The Days of Heresy Are Over

I am a woman who has been widowed, abused, divorced, abandoned and betrayed in marriage. A mother of sons who are homosexual, heterosexual, of Irish, English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Arab, Norwegian ancestry (and that’s just scratching the surface), academic, intuitive, introverted, extroverted, verbally aggressive, of few words, competitive, contentious, affable, amiable, excitable, calm, athletic, artistic, flamboyant, reserved and everything beyond and in-between, I’ve learned and continue to learn that the human experience in expression is complex!

But we’re all born naked and come from the same place only to return to that same place which begs the question, What the heck are we all doing here anyway?

We have come to learn. And every one of us is fulfilling a part we agreed to play in the ever-unfolding story of humanity. Eventually, each of us will realize our divine potential (see previous post for a list of definitions I use in these writings) so we can shine the light of our being for the higher good of all.

In essence, we are here to learn to be fully human which means to stand in realization of the divine where we are, as we are, and as all is. The same breath breathes us all.

To this end, understanding the archetypes we’ve been born into illumines a path through human experience. The wounded boy is an aspect of the archetypal constellation known as the wounded healer.

Those of us who have lived and are living the experience of the wounded healer have been assigned to carry a wounded storyline of humanity, bring the pain of it to the altar of our hearts, and allow the flame of divine love to heal it as we learn to overcome the experience within ourselves. Then a doorway opens for others to walk through in more ease and understanding. So every life has great value and purpose here in earth school.

The risk is that we get caught in the wound and it becomes our identity. In other words, we forget we are here on assignment and we believe we are victims of our experience.

It is true we have been born into the predatory nature of humanity. Yes, we all have wounds; humanity hurts. Yes, we’ve learned to source power through our wounds — there is social currency in being wounded and it’s addicting. Many if not all of us have suffered. We’ve been seduced into thinking that suffering is real power and we fight against ourselves and each other to get what we think we are entitled to in order to compensate for our pain.

But here’s what I know to be true: every wound is an assignment and we are called to meet it, heal it, rise through it, and move beyond it. And as we do, we lift the entire web of life of which we are all connected and dependent upon. We really are in this together.

So the real work is inner work and life will collude to give us plenty of opportunity to settle down, sit down, and be in silence. All that is required is willingness to listen. For in silence we encounter true power and it’s within each of us.

The human psyche is not some ephemeral nothingness driven by random occurrences in life. It is the only way we know our immediate experience, and it is governed by a grid of deep and abiding order. We tend to describe our external experience as material because it seems to come at us from outside of us. And we generally think of our internal experience as spiritual. It is this duality of perception — outside and inside — that creates the illusion of earth school. But when we deepen and expand into the domain of the human soul, this duality of perception doesn’t exist. In truth, all is one. And earth is school for the human soul where we might remember the truth of who we are.

Back in grad school, I was chastised for using the pronoun we and told I had no right to speak for anyone except myself but I know in my soul that until we start thinking about the we in the plurality of humanity, we are doomed. For in truth, we are one body of light having our individual experience in collective reality through agreements and assignments aimed to bring the entire human endeavor into balance.

It’s big work! So let’s get bigger in our conversation about who we are and why we are here.

Our wounds make a lot of noise. We mistake the noise for power. It isn’t. It is the potential for power. When we heal from the inside, our field of perception clears and we see the divine perfection playing out in us, as us, and in all. We don’t need to work at changing anyone or anything but ourselves. It’s quiet work. Deep work. For one who is grounded in the power of the divine speaks in a whisper that thunders and all who feel it know from whence it comes.

As I quote the ancient and anonymous words of wisdom that have oft been repeated, I wonder how much longer it will take for us to heed the truth of them: “We don’t see things as they are, we see things as we are.”

I am more than wife, widow, divorcee, mistress and mother. I am more than my inherited history, the qualities of my personality or the preferences of my sexuality. I am, in truth, a daughter of the divine. To deny this truth is heresy.

When we know the divine, we see the divine, and become walking, talking expressions of the divine. And it is for this that we have come.

Let us rise to be the love flames of life in the heart of humanity.

