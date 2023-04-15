The Day You Stop Believing Your Excuses Is the Day You Start Living Your Best Life

The human mind is a powerful tool — it’s literally the engine of change — for better or worse.

It can take you from feeling like you have nothing going for you to believing you can do anything with just the power of your thoughts.

What you believe to be true can take shape through your actions.

If you are thinking it, there’s a chance the thought process will determine your next action.

But what if your thoughts are holding you back?

If your mind has been filled with excuses, it could be time to change the way you think.

“The only thing standing between you and your goal is the bullshit story you keep telling yourself as to why you can’t achieve it,” Jordan Belfort once said.

The mind has two ways of thinking — positive or negative.

When we think negatively, our minds are overwhelmed by doubt and fear, leading us to give up on ourselves too soon.

The result is that we keep making excuses and get nowhere in life.

But when we think positively, we see opportunities as they come instead of obstacles to overcome.

Our minds become less anxious and more able to make better decisions without getting sidetracked by self-pity and negativity.

This leads us to stop making excuses and start living the life we want.

Nothing is more satisfying than getting things done when you’re in the zone. You do what you need to do, and it feels great.

When you’re out of the zone, it’s easy to make excuses: it’s not the right time, I’m not ready, I don’t have time, I can’t be bothered.

But get this: when you make excuses for not doing what you want to do, you end up with a list of reasons why you can’t do anything at all.

“Ninety-nine percent of the failures come from people who have the habit of making excuse,” George Washington Carver once said.

Excuses closed almost all doors in front of you.

If you believe everything is wrong with your life, you are less likely to take control of the trajectory of your life.

But you don’t want that: you want to progress, results and better outcomes. You want to be able to accomplish things that matter most to you.

When you decide to change your life, you take responsibility for your next habits, routines and daily behaviours.

It’s a commitment that can deliver the results you want in life.

The best way to stop making excuses is by changing the underlying reasons.

If you can find a healthy way to manage your stress, for example, you won’t need an easy excuse for skipping a workout because you’re too stressed out.

If you take control of your schedule and time; and become intentional about how you use your time, you won’t have to tell yourself you don’t have time.

Bo Bennett explains it beautifully, “Not managing your time and making excuses are two bad habits. Don’t put them both together by claiming you ‘don’t have the time.”

When you give up the perfection mindset, “I’m not ready” will cease to become a popular excuse.

Instead of waiting for a perfect outcome, you will begin to get things done and focus on good enough.

You will aim to create, write, launch and ship without stalling.

Life will be full of excuses if you are consistently looking. Excuses become a stumbling block if you don’t actively get rid of them.

Successful people are less inclined to make excuses.

They take action, learn from their setbacks and keep moving. Don’t get good at making excuses, get good at taking action.

Photo credit: iStock