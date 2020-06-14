The Day a Trump-Supporter Swiped Right on Me

We all know there’s something not quite right about them. Trump supporters. How is it you can read about everything he does, see his videos, read his tweets, listen to his rallies, watch him during press briefings, and STILL think he’s God’s “chosen one” is beyond me.

REPORTER: Over 5 million undocumented immigrants who pay taxes won’t receive aid from the government during this crisis. How do you suppose they survive? TRUMP: “They came in illegally, and we have a lot of people who are citizens of our country who won’t have jobs.” pic.twitter.com/YS06iYPBc1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 1, 2020

TRUMP: “We’re gonna have a boom economy. I think it’s gonna go up rather quickly. Maybe very quickly. And maybe slowly.” #analysis pic.twitter.com/d4lFAQ5Px4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 1, 2020

My normal interaction with them is typically futile and fruitless (albeit cathartic) social media exchanges.

But I recently had an encounter with one in the LAST place I’d ever expect. A dating app.

. . .

So what had happened was, I have the following question and answer as part of my profile on this app:

You should *not* go out with me if… You think Trump is a good President, a good person, a smart man, or actually human.

The overwhelming majority of women who have come across the quote have liked it. That’s because I assume that most women who do support the man-child that is the 45th president of the United States, know good and damn well not to “poke a hornet’s nest” by swiping right on a BLACK MAN’S profile when he’s told you upfront he ain’t looking to have no dates with Trump-supporting dolts.

Apparently, some people are just stupid.

So this B- (for “Becky”) takes it upon herself to message me (i.e. the equivalent of swiping right) to tell me how blind I am and how great Trump is. She then adds “#blexit Candace Owens” to her message (alluding to the African-American liberal-turned-conservative Trump-supporting media personality).

Now, had the Becky come across any other brutha like that, she would’ve had her ass handed to her right then and there. But, she was lucky she said this ME. So in true Ron Dawson style, my reply was:

“Good evening ‘Becky’ (not her real name). Would you like to go out for drinks? You may be surprised.”

Who the hell knows why I even bothered. It was an attempt to offer an olive branch. There’s a part of me that wants to have trust in the human spirit and believe that when meeting in person, even a Trump-supporter can seem, human. Decent. Maybe even charming. (And not gonna lie…she was attractive.)

Well, this Becky replies “no thank you” and proceeds to write two long paragraphs about how we’re too different and how Democrats just are socialists who want open borders and support tranny bathrooms (yes, she actually wrote that). She continued with how Dems won’t even acknowledge the good Trump has done—yadda, yadda, yadda.

She then goes on to say how Bernie and Biden are buying the “black” vote. WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK!

So, I respond as follows:

With all due respect, you messaged me. You could have just ignored my bio. Yet, you took it upon yourself to be some sort of Trump evangelist and leave me a comment saying how blind I am and using provocative hashtags like #blexit. My response was not to lash back (although I would have been totally in my right to do so). Instead, I offered an olive branch and an opportunity to connect on a level outside of politics — to take a chance on getting to know you despite the extreme political difference. Yet, like most Trump supporters I meet, instead of accepting my olive branch, you retort with even more vitriol.

I will be reporting you.

Have a nice day.

You would think most “Beckys” who would come across the profile of a black man who specifically said NOT to contact him if you’re a Trump supporter would just leave well enough alone. But, then again, we are talking about a Trump supporter, so there’s no accounting for reason or rationality.

People. Please. Don’t f-ing use dating apps as an evangelistic tool to sprout your ignorant, vile, Trump-supporting, kool-aid induced, mumbo jumbo. If a person’s profile says “Swipe left if you support Trump,” FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS!

This has been a public service announcement.

