfriend #2 : Oh Yes, #MENARETRASH !

Tinder 101 by Johnny

Johnny the fuckboy : Ooooohhh. She fine. Look at that baddie ! (showing his Tinder last match)

Male friend #1 : That’s a solid 9 bruv !

Johnny : A little bit of game and she’s in my bed by Sunday!

Male friend #2 : My maaaaaaan ! 😉

Situation #1

Melissa got her free dinner with Jack, the nice-but-kinda-boring-guy from Tennessee. Made him believe he had a chance for a second date during few days, then eventually ghosted him after running out of false excuses.

(Your grandma cannot die every week..)

Situation #2

Johnny, on his side, offered a dinner date to Anastasia. Confessed how deeply connected he felt when she shared her love for the last Bridget Jones and the new album of Harry Styles.

Brought her back home and broke her back.

After a few nice encounters that became a little bit oppresive and mentally exhausting (not everybody can be Christian Bale), he eventually ghosted her and moved on to the next one.

Morale of the story :

There is no morale. Sh*t is savage out here. Everybody wants fun, then deep connection, then fun. I manipulate, you manipulate, we manipulate. And after a while, it sounds miserable.

We might be better just saying the truth directly, right ?

—

Photo credit: Josh Wedgwood on Unsplash